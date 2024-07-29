Agenda review: Olympic Valley PSD, MAC

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – The Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors will be meeting on Tuesday, July 30 at 8:30 a.m. at 305 Olympic Valley Road.

Old and New Business. Members of the public may address the board on each agenda item, up to three minutes or longer based on direction from the Board President.

F-1 Introduce Ordinance 2024-02 – Adopting a Fire and Life Safety Cost Recovery Schedule.

Information Only: Perform the first reading of Ordinance 2024-02 and accept public comment.

F-2 Notice of Completion – 2024 Well 3 Rehabilitation Project.

Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment and authorize staff to file a Notice of Completion with Placer County for the 2024 Well 3 Rehabilitation Project.

F-3 Authorization to Execute New Bank and Investment Account Signature Cards

Proposed Actions: Adopt Resolution 2024-22 Rescinding Resolution 2024-12 & 20245-13 and Adopt Resolution 2024-23 Authorizing Execution of New Signature Cards for all banking accounts at BMO.

F-4 Fire Department Long-Term Modeling.

Information Only: Receive information on the status of the Fire Department, accept public comment, and provide direction to staff.

F-5 Declare Fire Department Items as Surplus and Authorize Sale, Donation or Disposal of Items.

Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, declare items identified by staff as surplus equipment and authorize staff to conduct a sale, donate and/or dispose of the items.

F-6 Fuels Management Program.

Information Only: Review item and accept public comment.

F-7 Notice of Completion – Olympic Valley Fuel Reduction Project (OV-1).

Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment and authorize staff to file a Notice of Completion with Placer County for the OV-1 Fuel Reduction Project.

F-8 Award Contract – 305 and 1810 Olympic Valley Road Pavement Project.

Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve contract with Blacktop Sealing and Striping Inc. and authorize the General Manager to execute all contractual documents.

See the full agenda here .

Olympic Valley Municipal Advisory Committee

The Olympic Valley MAC will be meeting on Thursday, August 1 at 6 p.m. at 305 Olympic Valley Rd, Olympic Valley.

9. Information Item(s):

A. Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit (TART) Update

Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit (TART) Operational Update.

B. Snow Removal Plan

General snow removal operations and updates for future plans.

See the full agenda here .