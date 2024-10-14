Agenda review: Olympic Valley PSD, Tahoe Truckee School District and Tahoe City PUD
Olympic Valley Public Service District
The Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors will be holding a special meeting on Tuesday, October 15 at 9 a.m. at 305 Olympic Valley Road.
C. Fire Department Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Purchase. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve purchase of 26 SCBAs from Dalmatian Fire Equipment in an amount not-to-exceed $13,520, and authorize the Fire Chief to execute contractual documents as needed.
D. Closed Session – Conference with Legal Counsel. Initiation of litigation (Government Code §54956.9, subd. (d)(4)) Number of potential cases: One
See the full agenda here.
Tahoe Truckee School District
The Tahoe Truckee School District will be meeting Wednesday, October 16 at 4:30 p.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.
14. Educational Services
- Review and Approve School Plans for Student Accountability (SPSA) for the 2024-2025 School Year
15. Business Services
- Approve Agreement #24-26-05M with Snow Pros, LLC for 2024-2025 Snow Removal Services for Truckee Elementary School
16. First Read – Board Policy
- First Read and Proposed Revisions to Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 4218 – Dismissal/Suspension/Disciplinary Action
- First Read and Proposed Revisions to Administrative Regulations 4157.1/4257.1/4357.1 – Work-Related Injuries
- First Read and Proposed Revisions to Exhibits (1) 4112.9/4212.9/4312.9 – Employee Notification
- First Read and Proposed Revisions to Administrative Regulation and Board Policy 4121 – Temporary/Substitute Personnel
See the full agenda here.
Tahoe City Public Utility District
The Tahoe City Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Friday, October 18 at 8:30 a.m.
The meeting can be viewed in person at 221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City, or remotely at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86013028520.
E. Action Items/ General Business
- Employee Recognition
- 2025 Budget – Draft Department Priorities and Draft Operating Budget Discussion and Presentation
- 2025 Budget – Draft Five-Year Fleet & Equipment Capital Plan
- 2025-2029 – Draft Capital Improvement Plan
- Amend Policy No. 2015 Enterprise Funds Unrestricted Net Position and Reserves Policy and Adopt Resolution No. 24-32 Authorizing a One-Time Transfer of Unrestricted Cash from the General Fund to Fund the Water Fund Debt Service Reserve
- Discussion on the Interfund Revolving Loan Agreement Between the Water Fund and General Fund
- Adopt Revisions to the District Personnel Policy Manual
- Active Recreation Needs Assessment – Existing Capital Infrastructure Recommendations Review and Presentation
See the full agenda here.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.