Agenda review: Council workshop, Tahoe Truckee School District, Truckee Donner Public Utility District

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road to hold a workshop.

Discussion items

Teambuilding for Council and Town staff to discuss the decision-making process, Council norms, communications, budget timeline and revenues, Council meeting calendar, and review the 2023- 2025 workplan.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

Tahoe Truckee School District

The Tahoe Truckee School District will be meeting Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 4:30 p.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

First Read – Board Policy

17.1 First Read of Proposed Revision to Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 5148.3, Preschool / Early Childhood Education

17.2 First Read of Proposed Revision to Board Policy 5145.9, Hate-Motivated Behavior

17.3 First Read of Proposed Revision to Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 5148, Child Care and Development

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Donner Public Utility District

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. at 10075 Jibboom Street, Truckee.

Action items

11. Consideration of Approval to Award the District Pipeline Replacement-2024 Construction Contract – Award the District Pipeline Replacement – 2024 contract to Hansen Brothers Enterprises in the amount of $2,953,189.50, plus a ten percent change order allowance of $295,310.50 for a total authorization not to exceed $3,248,500.

12. Consideration of Resolution 2024-01 Authorizing the Execution of Lot Line Adjustments to District Owned Properties within Truckee River Regional Park – Adopt Resolution 2024-01, Authorizing the Execution of Lot Line Adjustments Between Properties Owned by Truckee Donner Public Utility District, Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District and Truckee Sanitary District.

Workshop

13. Facilities Master Plan Progress Update – Receive this presentation update and provide feedback and direction to staff.

14. 2024 Public Information Department Plan and Communications Strategy – Receive this report and provide input and direction to staff.

15. Integrated Resources Plan Presentation by Aspen Environmental Group – Provide feedback and direction to staff regarding the Integrated Resources Plan prepared by Aspen Environmental Group and Flynn RCI staff.

See the full agenda here .