Agenda review: Nevada County Supes, Truckee Donner PUD, Tahoe Transportation District

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Nevada County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

Consent

1.Resolution approving the renewal agreement between the County of Nevada and the County of Placer to reimburse the County of Nevada to provide consultative/program management services for the development of collaborative and regional Health and Human Services in the Tahoe/Truckee area, up to a maximum payable amount of $143,221, for the term of July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025, and authorizing the Chair of the Board of Supervisors to execute the agreement.

25. Resolution appointing Samantha Rawlings to the Truckee Cemetery District Board of Trustees for a term beginning August 6, 2024, and ending July 1, 2026.

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Donner Public Utility District

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. at 10075 Jibboom Street, Truckee.

WORKSHOP

12. New Truckee Library Project: Updates Presented by JKAE and Friends of the Library. Receive this presentation and provide feedback and direction to staff.

13. 2024 Mid-Year Financial Update. Accept and file the 2024 mid-year financial update.

ACTION ITEMS

14. Consideration of Approval of a 2024 Q2 Power Cost Adjustment (PCA) of $0.0012 charge per kWh Billed in August, September and October 2024. Approve Power Cost Adjustment for 2024 Q2 of $0.0012 charge per kWh billed in August, September and October 2024.

15. Consideration to Enter into an Agreement with Truckee Fire Protection District to accept Measure T Grant Funding. Authorize the General Manager to enter into a Subsequent Grantee Award agreement with Truckee Fire Protection District to accept $122,080 in Measure T Grant Funding for a joint partnership fuels reduction project which includes three District owned properties.

16. Consideration of Approval for a Contract with Murray City, Utah for Renewable Energy from the Trans-Jordan Landfill Gas Generation Site. Authorize the General Manager to Execute a Contract with Murray City for Renewable Energy Beginning January 1, 2025, thru December 31, 2027.

17. Consideration of Approval for Procurement of a Switchgear and Control Enclosure for the Martis Valley Substation Modernization Project in an Amount Not to Exceed of $2,267,893. Authorize the General Manager to execute a Material Purchase Contract with Crown Technical Systems for the purchase of a Switchgear and Control Enclosure in the amount of $2,061,721, plus a 10% contingency, for a not to exceed purchase amount of $2,267,893.

18. Consideration of Approval for Procurement of a Vacuum Circuit Breaker for the Martis Valley Substation Modernization Project in an Amount Not to Exceed of $310,897. Authorize the General Manager to execute a Material Purchase Contract with Meiden America Switchgear for the purchase of one 145kV class dead-tank vacuum circuit breaker in the amount of $282,633, plus a 10% contingency, for a not to exceed purchase amount of $310,897.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Transportation District

The Tahoe Transportation District will be meeting Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 3 p.m.

The meeting can be attended in person at 128 Market St., Stateline, Nev. or remotely https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4525786008528114783 .

VIII. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION (TTC) BUSINESS ITEMS

A. For Possible Action: Conduct a Public Hearing for the Draft 2025 Federal Transportation Improvement Program

XI. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT (TTD) BUSINESS ITEMS

A. For Possible Action: Presentation and Discussion on the August Tahoe Summit, “Connecting Tahoe: Investing in Transit, Trails and Technology for the Future,” Transportation Action Plan, and Talking Points

B. For Possible Action: Conduct Fifth Workshop on the Linking Tahoe Transit Connectivity Initiative – A Focused Regional Capital and Operational Delivery Strategy, Presentation and Discussion on Themes and Next Steps from Consultant Interviews with Board Members

See the full agenda here .