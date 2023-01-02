Actor Jeremy Renner airlifted from Reno home

Jeremy Renner

AP News

RENO, Nev. – At 9 a.m. on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway.

According to a WSCO press release, “Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital.”

The release went on to say Renner was the only involved party in the incident.

According to an article by AP News , the accident occurred while Renner was snow plowing.The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident.