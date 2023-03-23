Entertainment: Live music at Alibi; Pain McShlonkey Classic at Palisades; Gallery Keoki annual Celebrity Hound Hobnob 

The Mothership Classic will be happening all day Sunday, March 26 at Palisades Tahoe.

Provided / Palisades Tahoe

Live music at Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House

Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House will be hosting live music throughout the weekend, beginning with Mike Brumm’s Band from 8-10 p.m. Friday, March 24 for free.

Mike Brumm is on top from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and uses a loop station to bring out a full band experience. Brum will give the crowd tasty original tunes and covers to sing along to as well.

From 9-11 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Mr. Johnson will be performing for free at the Truckee Public House.

Coming from the bright lights of Reno, Nev., this two-piece country and Western band are ready to take you back to some real music with ear blessing vocals, harmonious guitar, and the thunderous slaps of the stand up bass.

To learn more about both shows visit alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house .

Pain McShlonkey Classic at Palisades Tahoe

Join Palisades Tahoe from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 25 for the Pain McShlonkey Classic, which is free to watch and enjoy.

The classic will feature multiple competitions and shenanigans on the hill, as well as a costume contest after party at RMU Truckee sponsored by 805 Beer.

The best party on the mountain will kick off at 1 p.m. with DJ Reverend Dusty Reams and announcers Roy Tuscany and Mike Powell tossing swag on the Bar One Deck and Tram Car.

To learn more visit shanemcconkey.org/pain-mcshlonkey .

Gallery Keoki annual Celebrity Hound Hobnob

Join the Gallery Keoki for their annual Celebrity Hound Hobnob, a fundraiser for the Palisades Avalanche Dog Team.

The evening will include a raffle and silent auction, and new Palisades Avalanche Dog t-shirts will be on sale.

The showing will be happening from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and there is a $10 donation request to attend. All ages are welcome to this fundraiser.

To learn more visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/gallery-keoki-celebrity-hound-hobnob .

Truckee Rotary’s annual Chris Mathew’s Crab & Pasta Feed

Join the Rotary Club and the community for the annual Crab and Pasta Feed happening from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at the Truckee Community Recreation Center.

Enjoy the best fresh crab, pasta, salad, bread, and a cookie along with socializing with the community and helping the rotary club.

This year the silent and live auction will benefit the Truckee High School Project Graduation, providing a safe and sober graduation for the class of 2023.

Tickets are $65 per person, and children 12 and under are $45. There are a limited amount of tickets, so make sure to get yours soon.

To purchase your tickets visit http://www.truckeerotary.org .

Mothership Classic at Palisades Tahoe

The Mothership Classic, which is a pledge drive event held each spring on the world’s greatest chairlifts, will be happening all day Sunday, March 26, at Palisades Tahoe.

Participants begin by gathering pledges, and on the day of the event, each participant will challenge themselves to hot lap KT-22 as many times as possible form the first to last chair.

Nostalgic ski attire is encouraged. Awards will be given out for most laps, most money raised, best costume, and more.

All funds raised will go directly to the healing efforts of athletes who have suffered life-changing injuries via The High Fives Foundation.

To register visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/mothership-classic .

Sierra Skogsloppet XC Fun Ski Race at Tahoe Donner Cross Country Ski Area

Join the Sierra Skogsloppet XC Fun Ski Race organized by Truckee High and Alder Creek Middle School cross country teams at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 26.

There will be various race lengths for all ages and abilities, and participants will receive a pancake brunch after the event and be entered into a raffle.

Prizes will be donated by family, friends, and business owners that support the local school teams.

Registration ranges from $25-$50 depending on the race you enter.

To learn more and register visit http://www.tahoedonner.com/events/sierra-skogsloppet-xc-fun-ski-race-2/?utm_source=tahoe.com&utm_medium=partner-site&utm_campaign=gen-branding&utm_term=amenity-listing&utm_content=general .