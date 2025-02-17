Agenda review: Placer County Supervisors, TTUSD and TCPUD

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at Placer County Administrative Center, 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

11:50 a.m. – 7. PUBLIC WORKS

A. North Lake Tahoe Parking Management Program Update | Parking Ordinance Update | Amend Parking Fine Schedule | Establish Parking Fee Schedule

Conduct a public hearing to:

Introduce and waive oral reading of an Ordinance to amend Placer County Code, Chapter 10, Article 10.12, titled Parking. Adopt a Resolution amending the Parking Fine Schedule with an effective date of April 3, 2025. Adopt a Resolution establishing a Parking Fee Schedule with an effective date of April 3, 2025. Determine the proposed actions are not projects pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378 and, alternatively, are exempt from environmental review pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15301(c).

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Fire Protection District

The Truckee Fire Protection District Board of Directors is meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 12304 Joerger Drive Truckee, California at 5:30 p.m.

9. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Discussion: Hundred Acre Wood, LLC Annexation Request.

10. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Discussion with Possible Action: Resolution 02-2025; A Resolution Adjusting Charges and Fees for Providing Ambulance and Emergency Medical Services.

1. Consumer Price Index: 2024 in Review Data Chart.

2. Ambulance Rate Increase Calculation.

B. Discussion with Possible Action: Nevada County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo) Request for Nomination of Candidates for LAFCo’s Special District Member Vacancies.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Truckee School District

The Tahoe Truckee School District will be meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 4:30 p.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

15.0 First Read – Board Policy

15.1 First Read of Proposed Revision to Administrative Regulation 5113 Absences and Excuses

15.2 First Read of Proposed Revision to Administrative Regulation 5131.41 Use of Seclusion and Restraint

15.3 First Read of Proposed Revision to Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 6173.1 Education for Foster Youth

15.4 First Read of Proposed Revision to Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 6173 Education for Homeless Children

15.5 Approve Proposed Deletion of Board Policy 0470 – COVID-19 Mitigation Plan

15.6 First Read of Proposed Revisions to Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 7214 General Obligation Bonds

15.7 First Read of Proposed Revision to Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 3516 Emergencies and Disaster Preparedness Plan

15.8 First Read and Proposed Revisions to Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 3400 Management of District Assets/Accounts

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe City Public Utility District

The Tahoe City Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 11:30 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City, or remotely at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86013028520 .

ACTION ITEMS / GENERAL BUSINESS – DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION

1. Scotty Lapp Skate Park Project Update

2. Adopt Resolution No. 25-05 Establishing 2025 Water Fund Reserve Amounts

3. Adopt Resolution No. 25-06 Establishing 2025 Sewer Fund Reserve Amounts

4. Adopt Resolution No. 25-07 Establishing 2025 General Fund Reserve Amounts

5. Authorize Contract Negotiations with the Top-Ranked Progressive Design-Build Team for the Tahoe Cedars Water System Reconstruction Project

6. Adopt Policy No. 1025 Social Media Use for District Business

7. Parks & Recreation Cost Recovery Methodology and Policy Discussion Phase 2 – Recreation Programming Financial Analysis and Cost Recovery Recommendations

8. Report on Acquisition of the Assets of the Tahoe Swiss Village Utility, Inc. (Tahoe Swiss Village Utility and Glenridge Park Water Company)

9. 2025 Employee Recognition

See the full agenda here .

