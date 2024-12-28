Affordable Health Screenings coming to Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Residents living in and around the Truckee area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Sierra Bible Church will host this community event on Feb. 3, 2025. The site is located at 11460 Brockway Rd. in Truckee.
Screenings can check for:
- The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
- HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels
- Diabetes risk
- Kidney and thyroid function, and more
Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.
Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit our website at http://www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
