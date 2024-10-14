Agenda review: Olympic Valley PSD, Tahoe Truckee School District and Tahoe City PUD

Olympic Valley Public Service District

The Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors will be holding a special meeting on Tuesday, October 15 at 9 a.m. at 305 Olympic Valley Road.

C. Fire Department Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Purchase. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve purchase of 26 SCBAs from Dalmatian Fire Equipment in an amount not-to-exceed $13,520, and authorize the Fire Chief to execute contractual documents as needed.

D. Closed Session – Conference with Legal Counsel. Initiation of litigation (Government Code §54956.9, subd. (d)(4)) Number of potential cases: One

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Truckee School District

The Tahoe Truckee School District will be meeting Wednesday, October 16 at 4:30 p.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

14. Educational Services

Review and Approve School Plans for Student Accountability (SPSA) for the 2024-2025 School Year

15. Business Services

Approve Agreement #24-26-05M with Snow Pros, LLC for 2024-2025 Snow Removal Services for Truckee Elementary School

16. First Read – Board Policy

First Read and Proposed Revisions to Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 4218 – Dismissal/Suspension/Disciplinary Action First Read and Proposed Revisions to Administrative Regulations 4157.1/4257.1/4357.1 – Work-Related Injuries First Read and Proposed Revisions to Exhibits (1) 4112.9/4212.9/4312.9 – Employee Notification First Read and Proposed Revisions to Administrative Regulation and Board Policy 4121 – Temporary/Substitute Personnel

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe City Public Utility District

The Tahoe City Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Friday, October 18 at 8:30 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City, or remotely at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86013028520 .

E. Action Items/ General Business

Employee Recognition 2025 Budget – Draft Department Priorities and Draft Operating Budget Discussion and Presentation 2025 Budget – Draft Five-Year Fleet & Equipment Capital Plan 2025-2029 – Draft Capital Improvement Plan Amend Policy No. 2015 Enterprise Funds Unrestricted Net Position and Reserves Policy and Adopt Resolution No. 24-32 Authorizing a One-Time Transfer of Unrestricted Cash from the General Fund to Fund the Water Fund Debt Service Reserve Discussion on the Interfund Revolving Loan Agreement Between the Water Fund and General Fund Adopt Revisions to the District Personnel Policy Manual Active Recreation Needs Assessment – Existing Capital Infrastructure Recommendations Review and Presentation

See the full agenda here .