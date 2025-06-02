Agenda review: Nevada County Supervisors, Truckee Donner PUD, Tahoe Transportation District

Nevada County Supervisors

The Nevada County Supervisors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, June 3 starting at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City, California or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

Consent

8. Resolution approving execution of a renewal contract with Tahoe Truckee Unified School District for the provision of Wellness Program Services in the eastern county region as a component of the County’s Mental Health Services Act Prevention and Early Intervention Plan in the maximum amount of $110,660 for FY2025/26.

42. Resolution to approve the collection of Parcel Charges for Solid Waste Collection Services in Eastern Nevada County for Fiscal Year 2025-2026.

Scheduled Items – 11 a.m.

53. Public Hearing on Nevada County Vacancies and Recruitment and Retention Efforts. (Assembly Bill 2561/ Government Code Section 3502.3)

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Transportation District

The Tahoe Transportation District will be holding a meeting Wednesday, June 4 at 3 p.m. The meeting can be attended in person at 128 Market St., Stateline, Nev. or remotely .

VI. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT (TTD) BUSINESS ITEMS

A. For Possible Action: Review and Discussion with Possible Action to Modify the District’s Guidelines for Effective Meetings, Adopted October 2021

B. For Possible Action: Final Review and Discussion of Exhibit A-Objectives in the Agreement For Services as Executive Director between TTD and James Marino

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Donner Public Utility District

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Wednesday, June 4 at 6 p.m. at 10075 Jibboom Street, Truckee.

Action Items

12. Consideration to Accept the Audited Financial Report for FY24. Accept the Audited Financial Report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 and direct staff to file the record.

13. Consideration to Approve the TDPUD 2025 Wildfire Mitigation Plan. Approve the Truckee Donner Public Utility District 2025 Wildfire Mitigation Plan in substantially the same form presented, and direct staff to file with the Wildfire Safety Advisory Board before July 1, 2025.

14. Consideration of a Construction Services Contract for the 6170 Tank A Interior Coating Rehabilitation Project. Authorize the General Manager to execute a construction services contract with Resource Development Company for the 6170 Tank A Interior Coating Rehabilitation Project in the amount of $498,650, plus a ten percent change order allowance of $49,865 for a total authorization not to exceed $548,515.

15. Consideration of a Contract for Martis Valley Substation Civil Construction – 2025. Authorize the General Manager to execute a construction services contract with Ruppert, Inc. for the 2025 scope of work for Martis Valley Substation Modernization project in an amount of $547,443, plus a 10% change order authorization for a total not to exceed contract amount of $602,187.

16. Consideration of Resolution No. 2025-13 recognizing Rob Clarke for his years of service. Adopt Resolution No. 2025-13 recognizing Rob Clarke for his many years of service.

17. Consideration of Resolution No. 2025-14 recognizing Earl Smith for his years of service. Adopt Resolution No. 2025-14 recognizing Earl Smith for his many years of service.

See the full agenda here .

The Agenda Review is powered by Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation.