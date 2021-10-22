Affordable housing project talks pushed to next month

A proposal to subdivide the existing Truckee Senior Apartments and develop the two-acre portion south of Estates Drive with a 30-unit affordable housing project has been continued by the Truckee Planning Commission until its next meeting on Nov. 16.

The project is located near Truckee’s rodeo grounds and has drawn scrutiny based on a number of factors, including impact to the adjacent wetlands and wildlife, height and density in context with existing neighborhoods, traffic concerns, airport safety, concerns over views based on the height of the buildings, and parking.

The project calls for a trio of three-story buildings with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, and also a community building. All of the units proposed are to be restricted to 50% to 60% of area median income. Fifty parking spaces at the site are also proposed.

The majority of the concerns from the Planning Commission and public comment centered on the approval of a minor use permit. The applicant, Cascade Housing Association, is requesting a minor use permit approval for a disturbance within 200 feet of a wetland area. The wetlands are present in the eastern half, southwest corner, and along the southern border of the project site.

Concerns about the wetlands include drainage from walkways, maintaining the amount of water feeding into the wetlands, and erosion and sediment control.





“We believe the project, with all of the effort that was put in by everybody, will be a benefit to the community,” said Project Agent Carla Sammis during Tuesday’s meeting.

While the project is aimed to provide affordable housing relief, the Planning Commission expressed concerns regarding plans, and, ultimately, due to time constraints, chose to push the agenda item to its Nov. 16 meeting.

