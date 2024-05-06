Agenda review: Placer County Supervisors, North Tahoe PUD, TRPA

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, May 7 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

11 a.m. 7. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Conduct a Public Hearing and adopt a Resolution to approve the North Tahoe Fire Protection District (NTFPD) Update of its Fire Facilities Impact Fee Study dated November 7, 2023 and the 2023/2024 NTFPD Capital Facilities and Mitigation Fee Expenditure Plan Annual Update dated October 2023, and increasing the NTFPD fire facilities impact fee to $3.25 per square foot for Residential, Commercial, Office, and Industrial uses, to take effect on July 6, 2024. Determine the proposed action is not a project pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

11:05 a.m. 8. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Conduct a Public Hearing and adopt a Resolution to approve the Alpine Springs County Water District (ASCWD) Update of its Fire Facilities Impact Fee Study dated November 10, 2023 and the 2023/2024 ASCWD Capital Facilities and Mitigation Fee Expenditure Plan Annual Update dated November 2023, and increasing the ASCWD fire facilities impact fee to $3.28 per square foot for Residential, Commercial, Office, and Industrial uses, to take effect on July 6, 2024. Determine the proposed action is not a project pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

12. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Approve $250,000 in TOT funding and interdepartmental memo for a Placer County led project (TR4 North Tahoe Recreation Access Plan Project – USFS 06-Thelin) upon County Counsel and Risk Management approval. Approve $2,430,000 in TOT funding for three projects (TR5 Martis Valley Trail Segment 3F, F1 Tahoe Cross Country Center- Phase 2, and TR6 North Tahoe Mountain Biking Trails / FS 73 Bypass) and authorize the County Executive Officer, or designee, to execute Use of Funds Agreements upon County Counsel and Risk Management approval. Determine that the requested actions are all not projects under California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines 15378.

See the full agenda here .

North Tahoe Public Utility District

North Tahoe Public Utility District will be holding a meeting on Wednesday, May 8 at 1:30 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 8318 North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach.

D. CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM PROJECT WORKSHOP – Review and Discussion of Draft Fiscal Year 2024/2025 Capital Improvement Program 5-year Plan

E. CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM PROJECT TOUR – Project tour locations and addresses are listed below. Times are approximate and not guaranteed.

1. Brockway Drinking Water and Fire Protection Infrastructure Project, 9975 Lake Vista Drive, Kings Beach, CA 96143 (2:30 p.m.)

2. NTPUD S-3 Satellite Sewer Pump Station, 9897 Lake St., Kings Beach, CA 96143 (3:00 p.m.)

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission is meeting at Wednesday, May 8, at 9:30 a.m., on Zoom and at the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

V. PUBLIC HEARINGS

A. Discussion and possible recommendation for approval of the proposed amendments to the Code of Ordinances Supporting Climate Resilience, Affordable Housing Requirements for Condominiums, and Design Standards for Mixed-Use Development

See the full agenda here .