Agenda review: Olympic Valley PSD, North Tahoe PUD

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – The Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 8:30 a.m. at 305 Olympic Valley Road.

Old and New Business

F-1 General Legal Counsel Agreement. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, authorize the General Manager to execute a professional services agreement with Colantuono, Highsmith, & Whatley, PC for general legal services.

F-2 Appoint District’s Negotiators for the Fire Department Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and designate representatives for negotiation of the MOU between the District and the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE), Stationary Engineers, Local 39 representing the Fire Department personnel in accordance with Government Code section 54957.6.

F-3 Fuels Management Program. Information Only: Review item and accept public comment.

F-4 Annual Review of Purpose, Mission, and Core Values Statements. Proposed Action: Review items, accept public comment, provide direction to staff as needed, and approve statements.

F-5 Annual Review of Fire Department Mission, Vision, and Core Values. Proposed Action: Review items, accept public comment, provide direction to staff as needed, and approve statements.

F-6 Placer County Local Area Formation Commission (LAFCo) Call for Nominations. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and nominate a candidate if desired.

F-7 District/Olympic Valley Mutual Water Company (OVMWC) Ad Hoc Committee Formation. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and form Ad Hoc Committee to discuss topics related to the OVMWC.

F-8 OVPSD/Olympic Valley Mutual Water Company (OVMWC) Water System Intertie Project Cost-Share and Operations Agreement. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and authorize staff to proceed with the development of Cost-Share and Operational Agreement with OVMWC.

F-9 Fire Department Utility Truck Purchase. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve purchase of a truck for the Fire Department, and authorize the General Manager to execute all necessary contractual documents.

F-10 Fire Department Command Vehicle Purchase. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve purchase of a Command Vehicle for the Fire Department, and authorize the General Manager to execute all necessary contractual documents.

F-11 Declare Fire Department Items as Surplus and Authorize Sale, Donation or Disposal of Items. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, declare items identified by staff as surplus equipment and authorize staff to conduct a sale, donate and/or dispose of the items.

F-12 Salary Survey Agreement. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, authorize the General Manager to execute a professional services agreement with Bryce Consulting in an amount not-to-exceed $10,070 to conduct a Fire Department salary survey.

F-13 General Manager Recruitment. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and provide direction to staff.

F-14 Board Meeting Schedule. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and set meeting date for February.

See the full agenda here .

North Tahoe Public Utility District Special Meeting

North Tahoe Public Utility District will be holding a meeting on Wednesday Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 8318 North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach or remotely via https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89708752874 .

General business – Receive a Presentation on the Results of the Voter Opinion Survey for a Tax Measure to Fund a Recreation & Aquatics Center in North Lake Tahoe and Take Action to Provide Direction to Staff.

See the full agenda here .