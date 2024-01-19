Agenda review Jan. 22-26: Town Council, Placer Supervisors

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

Consent Calendar

6.3 Adoption of Single- Use Plastic Bottle and Paper Carton Ordinance.

6.4 Senate Bill 1383 Recovered Organic Waste Product Procurement

Discussion Items

7.1 Authorize West River Street Park (C1817) to Advertise for Construction Bid.

7.2 Truckee Fire Protection District Fire Fee Update.

7.3 FY 2022/2023 AB 1600 Traffic and Facility Impact Fee Public Hearing and Fee Adjustments.

7.4 Proposed New Housing Program – Long-Term Rental Preservation Program.

View the full agenda here .

Placer County Board of Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

7A. PUBLIC WORKS Grove Street Intersection Improvements Project | Award Professional Services Agreement to GHD Inc.

1. Approve and authorize the Director of Public Works, or designee, to execute Professional Services Agreement No. 001345 with GHD Inc. for Professional Engineering Services for the Tahoe City Mobility – Grove Street Intersection Improvements Project in an amount not to exceed $598,119, and to execute contract amendments up to $59,812 consistent with the Placer County Procurement Policy, subject to Risk Management and County Counsel concurrence.

2. Determine the proposed action is not a project pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

13F. COMMITTEES AND COMMISSIONS Tahoe Basin Design Review Committee

1. Approve the reappointments of Todd Mather to seat #1, Hanni Walsh to seat #2, Robert Olson to seat # 3 and Jennifer Stoll to seat #4 of the Tahoe Basin Design Review Committee.