Adventure Van Expo coming to North Lake Tahoe

The annual Adventure Van Expo is Saturday and Sunday at Homewood Mountain Resort.

Provided/Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Calif. – The Adventure Van Expo series is heading to North Lake Tahoe for the seventh event of its tour at Homewood Mountain Resort on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18.

The expo is open to all ages and will feature a full weekend of van vendors including builders, rental companies, accessory companies, adventure vehicles, food, music, seminars and more.

Supported by the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, event goers should expect to find accessories, builds and gear for their adventure all in one location.

event goers should expect to find accessories, builds and gear

Provided/Homewood

“We are excited to be back in North Lake Tahoe,” said Neil Morse, founder of Adventure Van Expo. “It is home to the first ever Adventure Van Expo and the location is really perfect for the van community. There are so many outdoor activities to enjoy while you are here – come for the expo and stay to experience Lake Tahoe.”

The expo will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, and feature open house vans, accessories, vendors, custom builds and a variety of rigs beyond vans including roof top tents, trailer tents and cargo trailers.

Those looking to spend the weekend at Adventure Van Expo can camp on Friday and Saturday nights and roll in starting Friday evening at 4 p.m. It is the perfect space to hang out with other van owners and connect with the van life community throughout the two-day event.

Saturday will be a full day of live music along with eats and drinks from local food trucks and microbrews. Van builders looking to display their work are encouraged to join the Adventure Van Expo DIY Contest taking place on Saturday, which will be viewed by hundreds of event goers and rated by van build experts. Sunday’s Expo continues with the same packed list of vendors and open house vans along with live music, food trucks and local brews.

Expo tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting Adventure Van Expo’s website and include a $10 entry fee for both days for ages 18+, $90 for camping (limited tickets available), $90 for the DIY Contest (includes camping) and a dog pass for $10. Entry is free for ages 17 and younger. For more information and to purchase your tickets visit the Adventure Van Expo website.