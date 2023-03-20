After break Monday, stormy weather returns Tuesday to Truckee-Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe Monday morning from DL Bliss State Park.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — After a break in stormy weather Monday, another storm system will impact the Truckee-Tahoe region from Tuesday into Wednesday, possibly bringing more than a foot of snow to upper elevations and travel impacts.

Lake Tahoe resorts Monday morning are reporting anywhere from 4 to 9 inches overnight with the National Weather Service’s winter storm advisory ending at 11 a.m. Monday.

The service has another advisory, a winter storm watch, that goes into effect at 11 a.m. Tuesday and lasts for 24 hours for more heavy snow, with some rain possible, in Tahoe communities. Accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected except 8 to 18 inches above 7,000 feet.

The snow may turn to rain Tuesday afternoon below 6,500 feet and the service added that more snow load concerns are possible for mountain communities.

Travel could be difficult over mountain passes and gusty winds will cause hazardous boating conditions on Lake Tahoe.

“Showers will move northward into the Tahoe Basin, Lassen County, and the remainder of western Nevada by around 6-9 a.m., the service said. “Snow levels will be low enough through Tuesday to support all snowfall in the eastern Sierra. But for western Nevada, as the band of precipitation tracks north, it will start as snow in the valleys. Precipitation will turn to mostly rain by late morning into the afternoon.”

A few showers will continue into Wednesday, mainly along the Sierra crest. Another round of light to moderate snow showers are possible from Donner Summit into northeastern California Wednesday night into Thursday.

The next potential for another winter storm is around Tuesday, March 28, but the service said there remains a wide range of possibilities this far out in the forecast.

