Agenda review: Joint Jurisdictional Meeting, Olympic Valley PSD, North Tahoe PUD, and more

TRUCKEE, Calif. – A Joint Jurisdictional Meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 29 at 1 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

Roll Call

Town of Truckee: Council Members Courtney Henderson and Lindsay Romack; Mayor Jan Zabriskie.

Nevada County: Supervisors Robb Tucker, Sue Hoek, and Hardy Bullock; Vice Chair Lisa Swarthout; and Chair Heidi Hall.

Grass Valley: Council Member Jan Arbuckle; Vice Mayor Haven Caravelli; Mayor Hilary Hodge.

Nevada City: Council Members Daniela Fernández, Doug Fleming, and Lou Ceci; Vice Mayor Adam Kline; and Mayor Gary Petersen.

4. WELCOME: MAYOR JAN ZABRISKIE (1:00 p.m.- 1:15 p.m.)

5. TRANSPORTATION AND COMMUNITY CONNECTIVITY

Panel Discussion: Transportation for All (1:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.)

Moderator: Robin Van Valkenburg, Nevada County

i. Enterprise VanPool for Employee Commute: Brian Hitchcock, Enterprise Commute Sales

ii. TART Connect: Chris Murray, Downtowner, and Alfred Knotts, Transportation Program Manager, Town of Truckee

iii. Special Event Shuttle Services: Danielle McHugh, Town of Truckee Transportation Program Analyst

iv. Nevada County Transportation Commission Rail Corridor Project Update: Cory Peterson, Placer County Transportation Planning Agency; Aaron Hoyt, Nevada County Transportation Commission; and Jim Allison, Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority

Panel Discussion: Bike and Trail Connectivity and Mobility (3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Moderator: Dan Wilkins, Town Engineer/Public Works Director, Town of Truckee

i. Bike Share Program: Alfred Knotts, Transportation Program Manager, Town of Truckee

ii. Bike Valet Program: Allison Pedley, Truckee Trails Foundation

iii. Pines to Mines Update: Allison Pedley, Truckee Trails Foundation

iv. Connected Communities Update: Kurt Gensheimer, Program Manager, Sierra Trails

v. Trail Etiquette and Management: Becky Bucar, Assistant Public Works Director, and Lisa Madden, Lieutenant, Truckee Police Department

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, April 29 at 9 a.m. and Wednesday, April 30 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at Placer County Administrative Center, 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

9:00 a.m.

COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Fiscal Year 2025-26 Department Budget Presentations

Receive presentations from County departments on Fiscal Year (FY) 2025-26 budget requests.

Olympic Valley Public Service District

The Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, April 29 at 8:30 a.m. at 305 Olympic Valley Road.

Old and New Business. Members of the public may address the board on each agenda item, up to three minutes or longer based on direction from the Board President.

8:30 a.m. or as soon as the matter may be heard.

F-1 PUBLIC HEARING: Fire Impact Fee Program – Nexus Study Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment and approve the Fire Impact Fee Program Nexus Study and related items by adopting Resolution 2025-06.

F-2 Introduce Ordinance 2025-01 – Fire/Life Safety Rate Schedule Information Only: Perform the first reading of Ordinance 2025-01 and accept public comment.

F-3 Water and Sewer System Annual Report. Information Only: Review item and accept public comment.

F-4 Truckee Tahoe Airport District – Approve Grant Agreement Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and authorize the Board President to execute the grant agreement.

F-5 Olympic Valley Fuel Reduction Project, OV-2 – Feather River Forestry – Professional Services Agreement. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve professional services agreement with Feather River Forestry for an amount not-to-exceed $10,437 and authorize the General Manager to execute all contractual documents.

F-6 Olympic Valley Fuel Reduction Project, OV-4 Phase Two – High Sierra Fire LLC Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve contract amendment with High Sierra Fire LLC for an amount not-to-exceed $99,000 and authorize the General Manager to execute all contractual documents.

F-7 Management Coaching – Pathways Consulting – Professional Services Agreement. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve a professional services agreement with Pathways Consulting in an amount not-to-exceed $18,000 and authorize the General Manager to execute contractual documents.

F-8 Commercial Lease – 1810 Olympic Valley Road. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve the proposed leases of 1810 Olympic Valley Road, and authorize the General Manager to execute the lease with the Inn Shop of Palisades Tahoe, Palisades Tahoe, and Rimon Law.

A. Inn Shop of Palisades Tahoe

B. Rimon Law

C. Palisades Tahoe

F-9 Mutual Water Company Consolidation Rate Study – HDR Engineering, Inc. – Professional Services Agreement. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve a professional services agreement with HDR Engineering, Inc. in an amount not-to-exceed $29,499 and authorize the General Manager to execute contractual documents.

F-10 Mutual Water Company Consolidation – Hydros Consulting – Professional Services

Agreement. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve professional services agreement with Hydros Consulting for an amount not-to-exceed $16,235, and authorize the General Manager to execute all contractual documents.

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Hearings Officer Meeting

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Hearings Officer Meeting Thursday, May 1, at 2 p.m., on Zoom and at the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

V. PUBLIC HEARING ITEMS

A. MH Tahoe Residence, LLC; Addition/Modification; 9898 Lake Street, Placer County, CA; Assessor’s Parcel Numbers (APNs): 090-321-006, 090-321-024, and 090-321-025; TRPA File No.: ERSP2024-1780

North Tahoe Public Utility District

North Tahoe Public Utility District will hold a meeting on Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 875 National Ave., Tahoe Vista.

C. GENERAL BUSINESS

1. Review, Discuss, and Possibly Award a Construction Contract and Authorize the General Manager to Execute the Agreement with Ruppert, Inc., for the 2025 Community Gathering Space Improvement Project

D. CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM PROJECT WORKSHOP – Review and Discussion of Draft Fiscal Year 2025/2026 Capital Improvement Program 5-year Plan

