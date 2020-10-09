Active COVID-19 cases drop by over half from previous week in Nevada County

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County increased by 2% since last Thursday, Oct. 1, and with 11 new cases, totaled 554 cases since the county began documenting the spread of the virus in March.

Of those, 532 have been released from isolation and 15 cases remain active, less than half of the number of active cases last week. There have been seven deaths in Nevada County, zero in the past week.

According to Nevada County’s coronavirus dashboard, 210 cases are in the eastern county area of Truckee and 344 in western Nevada County.

Nevada County is now two weeks into the Orange, or Moderate, Tier of reopening, which included increasing indoor dining and theater capacity to 50%.

Placer County reported 3,710 cases — a rise of 106 people, up 3%, from last week. There have been 51 deaths total, three of them this week. There have been 3,433 recorded recoveries.

East Placer has had 196 cases so far. Mid-Placer recorded 352 cases. South Placer recorded 3,132 cases.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union, a sister publication for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com.