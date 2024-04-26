Against the current: The Troublemakers taking on the world

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – In the whitewater world, ambitious teenagers are making waves and turning heads. Meet The Troublemakers, an elite U19 men’s raft racing team composed of lifelong river rats Alex Tippett, Ethan Somer, Bodhi Bockhorst of North Tahoe, and Spencer Rodgers of Reno.

This fearless foursome has stunned the rafting world by earning coveted bids to two of the biggest competitions on the planet.

First, The Troublemakers will compete at the 2024 U.S. National Rafting Championships on Oregon’s Upper Clackamas River from May 17 to 19.

They aren’t stopping there.

Nine days later, this team will represent the United States at the International Rafting Federation 2024 World Rafting Championships in Bosnia-Herzegovina from May 28 to June 2.

A back-to-back feat for any crew, let alone a self-made squad of teenage phenoms.

The Troublemakers or “the other boys in the boat” display the passion, sportsmanship, and commitment of elite athletes.

They are determined to launch extensive competitive whitewater careers together. This opportunity on the world stage is a critical step in their long-term development.

The Troublemakers’ zealous love of rafting and the outdoors flows from childhoods spent on rivers backpacking and paddling with their families.

That deep camaraderie forged from shared time in the wilderness has fueled their drive to represent their region, state, and country at the highest levels of competition.

To achieve their goal, The Troublemakers have had to blaze their trail by recruiting volunteer coaches and borrowing gear.

Since raft racing is an unfunded sport in the United States, they are fundraising.

The Troublemakers’ sponsors are Immersion Research, Astral, Northwest River Supplies, United States Rafting Association (USRA), and Sweatsedo.

So far, The Troublemakers have raised $2,605 of the $10,000 needed to pay for entry fees, uniforms, transportation, housing, coaching, and equipment for competitions in Oregon and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

To donate, go to the team’s GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-troublemakers-u19-raft-racing-team

For business sponsorships, contact Valerie Burman at (917) 226-6048 or burman.val@gmail.com .

The Troublemakers were inspired by The California Poppies, the local U19 women’s team. In 2022, they made a splash representing the USA at the World Championships.

Sue Norman is The California Poppies coach and a volunteer coach for The Troublemakers. Norman is a former World Champion raft racer and the current USRA president.

Aaron Tippett is also a volunteer coach for The Troublemakers.

As The Troublemakers charge forward, they’ll compete in raft racing disciplines such as sprints, head-to-head races, slaloms, and downriver events. They are training hard on home waters including the Truckee River, Lake Tahoe, and the South Fork American’s famous Troublemaker rapid.

Fearless, determined, and bonded by their shared love of rafting’s thrills, that’s The Troublemakers’ way. This hungry crew is out to prove that the river belongs to the next generation. They’ll undoubtedly make their mark against the current.

Alex Tippett, 14, North Tahoe High School freshman

Tippett began rafting the South Fork American River as a toddler. Since then, Tippett has run countless U.S. rivers including bucket-list wilderness expeditions on the Grand Canyon, the Tatshenshini, and all forks of the Salmon River. Tippett has attended more Junior Guides Raft Camp sessions than he can count, including the advanced Class 4+ program on the Tuolumne River. Tippett loves guiding and rowing. Tippett’s passion for whitewater raft racing comes from watching his older sister, Chloe, train for and compete in the 2022 World Rafting Championships with The California Poppies. Alex also enjoys skiing, mountain biking, and DJing.

“My passion to captain a raft team stems from my love of rivers and the challenges they pose. I am eager to compete nationally and internationally and meet people from different backgrounds and cultures who share this passion.”

Ethan Somer, 14, North Tahoe High School freshman

In 2019, Somer began rafting when Trippett’s family introduced him to the South Fork of the American River. Somer has taken countless trips on the American River including sessions with the Junior Guides program. Somer also experienced a trip on the Yampa River in Colorado. Somer looks forward to doing more rafting and becoming a professional guide. When not rafting, Somer is mountain biking, skiing, and playing high school soccer and basketball.

“Rafting is a sport where I will be forever grateful that I was introduced to. The people, environment, and the general fun I have doing it are why I love it so much.”

Bodhi Bockhorst, 16, North Tahoe High School junior

Bockhorst likes to hone his wilderness skills while thriving on endurance. Bockhorst enjoys biking, rafting, and exploring wild and scenic frontiers. Bockhorst has boated several bucket list rivers including the Rogue, Tatshenshini, Desolation Grey/Green River, and Snakes Rivers’ Hell’s Canyon. Bockhorst is a Life Scout working on his Eagle service project. He would be honored to represent the region and the country in competition.

“What I love most about rafting is that it takes me to new places and into new streams of people.”

Spencer Rodgers, 16, Nevada Union High School sophomore

Rodgers started rafting at 10 and a year later was introduced to kayaking. Rodgers enjoys rafting and kayaking on his home river, the South Fork of the American. For 6 years, Rodgers has participated in the Junior Guides program in California. Rodgers has rafted and kayaked the Lower Salmon River in Idaho in addition to rafting and guiding the Class IV North Fork of the Stanislaus and the Merced River. Rodgers also competes in varsity water polo and swimming. Rodgers also enjoys skiing in Tahoe.

“Water is something I am naturally drawn to. The river feels like a second home to me. I am enjoying training for the National Rafting Championships and look forward to eventually competing at the World Rafting Championships.”

Aaron Tippett, team coordinator, and travel coach

http://www.linkedin.com/in/aarontippett/

For the past 35 years, Tippett has been a Class 5 river guide, instructor, and trip leader. Trippett has managed commercial whitewater operations and owned a rafting outfitter. Aaron chaperoned The California Poppies at the 2022 World Championships in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

“Attending 2022 World Championships and immersing ourselves into the global river community was an awe-inspiring experience. Having shared that with my daughter, I am excited at the prospect of doing so again, this time as a coach, with my son and his teammates. USRA National Championships and IRF (International Rafting Federation) World Championships are opportunities of a lifetime.”

Valerie Burman, team director

http://www.linkedin.com/in/burmanval/

Thirty years ago, Burman met her husband, Aaron, as raft guides on the South Fork American River. Together, they have created a family life centered around mountains and rivers.

“I love that both of my kids, first Chloe and now Alex, have forged their own river journeys. Watching them and their teammates not only dream together, but proactively create and execute a plan to achieve their goals has been inspiring. I am impressed by their dedication to train for and compete at the highest levels of the sport simply for the joy of it.”

Eleni Rodgers, team coordinator

Rodgers is the school psychologist at Forest Charter in Truckee. She loves sharing the river with her family and friends.

“As a person who is passionate about sports and recreation, I am excited to see growth in youth raft racing. My aim is to support this team as they train and work together to reach their goals.”

Kelly Helgans, team coordinator

Helgans is a mom to two boys who love the outdoors. Helgans spends time volunteering at school. Helgans also enjoys traveling, skiing, hiking, and time with family.

“I am so excited and proud of these boys for their motivation and commitment to this team. I look forward to working with them to achieve their goals.”

Kat Smolen, team coordinator

Smolen has been a lifelong water and sports enthusiast and an accomplished whitewater raft guide. By profession, Smolen is a hydrologist and a technical advisor for watershed restoration.

“Rafting is my favorite way to explore the world one river basin at a time. I am so excited to support my son and his teammates in doing so.”

