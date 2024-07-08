Agenda review: Nevada, Placer County Supes, North Tahoe PUD

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Nevada County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting on Tuesday, July 9 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

Consent

8. Resolution approving a renewal contract between the County of Nevada and Gateway Mountain Center for the provision of specialty mental health services primarily for youth struggling with their mental health, early intervention for youth in crisis, Latinx leadership development, and the expansion of Gateway’s youth wellness center in Truckee in the maximum amount of $188,897 for the term of July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025, and authorizing the Chair of the Board of Supervisors to execute the contract.

10. Resolution approving a renewal contract between the County of Nevada and Tahoe Truckee Unified School District for the provision of Wellness Program Services in the eastern county region as a component of the County’s Mental Health Services Act Prevention and Early Intervention Plan, in the maximum amount of $107,436 for the term of July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025, and authorizing the Chair of the Board of Supervisors to execute the contract.

34. Resolution authorizing the Chair of the Board to sign the Invitation to Bid and authorizing the Purchasing Agent to solicit bids for the Hirschdale Road over Truckee River Bridge Replacement Project, County Project No. 224029, and Hirschdale Road at Hinton (UPRR) Overhead Rehabilitation Project, County Project No. 224030.

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, July 9 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at County Administrative Center, 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn, CA or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

10:15 a.m.

5. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

A.2024 Fire Season Update

Receive a presentation from CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire on wildfire preparedness and mitigation actions for the 2024 fire season.

10:35 a.m.

6. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

A.California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Cooperative Fire Programs Fire Protection Reimbursement Agreement

Adopt a Resolution approving the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Cooperative Fire Programs Fire Protection Reimbursement Agreement (2CA06888) (proposed CAL FIRE Agreement) for fire protection services for July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025 in the total amount of $17,362,313 and authorize the Chair to sign the agreement. Approve FY 2024-25 budget amendments #AM-00999 for CC10008 – County Fire in the total amount of $633,642 with corresponding reserve cancellation in the amount of $316,821 and #AM-01000 for CC10072 – Bickford Improvement Area CFD No.2021-2 in the total amount of $316,821 and CC10011 – Dry Creek Fire in the total amount of $42,246 with corresponding reserve cancellations in the respective Cost Centers.

11:00 a.m.

7. AGRICULTURE, PARKS, & NATURAL RESOURCES

A. Regional Forest Health 10-Year Countywide Action Plan

Receive a presentation on the deployment of the decision support tool, Land Tender, and the 10-Year Countywide Action Plan prioritization framework developed using input from the County Steering Committee and the public. Approve the framework’s objectives valuations as representative of the county’s wildfire risk reduction goals. Determine the proposed actions are not projects pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

2:00 p.m.

11. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

A.Proposed Dissolution of the Meeks Bay Fire Protection District and Annexation of District Areas to the North Tahoe Fire Protection District and Annual Property Tax Increment Transfer

Conduct a Public Hearing to consider the following:

Adopt a Resolution related to the Meeks Bay Fire Protection District dissolution and annexation of District Areas to the North Tahoe Fire Protection District and Annual Property Tax Increment Transfer. Determine the proposed action is exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines Section 15061(b)(3).

17. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

A.Workforce Housing Preservation Program | Budget Amendment

Approve a FY 2024-25 Budget Amendment #AM-00998 to increase appropriations for CC06006 – Community Development Grants & Loans by $2,000,000 Determine that the proposed action is not a project pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines Section 15378.

North Tahoe Public Utility District

North Tahoe Public Utility District will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, July 9 at 2 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 8318 North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

1. AUTHORIZING ANNUAL LEVY OF SPECIAL TAX FOR COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT (CFD) 94-1 (Timed Item 3:00 p.m.) Adopt Resolution 2024-16 of the Board of Directors of the North Tahoe Public Utility District Authorizing the Levy of a Special Tax within Community Facilities District 94-1 for Fiscal Year 2024-2025

2. AUTHORIZING ANNUAL LIEN ACTION FOR DELINQUENT AND UNPAID SEWER AND WATER CHARGES (Timed Item 3:05 p.m.) Adopt Resolution 2024-17 of the Board of Directors Authorizing the Annual Lien Action for Delinquent and Unpaid Sewer and Water Charges.

