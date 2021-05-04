Active COVID-19 cases at Truckee High climb to 32

An additional eight positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Truckee High School, bringing the total number of confirmed active cases to 32.

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District sent a letter out to parents Monday evening, providing an update on the amount of new confirmed cases of COVID-19, which increased from 24 last Friday to 32 on Monday.

Truckee High is now seven cases away from triggering rules that would require the entire school to transition to distance learning. Currently, the metric used for school closures is based on if the total number of positive cases reaches 5% of the staff and student population within a 14-day period. If Truckee were to reach 39 active cases, all extracurricular activities would be temporarily suspended, and the school would only reopen after receiving clearance from Nevada County Public Health.

Districtwide there are a total of 37 active cases of COVID-19. North Tahoe High School has four active cases and Alder Creek Middle School has one active case.

In the letter, Superintendent Chief Learning Officer Carmen Ghysels said there’s been no transmission of the virus at Truckee High and that the district has traced every COVID-19 case to off-campus activities. Additionally, there are 166 students from the high school who have been quarantined due to being in direct contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19. All Placer County schools follow a 14-day quarantine protocol.

The district’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found at http://www.ttusd.org/Page/2356 .

“Please be part of the solution,” concluded Ghysels. “We need all students, parents, and staff members to be diligent about putting safety first. We can’t stay safe and keep our schools open without your help and following COVID safety mitigation efforts when off campus.”