Agenda review: Placer County Supervisors, TTUSD, Tahoe Transportation District and more

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, April 1 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at Placer County Administrative Center, 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn or North Tahoe Event Center Meeting Location, 8318 North Lake Blvd. Kings Beach where staff will be present.

Due to expected weather conditions the Board of Supervisors meeting will be open to in-person attendance and Zoom participation will be open for Public comment and for each agenda item, and citizens may comment virtually through a Zoom meeting webinar https://placer-ca-gov.zoom.us/j/97435978060 utilizing the “raise hand” function or if you have joined the Zoom meeting via phone at 877-853-5247 using the Webinar ID 974 3597 8060. Please dial *9 to “raise hand” and queue for public comment. Please raise your hand at the time the chair announces the item. There will be no reservation line.

A live video feed of the meeting may be available online at https://www.youtube.com/@placercomeetings . Closed captioning is available.

9:30 a.m.

COUNTY EXECUTIVE

A. FY 2024-25 Alpine Springs County Water District Capital Facilities and Fire Mitigation Fee Expenditure Plan, Annual Update, and Inflationary Adjustment

Conduct a Public Hearing to:

Adopt a Resolution approving the FY 2024-25 Alpine Springs County Water District Capital Facilities and Fire Mitigation Fee Expenditure Plan, Annual Update, and make an annual adjustment of 1.09 percent to the fee.

Determine the proposed action is exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15273 and, alternatively, is not a project pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

9:35 a.m.

2. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

FY 2024-25 North Tahoe Fire Protection District Capital Facilities and Fire Mitigation Fee Expenditure Plan, Annual Update, and Inflationary Adjustment

Conduct a Public Hearing to:

Adopt a Resolution approving the FY 2024-25 North Tahoe Fire Protection District Capital Facilities and Fire Mitigation Fee Expenditure Plan, Annual Update, and make an annual adjustment of 1.09 percent to the fee.

Determine the proposed action is exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15273 and, alternatively, is not a project pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

9:40 a.m.

3. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

FY 2024-25 Truckee Fire Protection District Capital Improvement Plan, Mitigation Fee Annual Expenditure Plan, and Inflationary Adjustment

Conduct a Public Hearing to:

Adopt a Resolution approving the FY 2024-25 Truckee Fire Protection District Capital Improvement Plan, Mitigation Fee Annual Expenditure Plan, and make an annual adjustment of 1.1 percent to the fee.

Determine the proposed action is exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15273 and, alternatively, is not a project pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

9:45 a.m.

4. PUBLIC WORKS

Revocation of Exclusive Rights to Parking Area: Encroachment Permit #48 Alpine Peaks Residents Association | Courchevel Road / Ward Canyon

The Department of Public Works is requesting to continue this item to the May 13, 2025 meeting at 9:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as possible.

9:50 a.m.

5. PUBLIC WORKS

Presentation on Draft SR 89 and SR 267 Corridor Strategic Implementation and Phasing Plan

Receive a presentation on the draft SR 89 and SR 267 Corridor Strategic Implementation and Phasing Plan and provide direction prior to Plan completion.

10:30 a.m.

6. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Launchpad Program Description and Guidelines

Receive a presentation on the housing financial incentive Launchpad Program’s description and guidelines.

Adopt a Resolution approving the Launchpad Program Guidelines and Use Deed Restriction and Option to Purchase with associated exhibits

Approve a FY 2024-25 Budget Amendment #AM-01142 to increase appropriations for Community and Agency Support in the amount of $500,000 with a corresponding cancellation of reserves, increase appropriations for Tahoe Economic and Community Enhancement in the amount of $500,000 with a corresponding cancellation of reserves, and increase appropriations for Community Development Grants & Loans in the amount of $1,000,000 with an offsetting contribution from the General Fund and from other funds.

Determine the proposed actions are exempt from environmental review pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15061(b)(3) and 15378(b)(4) and (5).

7. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Update on the Potential Dollar Creek Crossing Housing Development

Receive an update on the potential Dollar Creek Crossing housing development.

