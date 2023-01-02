Actor Jeremy Renner airlifted from Reno home
RENO, Nev. – At 9 a.m. on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway.
According to a WSCO press release, “Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital.”
The release went on to say Renner was the only involved party in the incident.
According to an article by AP News, the accident occurred while Renner was snow plowing.The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident.
