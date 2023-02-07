Wilson named CEO of the North Tahoe Community Alliance

Adam Wilson

Courtesy of the North Tahoe Community Alliance

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The North Tahoe Community Alliance, North Lake Tahoe’s destination stewardship and management organization, announced Tuesday that longtime resident Adam Wilson has been selected as its chief operating officer.

Reporting to president and CEO Tony Karwowski, Wilson will have oversight of business and community relations, events and marketing, promotions, communications and other shared responsibilities across the organization.

Wilson moved to North Lake Tahoe in the mid-1970s, graduated from North Tahoe High in 1983 and has spent the entirety of his 40-plus year career working in the travel, hospitality and ski industries. Most recently, he served as the Senior Director of Sales for Vail Resorts, overseeing the sales organization for all of the company’s mountain resorts outside of Colorado (including Northstar, Heavenly and Kirkwood). Wilson served on the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association Board of Directors for over 10 years, seven of which were in leadership roles as Chair, Vice Chair and Secretary. He was also part of the team that initiated the formation of the North Lake Tahoe Tourism Business Improvement District.

“Adam’s many years of experience as a board member and chair at the NTCA embody a unique perspective that will give him the ability to hit the ground running,” said NTCA president and CEO Tony Karwowski. “As a board member, he was involved in negotiations and conversations through the development and successful passing of the TBID. He has a great understanding of our local business community and is incredibly passionate about delivering on our organizational pillars of community vitality, economic health, and environmental stewardship.”

“I am excited to serve the North Lake Tahoe community in a new way, and dedicated to helping fulfill the new mission of the North Tahoe Community Alliance,” said Wilson. “We have a tremendous opportunity to help identify and implement solutions to some of the longstanding challenges our community has faced with regard to workforce housing, transportation and tourism mitigation, while balancing the needs of our business community in support of a vibrant local economy.”

An active outdoor enthusiast, Wilson is passionate about skiing, wakesurfing, SUP, kayaking, biking, running and more. He will start in his new role on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The NTCA also recently welcomed three new staff members:

Julie Barber was hired as the organization’s new Marketing Manager. Barber reports to Marketing Director Kirstin Guinn and is responsible for promoting local businesses, events and sponsorships through the NTCA’s communications channels.

Joan Spelletich has joined as the NTCA Business, Community and Event Specialist, reporting to Kim Brown, Director of Business and Community Relations. Spelletich will organize and oversee the NTCA’s engagement with events and festivals that draw overnight visitation to the region during mid-week and off-peak seasons, and promote destination stewardship to visitors and residents in alignment with the organization’s mission.

Laura Ann Sterling is the NTCA’s new Staff Accountant, reporting to Finance Director Francois Cazalot. She is responsible for financial reporting, accounts payable, bank reconciliations and chamber memberships.

Learn more about the NTCA at http://www.northtahoecommunityalliance.com .