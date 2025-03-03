Agenda review: Placer County Supervisors, Tahoe Truckee School District and Tahoe Transportation District

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, March 14 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at Placer County Administrative Center, 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

7. AGRICULTURE, PARKS, & NATURAL RESOURCES

Martis Valley Trail Segment 3F | Agreement with Northstar Community Services District | Approval and Appropriation of Park Dedication Fees Area #1 – North Tahoe & Martis Valley

Authorize the Director of Agriculture, Parks, and Natural Resources, or designee, to execute a Funding Agreement with the Northstar Community Services District for construction of the Martis Valley Trail Project, Segment 3F, in an amount not to exceed $400,000, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. Authorize the Director of Agriculture, Parks, and Natural Resources, or designee, to execute a Trail Improvement Agreement Amendment with Trimont Land Company, and CLP Northstar, LLC for construction of the Martis Valley Trail Project, Segment 3F, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. Approve the use of Park Dedication Fees from Recreation Area #1 – North Tahoe P.U.D. and Martis Valley Areas, for the Martis Valley Trail Segment 3F Project in an amount not to exceed $400,000. Approve a FY 2024-25 Budget Amendment #AM-01120 to increase appropriations for Parks & Grounds – Capital Improvements for Martis Valley Trail 3F in an amount not to exceed $400,000, offset by the use of Park Dedication Fees from Recreation Area #1 for $400,000. Authorize the Director of Agriculture, Parks, and Natural Resources, or designee, to execute and implement a Multipurpose Trail Easement between Placer County and Trimont Land Company for acquisition of easements necessary to construct and maintain the Martis Valley Trail Project, Segment 3F. Determine the proposed actions are consistent with the Environmental Impact Report for the Martis Valley Trail Project certified by the Northstar Community Services District.

Consent

13. AGRICULTURE, PARKS, & NATURAL RESOURCES

Approve and authorize the Director of Agriculture, Parks, and Natural Resources to execute amendments to the Use of Funds and Reimbursement Agreement with Placer County Water Agency for Sierra Nevada Conservancy Grant #1337, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. Determine the proposed action is not a project pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

14. BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Amend Resolution No. 2013-015, Section 2 Regarding the Boundary Expansion of the Donner Summit Municipal Advisory Council Adopt a Resolution amending Resolution No. 2013-015, Section 2 regarding the boundary expansion of the Donner Summit Municipal Advisory Council.

18. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT RESOURCE AGENCY

Accept the improvements for the Briar Meadows Subdivision as complete. Authorize the Faithful Performance and Labor and Materials sureties to be set at the following amounts and authorize the Community Development Resource Agency Director, or designee, to release the remaining surety upon completion of the applicable retention period:

Faithful Performance – 10 percent of the value of any otherwise unsecured public improvements immediately upon the Board of Supervisors’ approval, with the release of the remaining security upon expiration of the warranty period. Labor and Material – 50 percent of the total estimated cost of the accepted public improvements, or in conformance with Government Code Section 66499.7, whichever is higher, with the release of the remaining security upon expiration of the claims period.

3. Adopt a Resolution accepting the 0.26-mile segment of Briar Meadow Circle, the 0.02-mile segment of Bramble Court, and the 0.05-mile segment of Briar Meadow Court into the County Maintained Mileage System.

4. Determine the proposed actions are consistent with the Briar Meadows Estates Mitigated Negative Declaration and Mitigation Monitoring Reporting Program adopted by the Planning Commission on December 13, 2007.

9. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Placer Administrative Manual | Information Technology Policy Update Approve an update to the Information Technology Acceptable Use Policy.

B. Contract Amendments for Six TOT Use of Funds Agreements

Authorize the County Executive Officer, or designee, to extend four TOT Use of Funds Agreements through December 31, 2025. Authorize the County Executive Officer, or designee, to execute Amendment 1 to a Use of Funds Agreement with the Tahoe Cross Country Ski Education Association for the F1-Tahoe Cross Country Lodge Project to move funds from Phase 2 to Phase 1 Trailhead Relocation work. Authorize the County Executive Officer, or designee, to execute Amendment 2 to a Use of Funds Agreement with the North Tahoe Public Utility District for the Wayfinding and Destination Signage Project, confirming a previous supplemental award of $58,141 for a new agreement total of $136,141, and extending the agreement through December 31, 2025. Approve a FY 2024-25 Budget Amendment #AM-01122 for CC10020 – Tahoe Economic and Community Enhancement Fund in the amount of $323,141 with a corresponding cancellation of Tahoe Economic and Community Enhancement reserves to re-budget amounts previously approved on January 24, 2023. Determine that the requested actions are each not projects under California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines Section 15378.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Truckee School District

The Tahoe Truckee School District will be meeting on Wednesday, March 5 at 4:30 p.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

18.0 First Read – Board Policy

18.1 First Read of Proposed Revision to Board Policy 5141.5 Mental Health

18.2 First Read of Proposed Revision to Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 5141.6 School Health Services

18.3 First Read of Proposed Revision to Board Policy 6159.2 Nonpublic, Nonsectarian School and Agency Services for Special Education

18.4 First Read of Proposed Revision to Board Policy 5116.2 Involuntary Student Transfers Info

19.0 Board Business

19.1 Shared Advocacy with Local Agencies for Continued Federal Funding for our Region

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Transportation District

The Tahoe Transportation District will be holding a meeting Wednesday, March 5 at 3 p.m. The meeting can be attended in person at 128 Market St., Stateline, Nev. or remotely https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4525786008528114783 .

V. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT (TTD) CONSENT ITEMS

A. For Possible Action: Review and Acceptance of the District’s Financial Statement of Operations for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Through December 31, 2024

B. For Possible Action: Award Contract to AtkinsRealis of Reno, Nevada for Project Engineering and Environmental Services for the Nevada State Route 28 Central Corridor Sand Harbor to Thunderbird Cove Trail, Transit and Safety Improvements Project, in an Amount Not to Exceed $3,009,563 Plus a Five Percent Design Contingency of $150,478 for a Total Contract Authorization of $3,160,041

VI. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT (TTD) BUSINESS ITEMS

A. For Possible Action: Acceptance of Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Amendment 2 for the Parking Systems Fund and Receive an Informational Summary Update on the SR 28 East Shore Corridor Management Monitoring Report 2022-2024

B. For Possible Action: Discussion and Direction on Recruitment for the District Manager Position

C. Informational Only: Standing Report on Legislation Pertaining to Transit and Transportation Programming Within the Lake Tahoe Basin

D. Informational Only: Standing Report on TTD and Lake Link Ridership Numbers

E. Informational Only: Informational Transit System Report for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

See the full agenda here .

The Agenda Review is powered by Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation.