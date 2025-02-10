Agenda review: Nevada County Supervisors, North Tahoe PUD and more

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 12 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

5. Discussion Items

5.1 Teambuilding for Council members and Town staff to discuss: (1) the decision-making process; (2) Council norms and policies; (3) 2025-2027 strategic focus areas; (4) budget timeline, revenues and expenses; (5) organizational staffing; (6) Council meeting calendar; (7) Nevada County collaboration; and (8) Planning Commission.

See the full agenda here .

Nevada County Supervisors

The Nevada County Supervisors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11 starting at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City, California or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

Consent

12. Resolution approving the Program Supplement No. F057 Rev. 1 to Administering Agency-State Agreement NO. 03-5917F15 for the construction of the Hirschdale Road at UPRR Crossing project (Res. 16-379), in the amount of $4,419,744, and authorizing the Chair of the Board of Supervisors to execute the agreement.

SCHEDULED ITEM: 10:00 AM

37. Public hearing to consider approval of the Truckee Fire Protection District Capital Improvement Plan, Mitigation Fee Annual Expenditure Plan and 5-Year Findings Report for fiscal year 2024/25 which include annual inflationary adjustments to Development Impact Mitigation Fees (“AB 1600 Fees”) for the Truckee Fire Protection District. Resolution adopting the Truckee Fire Protection District Capital Improvement Plan, Mitigation Fee Annual Expenditure Plan and 5-Year Findings Report for fiscal year 2024/25 which include annual inflationary adjustments to Development Impact Mitigation Fees (“AB 1600 Fees”) for the Truckee Fire Protection District pursuant to Nevada County Code Section 17.02.030, setting the effective date of the fees as April 12, 2025.

SCHEDULED ITEM: 1:30 PM

41. Presentation of Nevada County Employee Service Awards to 104 employees who have been employed with the County for either 5, 10, 15, 20 or 25 years.

See the full agenda here .

North Tahoe Public Utility District

North Tahoe Public Utility District will hold a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 8318 North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach.

G. GENERAL BUSINESS

1. Review, Discuss, and Possibly Take Action Regarding Board Committees for 2025

2. Review, Discuss, and Possibly Nominate Any Special District Representative (Directors) to Serve as a Regular Voting Member for Local Agency Formation Commissioner (LAFCO) and Authorize the Board President to Complete the Nomination Form

3. Review, Discuss, and Possibly Adopt Resolution 2025-03 – a Resolution Approving a Sole Source Procurement for Badger Meter Inc. E-Series Ultrasonic Water Meters and Authorize the General Manager to Execute a Purchase Order with Badger Meter for 2,815 E-Series Ultrasonic Water Meters

4. Budget Workshop – Fiscal Year 2024/2025 Budget Parameters Mid-Year Review

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission is meeting Wednesday, Feb.12, at 9:30 a.m., on Zoom and at the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

Public Hearing

C. Discussion and possible recommendation of amendments to Placer County’s Tahoe Basin Area Plan to implement the Phase 2 Housing Amendments which provide more flexible development standards for deed-restricted affordable and workforce housing in town centers and areas zoned for multi-family

See the full agenda here .

