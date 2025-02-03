Agenda review: Placer County Supervisors, Truckee Donner PUD, Tahoe City PUD and more

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at Placer County Administrative Center, 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

10:00 a.m.

3. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

A.Affordable Housing and Employee Accommodation Nexus Study Consultant Contract and Affordable Housing Incentive Overview

Receive a presentation on the background of the County’s Affordable Housing Ordinance, the 2018 Eastern and Western Affordable Housing Fee Studies, and existing affordable housing incentives. Authorize the County Executive Officer or designee to award and execute a contract with BAE Urban Economics, Inc. for the update of the Affordable Housing and Employee Accommodation Nexus Study and explore additional strategies to incentivize affordable housing development, in an amount not to exceed $139,930, subject to Risk Management and County Counsel concurrence. Determine the proposed actions are not projects pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

12:30 p.m.

4. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT RESOURCE AGENCY

A.Long-Range Work Plan and Initiation of Amendments to the Tahoe Basin Area Plan – All Supervisorial Districts

Receive a presentation on the Long-Range Work Plan for the Planning Services Division for FY 2025-26. Approve the Planning Services Division’s Long-Range Work Plan for FY 2025-26. Direct the Planning Director to submit a Notice of Intent to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, indicating Placer County’s commitment to amend the Tahoe Basin Area Plan to include its Phase 2 Housing Amendments. Determine that the actions requested are not a project pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines Section 15378(b)(5).

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Truckee School District

The Tahoe Truckee School District will be meeting Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 4:30 p.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

15.0 Personnel

15.1 Approve Memorandum of Understanding No. 6 with California Employees Association Chapter No. 383 – New Job Description – Community Liaison Interpreter: Attendance and TUPE (Tobacco Use Prevention Education)

17.0 First Read – Board Policy

17.1 First Read of Proposed Revision to Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 0450 Comprehensive Safety Plan

17.2 First Read of Proposed Revision to Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 3100 Budget

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Donner Public Utility District

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. at 10075 Jibboom Street, Truckee.

PUBLIC HEARING

8. Public Hearing for the Intent to Update the Martis Valley Groundwater Management Plan

1. Conduct the Public Hearing for the intent to update the Martis Valley Groundwater Management Plan.

2. Adopt Resolution 2025-02 for the notice of intent to update the current Martis Valley Groundwater Management Plan.

ACTION ITEMS

12. Consideration for Approval of an Updated Memorandum of Understanding with Plumas Sierra Telecommunications for Community Broadband Projects Authorize the General Manager to execute a Memorandum of Understanding with Plumas Sierra Telecommunications for Community Broadband Projects in substantially the form presented, with any non-substantial changes recommended and approved by District General Counsel.

WORKSHOP

13. 2024 Communications and Outreach Review and 2025 Public Information Department Plan. Receive this report and provide input and direction to staff.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe City Public Utility District

The Tahoe City Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 11:30 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City, or remotely at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86013028520 .

C. ACTION ITEMS / GENERAL BUSINESS – DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION

1. Authorize the use of Unrestricted Cash from the General Fund to Fund Madden Creek Reconstruction Project, Phase 3

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Transportation District

The Tahoe Transportation District will be holding a special meeting Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 1 p.m. The meeting can be attended in person at 128 Market St., Stateline, Nev. or remotely https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4525786008528114783 .

VI. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT (TTD) BUSINESS ITEMS

A. For Possible Action: Discussion and Appointment of Ex-Officio Member and Alternate Member to the South Shore Joint Powers Authority Board of Directors

B. Informational Only: Standing Report on TTD’s Transit Program Ridership Numbers

C. Informational Only: Standing Report on Legislation Pertaining to Transit and Transportation Programming Within the Lake Tahoe Basin

D. For Possible Action: Conduct the Second Facilitated Strategic Planning Session TIME CERTAIN: 2:15 p.m.

See the full agenda here .

