Agenda review: Placer County Supervisors, Truckee Donner PUD, Tahoe Truckee School District and more

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at County Administrative Center, 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

1:30 p.m.

9. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT RESOURCE AGENCY

A. Placer 2050 General Plan Community Engagement Program (PLN22-00513) – All Supervisorial Districts

1.Receive a staff presentation on the Placer 2050 General Plan Community Engagement Program.

2.Provide direction on the General Plan Advisory Committee composition and membership selection process to aid with the Placer 2050 General Plan Update.

3.Determine that the action requested is not a project pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines Section 15378(b)(5).

13. PUBLIC WORKS

A.FY 2024-25 Local Transportation Funds, State Transit Assistance and State of Good Repair Claims | Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and Placer County Transportation Planning Agency

1.Adopt a Resolution to execute and submit claims for FY 2024-25 Transportation Development Act (Local Transportation Fund & State Transit Assistance) Funds and Senate Bill 1 State of Good Repair Funds for Transit Operations, Capital Assistance, and Road Maintenance totaling $10,332,783 to Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the Placer County Transportation Planning Agency.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Transportation District

The Tahoe Transportation District will be meeting Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m.

The meeting can be attended in person at 128 Market St., Stateline, Nev. or remotely https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4525786008528114783 .

VI. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT (TTD) BUSINESS ITEMS

A. For Possible Action: Appointment of Deputy District Manager Jim Marino to Acting District Manager Effective November 2024 and Discussion and Direction on Recruitment and Selection Process for the District Manager Position

B. Informational Only: Informational Update on the Formation of the South Shore Transit Joint Powers Authority

C. Informational Only: Informational Update of the Outreach Efforts for the Draft Short-Range Transit Plan

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Donner Public Utility District

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. at 10075 Jibboom Street, Truckee.

ACTION ITEMS

12. Consideration of Approving a Three-Party Lease Option Agreement for the New Truckee Regional Library. Authorize the General Manager to Execute a Three-Party Lease Option Agreement Between the District, Truckee-Donner Rec and Park District, and the Truckee Library Joint Powers Authority for the Location of the New Truckee Library.

13. Consideration of Approving a Three-Party Hold Harmless Agreement with the Town of Truckee and Truckee-Donner Rec and Park District.

A. Approve the Hold Harmless and Property Use/Maintenance Agreement for Sidewalk Constructed In and Adjacent to the Town of Truckee Right-of-Way by and between the Town of Truckee, Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District and Truckee Donner Public Utility District in substantially the form presented;

B. Authorize the General Manager to sign and deliver the Agreement only after the Town of Truckee has issued a building permit for construction of the Rocker Memorial Skatepark and construction of the Rocker Memorial Skatepark has commenced;

C. If the Town of Truckee has not issued a building permit for construction of the Rocker Memorial Skatepark, and commencement of construction has not occurred by December 31, 2026, then this approval shall automatically be rescinded as of that date.

14. Consideration of Adopting Resolution 2024-20 Approving the Submission and Attesting to the Veracity of the 2023 Power Source Disclosure Report and Power Content Label. Adopt Resolution 2024-20 approving the submission and attesting to the veracity of the 2023 Power Source Disclosure Report and Power Content Label.

15. Consideration of Authorizing the General Manager to Execute the Agreement Regarding APN# 043-010-005-000.

A. Determine that the waiver of current Penalty and Interest for APN# 043-010-005-000 agreement complies with the requirements of Government Code section 53340(f), and

B. Authorize the General Manager to execute the Agreement regarding APN# 043-010-005-000 (Attachment 1); accepting full payment for all installment special tax amounts past due, in exchange for waiving current Penalty and Interest amounts

WORKSHOP

16. Board of Directors Workshop Presentation with JK Architecture and Engineering for the 2024 Facilities Master Plan Update. Receive this informational workshop and provide feedback and direction to staff.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Truckee School District

The Tahoe Truckee School District will be meeting Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 4:30 p.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

18.0 Educational Services

A) Curriculum and Instruction

18.1 First Read of Proposed High School Course for School Year 2025-2026, Law I

19.0 First Read – Board Policy

19.1 First Read and Proposed Revisions to Board Policies and Administrative Regulations 4127/4227/4327 – Temporary Athletic Team Coaches

19.2 First Read and Proposed Revisions to Board Policies and Administrative Regulations 4161/4261/4361 – Leaves

19.3 First Read and Proposed Revisions to Administrative Regulations 4161.1/4361.1 – Personal Illness/Injury Leave

19.4 First Read and Proposed Revisions to Administrative Regulations 4161.2/4261.2/4361.2 – Personal Leaves

19.5 First Read and Proposed Revisions to Administrative Regulations 4261.1 – Personal Illness/Injury Leave

19.6 First Read and Proposed Revisions to Board Policy 4040 and Exhibit 4040-E – Employee Use of Technology

19.7 First Read and Proposed Revisions to Board Policy 6163.4 and Exhibit 6163.4-E – Student Use of Technology

See the full agenda here .

Olympic Valley Municipal Advisory Committee

The Olympic Valley MAC will be meeting on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. at 305 Olympic Valley Rd, Olympic Valley.

8. Information Item(s):

A. Placer 2050 General Plan Update (10 minutes) – Staff will provide an update on the Placer 2050 program, including upcoming plans to start community engagement and website launch (Placer2050.com). Placer 2050 will look ahead to the year 2050 and is expected to update the general plan for current issues and emerging trends, positioning Placer County to create balanced physical and economic growth for approximately the next 25 years.

See the full agenda here .

The Agenda Review is powered by Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation.