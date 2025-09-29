Agenda review: Olympic Valley PSD, Tahoe Truckee School District and Truckee Donner PUD

The Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, September 30 at 8:30 a.m. at 305 Olympic Valley Road.

Old and New Business. Members of the public may address the board on each agenda item, up to three minutes or longer based on direction from the Board President.

8:30 a.m. or as soon as the matter may be heard.

F-1 Introduce Ordinance 2025-03 “Amending and Adopting 2025 California Fire Code” Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, perform first reading of Ordinance 2025-03, and provide direction to staff.

F-2 Fuels Management Program. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and authorize staff to advertise the OV-2 Hazardous Fuel Reduction Project

F-3 Award Contract – Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan Emergency Service Mitigation Analysis Update. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve contract with Citygate Associates, LLC in an amount not to exceed $36,249, and authorize the General Manager to execute contractual documents.

F-4 Award Contract – Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan Water and Sewer Capacity. Analysis Update. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve contract with DOWL in an amount not to exceed $65,000, and authorize the General Manager to execute contractual documents

F-5 Award Contract – Sewer System Rehabilitation Project 2026. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve contract with DOWL in an amount not to exceed $207,202, and authorize the General Manager to execute contractual documents.

F-6 Rosser-Carville Residential Subdivision Project – Water and Sewer Service Agreement – 1st Amendment. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve Resolution 2025-19 rescinding Resolution 2025-17 and authorizing execution of a revised Amendment No. 1 to the Water and Sewer Service Agreement for the Roser-Carville Residential Subdivision Project, and authorize the General Manager to execute all necessary documents.

F-7 Financial Audit Services – Three-Year Agreement for FY 2026-2028. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve contract with MUN CPA in an amount not-to-exceed $97,800, and authorize the General Manager to execute contractual documents.

F-8 Annual Review of the Investment Policy. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and approve the District’s Investment Policy.

F-9 Annual Review of the Financial Reserves Policy. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and approve the District’s Financial Reserves Policy.

F-10 Annual Review of the Pension 115 Trust Funding Policy. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve the District’s Pension 115 Trust Funding Policy, and authorize staff to act in accordance with the policy.

F-11 Annual Review of Other Post-Employment Benefit (OPEB) 115 Trust Funding Policy. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve the District’s OPEB 115 Trust Funding Policy, and authorize staff to act in accordance with the policy.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Truckee School District

The Tahoe Truckee School District will be meeting on Wednesday, October 1, at 4:30 p.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

Public Hearing

12.1 Public Hearing for Instructional Materials and Textbook Sufficiency and Insufficiency

First Read – Board Policy

18.1 First Read and Proposed Revisions to Board Policies and Administrative Regulations 4119.11/4219.11/4319.11 – Sexual Harassment

18.2 First Read and Proposed Revisions to Administrative Regulations and Exhibits 4119.12/4219.12/4319.12 – Title IX Harassment Complaint Procedures

See full agenda here .

Truckee Donner Public Utility District

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting on Wednesday, October 1 at 6 p.m. at 11570 Donner Pass Road Truckee.

PUBLIC HEARING

8. Public Hearing on the District’s Workforce Vacancies, Recruitment, and Retention Efforts

a.) Conduct a Public Hearing regarding the District’s Workforce Vacancies, Recruitment, and Retention Efforts in compliance with AB 2561; and b.) Provide feedback to staff

ACTION ITEMS

15. Consideration of Adopting Resolution 2025-26 Approving the Submission and Attesting to the Veracity of the 2024 Power Source Disclosure Report and Power Content Label. Adopt Resolution 2025-26 approving the submission and attesting to the veracity of the 2024 Power Source Disclosure Report and Power Content Label.

16. Consideration of Resolution 2025-27 Authorizing the Fremont Solar and Battery Project Transaction Schedule with UAMPS. Adopt Resolution 2025-27 authorizing TDPUD’s involvement in the Fremont Solar and Battery Project Transaction Schedule and auxiliary agreements as needed with Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems.

See the full agenda here .

The Agenda Review is powered by Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation.