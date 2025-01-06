Agenda review: Placer County Supervisors, Tahoe Transportation District

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at Placer County Administrative Center, 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

1. CEREMONIAL ADMINISTRATION OF THE OATH OF OFFICE OF INCOMING SUPERVISORS

2. BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Selection of Officers Selection of 2025 Chair.

Selection of 2025 Vice-Chair.

10. CLERK OF THE BOARD

2025 Board and Commission Assignments Review and approve staff recommendations of appointments or provide changes of appointments to the 2025 Boards and Commissions to which Supervisors are Appointed.

Review and approve the list of 2025 Boards and Commissions to which Supervisors are Appointed.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Transportation District

The Tahoe Transportation District will be holding a special meeting Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 12 p.m. The meeting can be attended in person at 128 Market St., Stateline, Nev. or remotely https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4525786008528114783 .

V. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT (TTD) BUSINESS ITEMS

A. For Possible Action: Adoption of Resolution 2025-002 Approving the Fiscal Year 2024 Through Fiscal Year 2029 Short Range Transit Plan

B. For Possible Action: Nomination and Election of Vice-Chair for Fiscal Years 2025 and 2026

C. For Possible Action: Conduct a Facilitated Strategic Planning Session TIME CERTAIN: 1:30 p.m.

See the full agenda here .

