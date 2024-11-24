AdventureSmith Explorations named one of Outside’s Best Places to Work for 2024

TRUCKEE, Calif. – AdventureSmith Explorations, a pioneer in the small-ship adventure cruise industry, has been named #20 among Outside’s Best Places to Work for 2024. The company was one of only 50 to receive the recognition.

“Being recognized as one of Outside’s Best Places to Work is humbling because the decision was made with consideration of our employees’ confidential responses to Outside’s detailed survey,” said Todd Smith, founder and president of AdventureSmith Explorations. “As a small, family-owned and operated business, our intention has always been to treat our employees as part of our extended family and to take care of them just as we do our clients. Our people are our most valuable asset, and Outside’s recognition is a testament to what we’ve worked hard to foster over the past two decades.”

In its ranking of the 50 Best Places to Work, Outside’s editors recognized “companies that have gone above and beyond to keep their employees happy, while also encouraging them to pursue their outdoor passions.” AdventureSmith Explorations is noted for its employment perks (including travel to far-flung locales), team camaraderie, and inspiring workplace.

Best known for offering transformative travel experiences in the Galapagos Islands , Antarctica , and Alaska — where the idea for the company was hatched, AdventureSmith Explorations has developed a reputation as a trusted partner in designing once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The company’s 16 employees enjoy perks that include a remote, hybrid and flexible work environment; near-annual, all-expenses-paid trips on the expedition cruises and wilderness adventures the company sells; 100% employer-paid healthcare; 401(k) matching; discounted personal travel; a powder day clause; gear discounts; team events; and a dog-friendly office located in the heart of Truckee, California, an outdoor adventure mecca.

Learn more and book a trip at adventuresmithexplorations.com . Find the list of Outside Magazine’s Best Places to Work 2024 winners here .