Agenda review: Nevada County Supervisors, Truckee Fire, Truckee Planning Commission and more

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Nevada County Supervisors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, August 20 starting at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

Consent agenda

16. Resolution consolidating the Town of Truckee Tax Measure, Pleasant Ridge Union Elementary School District Bond Measure, Beyers Lane Community Service District Tax Measure, the City of Grass Valley and Town of Truckee General Municipal Elections, School Districts Board of Directors General District Elections, and Special Districts Governing Board of Directors General District Elections with the General Election to be held in the County of Nevada in the State of California on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

17. Resolution requesting the Nevada County Board of Supervisors make appointments in lieu of the General Election to be held on November 5, 2024.

19. Resolution approving Amendment No. 1 to the Grant Award Agreement between the County of Nevada and Truckee Trails Foundation, for their existing “Outdoor Visitor Safety Grant” (Res. 22-346), extending the term by twelve months to December 31, 2025, in the amount of $109,370 funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and authorizing the Chair of the Board of Supervisors to execute the grant amendment.

22. Resolution approving Amendment No. 1 to the Grant Award Agreement between the County of Nevada and the Truckee Trails Foundation, for their existing “Outdoor Visitor Safety Grant” (Res. 23-436), extending the term by twelve months to December 31, 2025, in the amount of $74,280 funded by the General Fund Economic Infrastructure Assignment dollars and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and authorizing the Chair of the Board of Supervisors to execute the grant amendment.

23. Resolution approving Amendment No. 1 to the Grant Award Agreement between the County of Nevada and Truckee Watershed Council, for their existing “Outdoor Visitor Safety Grant” (Res. 23-435), extending the term by twelve months to December 31, 2025, in the amount of $40,000 funded by the General Fund Economic Infrastructure Assignment dollars, and authorizing the Chair of the Board of Supervisors to execute the grant amendment.

28. Resolution amending Resolution 24-248 to appoint the County Executive Officer and the Assistant County Executive Officer or the Deputy County Executive Officer as the voting members and to appoint a designee as determined by the CEO as the alternate to the Board of the Joint Powers Authority for a New Library Facility in the Truckee Area.

37. Resolution appointing Samantha Rawlings to the Truckee Cemetery District Board of Trustees for an unexpired four-year term starting August 20, 2024, and ending July 1, 2026

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Fire Protection District

The Truckee Fire Protection District Board of Directors is meeting on Tuesday, August 20 at 12304 Joerger Drive Truckee, California at 5:30 p.m.

10. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Discussion with Possible Action: Engine 92 (S-18) Repair.

B. Discussion with Possible Action: National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1582 Physicals.

C. Discussion with Possible Action: Re-Investing with Time Value Investments.

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Planning Commission

The Truckee Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, August 20 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

6. Public Hearings (Major Review)

6.1 . Application 2021-00000060/DP (Silver Creek Estates); No Address Assigned (APN 019-820-001-000); Applicant/Owner: Neptune Investment LLC – Reza Shera; Agents: FormGrey Studio/SCO Planning Recommended Action: That the Planning Commission adopt Resolution No. 2024-08, approving the following actions based on the recommended findings and subject to the recommended conditions of approval:

Determine the project to be exempt from the provisions of CEQA per the Class 32 exemption for In-Fill Development Projects (Section 15332 of the CEQA Guidelines); and

Approve the Development Permit

7. Public Hearings (Minor Review)

7.1 Planning Application #2024-00000087 (Industrial Way Mixed-Use Project Amendment); 10969 Industrial Way (APN 019-700-006); Applicant: Joseph Remick, Sage Modern; Owner: Blair Porteous. Recommended Action: That the Planning Commission adopt Resolution 2024-11, taking the following actions:

Determining the project to be exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15301 of the CEQA Guidelines (Existing Facilities); and

Approving amendments to the previously approved Industrial Way Mixed-Use Project to grant a floor area ratio (FAR) increase of 0.05, allowing construction of up to 5,837 square feet of additional mezzanine floor area within the two industrial buildings and the construction of five additional parking spaces, subject to the recommended conditions of approval.

See the full agenda here .

North Tahoe Public Utility District

North Tahoe Public Utility District will be holding a special meeting on Thursday, August 22 at 1 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 8318 North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach.

C. Capital Improvement Program equipment review, discussion and direction.

See the full agenda here .

NTPUD will then be holding a joint meeting with the Parks Commission and Committee starting at 6 p.m.

G. General Commission/Committee Business

1. Fiscal Year 2024/25 Annual Operating and Capital Budgets Discussion

2. Recommend Adoption of a Naming of District Parks and Facilities, Commemorative Seating Program, and Friends of the Park Recognition Board Policy; and Recommend Adoption of a Friends of the Park Resolution

3. Discuss Commissioner’s Intent to Serve a 3-year term beginning in 2025

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Forest Health District

The Tahoe Forest Health District board of trustees are holding a meeting on Thursday, August 22 at 4 p.m.

View in person at Tahoe Forest Hospital – Eskridge Conference Room, 10121 Pine Avenue, Truckee.

14. ITEMS FOR BOARD DISCUSSION

14.1. Semi-Annual Retirement Plan Update. The Board of Directors will receive a semi-annual retirement plan update from Multnomah Group.

14.2. Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Agency Update. The Board of Directors will receive an update from the Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Agency.

14.3. Emergency Management Program. The Board of Directors will receive a presentation on the District’s Emergency Management Program.

15. ITEMS FOR BOARD ACTION

15.1. Fiscal Year 2025 President & Chief Executive Officer Incentive Compensation Metrics. The Board of Directors will review and consider approval of FY25 President & CEO Incentive Compensation Metrics.

Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District

The Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District Board of Directors will be meeting on Thursday, August 22, at 6 p.m. at the Steve Randall Community Recreation Center, 10981 Truckee Way.

4. PRESENTATIONS

4.1 Truckee Music Fest Update

6. NEW BUSINESS

6.1 Discussion / Possible Action on resolutions supporting Truckee Tahoe Airport District grant applications from Slow Food Lake Tahoe, KidZone Museum and Rocker Memorial Skatepark

6.2 Discussion / No Action regarding use of Veterans Hall as a Day Center and an Emergency Warming Center

6.3 Discussion / No Action regarding Donner Lake Piers

6.4 Discussion / Possible Action Preliminary FY24/25 Budget

6.5 Discussion / Possible Action on FY25 COLA

See the full agenda here .