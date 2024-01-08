Agenda review Jan. 8-11: Town Council, Placer Supervisors, more

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

Presentations

5.1 Annual Historic Preservation Advisory Commission Award.

5.2 Truckee High School Environmental Science Litter Audit (continued from November 28, 2023).

5.3 Building Permit Update.

5.4 Town Manager Report.

Discussion Items

7.1 Introduction of Single-Use Plastic Bottle and Paper Carton Ordinance.

Recommended Action: That Council: (1) Introduce Ordinance 2024-01 adopting Chapter 6.05 of the Truckee Municipal Code regarding Single-Use Plastic Bottles and Paper Cartons; and (2) Find the adoption of the ordinance exempt from CEQA pursuant to CEQA guidelines sections 15061(b)(3), 15307, and 15308.

7.2 Approval of Team CivX Contract Amendment for Additional Public Opinion Surveys. Recommended Action: That Council authorize the Town Manager to amend the current contract with Team CivX by $42,114, increasing the current not-to-exceed amount of $75,000 to an amended not-to-exceed amount of $117,114 to conduct additional public opinion surveys.

7.3 Council Committee Designations.

Recommended Action: Review the committee and liaison designations and provide direction regarding the Council committee appointments.

View the full agenda here .

West River Street Park Community Meeting

The West River Street Park is planned as a riverfront restoration project in downtown Truckee at the site of the former Nevada County Corp Yard (10257 West River Street). The park proposes riparian restoration, paths and plazas, landscaping with native plants, benches, and picnic tables. Three grants are planned to fund a portion of park and trail construction. The project will go out to bid this winter, with construction expected to begin this summer.

The community is invited to join for a discussion about West River Street Park on Monday, January 8th from 6-8 p.m. at Truckee Town Hall. Several Town of Truckee staff will be available to answer questions and outline details of the project.

Refreshments and professional Spanish interpreters will be available on-site. There is also a Zoom option that will be available in both English and Spanish.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87181494082?pwd=dbgmD9v9TM96wBo35qFRVQvt0bBY6q.1 Meeting ID: 871 8149 4082

Passcode: 619281

Senator Alvarado-Gil mobile office hours

Senator Alvarado-Gil’s District Representative, Heidi Mayerhofer, will be holding mobile office hours in Truckee on Tuesday, Jan 9.

Mayerhofer will be at Lift Workspace, 10266 Truckee Airport Rd Suite C from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

and at Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Rd. from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Olympic Valley Public Service District Special Meeting

The Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 12 p.m. at 305 Olympic Valley Road.

Second Round Interviews for the General Manager Position. Information only: Review item, accept public comment, and conduct interviews.

Placer County Board of Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

1. Selection of Officers

A. Selection of 2024 Chair.

B. Selection of 2024 Vice-Chair.

10B. Defensible Space Fuels Reduction Pilot Program | Program Report and Grant Acceptance

Receive a report on the Defensible Space Fuels Reduction Pilot Program and provide direction on the potential continuation and funding of the program. Approve and authorize the County Executive Officer or designee to accept a grant in the amount of $175,000 from the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation to fund Defensible Space Fuels Reduction programming in eastern Placer County, and to sign the grant funding contract and any other required documents. Approve a FY 2023-24 Budget Amendment #AM-00921 increasing appropriations for CC10018 – Community and Agency Support in the amount of $175,000.

Consent

19A. CAL FIRE Grant Application for Community Wildfire Prevention Plan

Adopt a Resolution authorizing the Assistant Director of Emergency Services, or designee, to apply for up to $500,000 from the 2023-24 California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Climate Investments Wildfire Prevention Grants Program to develop a countywide Community Wildfire Protection Plan, and authorizing the Assistant Director of Emergency Services, or designee, to execute any required documents or amendments necessary to accept funding and complete the project, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. Determine the action requested is exempt from environmental review pursuant to CEQA Guidelines section 15306.

19B. Caltrans Sustainable Transportation Planning Grant Application for Evacuation and Transportation Resiliency Plan

Authorize the Assistant Director of Emergency Services, or designee, to apply as a sub-applicant with the Placer County Transportation Planning Agency for $750,000 from the 2024-25 Caltrans Sustainable Transportation Planning Grant Program to develop a countywide Evacuation and Transportation Resiliency Plan. Determine the action requested is exempt from environmental review pursuant to CEQA Guidelines section 15061(b)(3).

22C. Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit Compressed Natural Gas Fueling Station Upgrade Project | Approve Plans and Specifications and Authorize to Advertise

Approve the Plans and Specifications for the Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit Compressed Natural Gas Fueling Station Upgrade Project with an estimated construction cost of $600,000, and authorize the Director of Public Works, or designee, to advertise for construction bids. Determine the proposed action is exempt from environmental review pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15301(b).

23C. Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue, The Great Ski Race

Approve appropriation of $2,000 in Revenue Sharing monies to Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue, The Great Ski Race as requested by Supervisor Gore ($250), Supervisor Landon ($250), Supervisor Holmes ($250), Supervisor Jones ($250), and Supervisor Gustafson ($1,000).

See the full agenda here .

North Tahoe Regional Advisory Council

North Tahoe Regional Advisory Council will be meeting Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. at Tahoe City Public Utility District, 221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City.

7. Action Item(s):

A. Election of 2024 Chair and Vice Chair

B. North Tahoe RAC 2024 Draft Meeting Schedule

8. Information Item(s):

A. Presentation on the North Lake Tahoe Active Recreation & Aquatic Center Feasibility Study

NTRAC will hear a presentation on the North Lake Tahoe Active Recreation & Aquatic Center Feasibility Study. The presentation will focus on the findings of Phase 2 of the Study and provide a look at what a joint recreation and aquatic facility might look like, including its design and location, estimated costs, funding options, next steps, and how to get involved. Presenters: Valli Murnane (Tahoe City Public Utility District) and Amanda Oberacker (North Tahoe Public Utility District).

B. Update on North Lake Tahoe Parking Management Plan

County staff will provide an update on implementation of the parking management element of the Resort Triangle Transportation Plan including program goals, progress made in 2023, Phase 1 scope, and schedule for plan development, approval, and implementation. Presenter: Rebecca Taber, Deputy Director, Placer County Department of Public Works.

Tahoe Truckee School District

The Tahoe Truckee School District will be meeting Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

17. Educational Services

Curriculum and Instruction – Career and Technical Education (CTE) Information and Discussion

18. Business Services

See the full agenda here .

North Tahoe Public Utility District

North Tahoe Public Utility District will be holding a meeting on Tuesday Jan. 9 at 2 p.m.. The meeting can be viewed in person at 8318 North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach.

GENERAL BUSINESS

1. Review, Discuss, and Possibly Adopt Resolution 2024-01 Investment Policy for 2024 and Resolution 2024-02 Establish a Prime Investment Account with California CLASS

2. Review, Discuss, and Possibly Adopt Resolution 2024-03 to Establish a Banking Relationship with Wells Fargo and Approve Chief Financial Officer Execution

3. Review and Discuss Draft Five-Year Utility Rate Adjustment Customer Notification

4. Review and Discuss the District’s Commemorative Seating Program and Naming of District Parks and Facility Policy Updates

5. Review and Discuss Status of the District’s 2023-2028 Strategic and Implementation Plans

6. Public Employee Compensation – Title: Chief Financial Officer – Consider Actions Regarding Chief Financial Officer Performance Review

See the full agenda here .