Agenda review: Nevada County Supervisors, Olympic Valley PSD and Truckee Town Council, Tahoe Forest Health District joint meeting

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will be holding a joint meeting with Tahoe Forest Health District on Tuesday, October 28, at 5:30 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

5. Joint Meeting

5.1 Tahoe Truckee Homeless Action Coalition (TTHAC) Recommendations for Proposed One Year Navigation Center Pilot (Pilot), Shelter Beds, Interim Beds, Day Services and Funding Source.

Recommendation: That Town Council and Tahoe Forest Hospital District Board:

Truckee Town Council:

A. Approve the TTHAC-identified preferred location at 12315 Deerfield Drive, Truckee for a one- year pilot Navigation Center with interim beds and shelter beds.

B. Accept TTHAC’s recommendation that Nevada County exercise superior jurisdiction pursuant to Government Code Sections 53090-53091. Town Council recognizes that no Town action is required for Nevada County to take such action.

C. Adopt Resolution 2025-67 waiving the statutory 60-day notification period related to Government Code Section 25351 (B) and (D).

D. Authorize the Town Manager to execute a contract with Nevada County, or a trusted community partner, in an amount not to exceed $360,000 in one-time funds for a one-year pilot Navigation Center (Model B) providing up to 6 interim beds (year-round) and up to 10 drop-in shelter beds (24/7, year-round) and day services at 12315 Deerfield Drive.

E. Authorize budget adjustment up to $360,000 from one-time federal funds remaining from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to fund one-year pilot program.

F. Authorize Town staff to expedite tenant improvement permit processing if necessary to facilitate a January 2026 target opening.

G. Provide direction and approve the proposed 120 Day Navigation Center pilot community engagement and communications plan.

H. Provide direction to TTHAC to evaluate the success of the pilot after six months to determine if the pilot navigation center is a successful service model.

I. Provide direction regarding a call to action for TTHAC to raise additional funds to support the pilot program and prioritize developing a long-term sustainable funding source to support the continuation of the pilot navigation center, should it be extended after the pilot period based on success of the pilot.

Tahoe Forest Hospital District:

A. Authorize the President & CEO to execute a contract with Nevada County, or a trusted community partner, not to exceed $360,000 to support a one-year pilot Navigation Center to facilitate interim housing for up to 6 individuals (year-round) and up to 10 shelter beds (24/7, year-round) at 12315 Deerfield Drive, Truckee.

See the full agenda here .

Nevada County Supervisors

The Nevada County Supervisors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, October 28, starting at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee, California or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

County Executive Officer: Alison Lehman

20. Annual State of the Hospital presentation from Tahoe Forest Health System.

Behavioral Health Director: Phebe Bell

21. Resolution approving the contract between the County of Nevada and Crow’s Nest Ranch Outpatient, LLC for the provision of outpatient individual and group rehabilitative treatment services and recovery services, for Medi-Cal beneficiaries for the recovery and treatment of alcohol/drug dependency, in the maximum amount of $100,000, for the contract term of September 23, 2025, through June 30, 2026, and authorizing the Chair of the Board of Supervisors to execute the contract.

Health and Human Services Agency Director: Ryan Gruver

24. Acceptance of an informational presentation regarding the efforts to address homelessness and the Tahoe Truckee Homeless Action Coalition’s funding recommendation for a homeless resource center in Truckee.

Housing and Community Services Director: Tyler Barrington

27. Informational presentation regarding the Pacific Crest Commons affordable housing development, a 55-unit affordable housing project for low-income residents in the Town of Truckee

See the full agenda here .

Olympic Valley Public Service District

The Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, October 28 at 8:30 a.m. at 305 Olympic Valley Road.

Old and New Business. Members of the public may address the board on each agenda item, up to three minutes or longer based on direction from the Board President.

8:30 a.m. or as soon as the matter may be heard.

F-1 Eastern Placer Future Presentation. Information Only: Receive presentation regarding the effort to incorporate a town of North Tahoe, review item, and accept public comment.

F-2 PUBLIC HEARING: Ordinance 2025-03 “Amending and Adopting the 2025 California Fire Code.” Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and adopt Ordinance 2025-03, revising the District’s Fire Code and Resolution 2025-20, Findings of Fact Based on Local Conditions to Support Local Amendments.

F-3 Review of the Procurement Policy. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and adopt Resolution 2025-21 approving revisions to the District’s Procurement Policy.

F-4 Bike Trail Snow Removal Contract. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve bike trail snow removal contract, and authorize the General Manager to execute agreement.

F-5 Annual Review of the Bike Trail Snow Removal Financial Reserves Policy. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, provide direction to staff as needed, and approve the District’s Bike Trail Snow Removal Financial Reserves Policy.

F-6 Board of Directors Benefit and Compensation Survey. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and adopt Resolution 2025-22 rescinding Resolution 2013-03 and amending Board Member Benefits.

See the full agenda here .

The Agenda Review is powered by Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation.