Adventures in mathematics: Tahoe Expedition Academy offers math enrichment camp this summer

Tahoe Expedition Academy is taking students on an adventure of the mind this summer. Tahoe Expedition Academy is hosting a Summer Math Enrichment Program (aka “Math Camp”) for students entering grades 5-9 in the 2022-2023 school year. Sessions are two weeks each from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day, Monday through Thursday. Students can attend one, two, or three sessions.

Thanks to a generous grant from the Martis Camp Foundation, several scholarships are available. For more information and to apply for a scholarship, visit http://www.tahoeexpeditionacademy.org .

Goals of the program include:

Campers (students) see themselves as capable problem solvers; increase math confidence

This will not be a silent math class where students “receive” knowledge, but instead, students will be actively engaged in solving rich and creative problems

Campers will learn about important brain science to help them adopt a growth math mindset

Campers will strengthen their math reasoning abilities through rich discussions utilizing a TEA Centered “skeptics framework”

“When I got to math camp I thought it was going to be like, writing down on a piece of paper and practicing our math,” said one former math camper. “But when I got here we were doing a bunch of fun activities. We are learning math and don’t really know it.”

The program director is Lisa Overton, a dedicated, resourceful, and goal-driven educator with a solid commitment to inspiring lifelong mathematics learning, character development, and self-discovery in her students. Lisa is a career math educator who has worked for Tahoe Summer Camps in previous summers. The curriculum will be centered around YouCubed math.

The cost for each two-week session is $975 and is limited to 20 students per session. The dates of each session are as follows:

Session One: June 20 through 30

Session Two: July 5 through 14

Session Three: July 18 through 28

About Tahoe Expedition Academy

Tahoe Expedition Academy is a fully accredited, independent school serving grades Pre-K to 12 in Lake Tahoe, California, designed to give students the tools they need to flourish in college and beyond. The school’s vision is to reimagine education, to rethink what a school looks and feels like and to disrupt the educational status quo. In the process, Tahoe Expedition Academy has redefined how students and teachers realize their full potential and impact the world around them. Tahoe Expedition Academy uses the best research-supported methods and technologies to move students beyond traditional classroom and “book” learning with a more personalized, hands-on, project-based approach. Through fieldwork and adventure Tahoe Expedition Academy students build character and interpersonal skills that are essential to everyday life, both inside and outside of any classroom or workplace.

For more information, visit tahoeexpeditionacademy.org.

Source: Tahoe Expedition Academy