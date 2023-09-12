Adventure Van Expo returns to Lake Tahoe

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Van lovers can tour, sell and show off their custom vans at the Adventure Van Expo.

The Expo will be held Saturday, September 16 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday, September 17 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Village at Palisades.

“Join us for a family-friendly weekend open to all ages celebrating the van life community and the opportunity to view an array of van vendors and overland products,” a press release stated.

In addition to all of the great van builds the event will feature live music, food and local brews all weekend long. And those looking to show off their custom builds are encouraged to sign up for the DIY Contest where they will have their rigs viewed by hundreds of event goers and rated by van build experts.

The live music will be provided by Jellybread on Saturday and Peter Joseph Burt and Kingtide on Sunday.

Looking to buy or sell? Expect to find roof racks, bumpers, solar panels, interior storage, water filters, window coverings, beds, bedding, and 4×4 recovery item.

Camping is available for the Expo. Camping tickets include both Friday and Saturday nights, a space for one vehicle, can host up to four people and comes with one expo ticket.

Learn more and purchase tickets here .