Provide direction to staff to move forward with a Developer Agreement for a fully Affordable housing development as outlined in Option 2 of the staff report.

Determine that the requested actions are not a project pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15378(a).

Consent

14. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT RESOURCE AGENCY

Authorize the Community Development Resource Agency Director, or designee, to execute the Funding Agreement with the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency to complete environmental review for the Tahoe Basin Area Plan Housing Amendment package, and to execute any amendments subject to Risk Management and County Counsel concurrence. Approve a FY 2024-25 Budget Amendment #AM-01136 CDRA Tahoe Operations to increase appropriations in the amount of $35,000. Determine that the proposed actions are not projects pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines section 15378(b)(5).

20. PUBLIC WORKS

B. SR 89 Fanny Bridge Community Revitalization Project | Memorandum of Agreement with Federal Highway Administration

Authorize the Director of Public Works, or designee, to execute, with County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence, Modification #003 to the Project Memorandum of Agreement with the Federal Highway Administration, Central Federal Lands Highway Division, for the State Route 89 Fanny Bridge Community Revitalization Project. Determine the proposed action is consistent with the Final Environmental Impact Report for the SR 89 Fanny Bridge Community Revitalization Project, SCH No. 2011122013, certified by the Tahoe Transportation District on April 10, 2015.

C. Pedestrian Flagging Services | Nevada Barricade & Sign Company, Inc.

Approve the award of competitive Bid No. 20581 to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder, Nevada Barricade & Sign Company, Inc. of Reno, NV, for pedestrian flagging services in Tahoe City and Kings Beach in the maximum amount of $223,156 for the period of April 1, 2025, through March 31, 2026. Approve the option to renew the contract for two (2) additional one-year terms in the maximum amount of $223,156 annually and authorize change orders up to an aggregate amount of $22,315 annually consistent with Public Contract Code Section 20142 and County Procurement Policy. Authorize the Purchasing Manager to sign all required documents subject to department concurrence and available funding. Determine the proposed actions are not projects pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

Tahoe Truckee School District

The Tahoe Truckee School District will be meeting on Wednesday, April 2 at 4:30 p.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

Educational Services

16.1 Approve Memorandum of Understanding between Tahoe Truckee Unified School District and the Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe for 2025-2026

Curriculum and Instruction

16.2 First Read of the Truckee High School Personal Finance Course for School Year 2025-2026

16.3 First Read of Adoption of North Tahoe High School Ethnic Studies Instructional Materials

16.4 First Read of Adoption of Truckee High School Ethnic Studies Instructional Materials

Business Services

Facilities

17.1 Approve Agreement #25-37-03M with Boberg Hardwood Floors for a Major Refinishing of the Gymnasium Floor in the New Gym at Truckee High School

17.2 Approve Consultant Agreement #25-00-09M with Benchmark, Inc. for District-Wide 2025 Roof Inspection, Evaluation, and Report Services

First Read – Board Policy

18.1 First Read of Proposed Revision to Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 5113 Absences and Excuses

18.2 First Read of Proposed Revision to Board Policy 6164.2 Guidance and Counseling Services

Truckee Donner Public Utility District

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Wednesday, April 2 at 2 p.m. at 10075 Jibboom Street, Truckee.

ACTION ITEMS

17. Consideration to approve a procurement contract with Howard Industries for customer payment kiosk Authorize the General Manager to execute a procurement contract with Howard Industries for the purchase of one customer payment kiosk for an amount not to exceed $25,000, which includes kiosk for $19,919 and contingency, taxes and other fees totaling $5,081.

18. Consideration of Authorizing the General Manager to Execute the Agreement Regarding APN# 043-010-005-000.

A. Determine that the waiver of current Penalty and Interest for APN# 043- 010-005-000 agreement complies with the requirements of Government Code section 53340(f), and

B. Authorize the General Manager to execute the Agreement regarding APN# 043-010-005-000 (Attachment 1); accepting full payment for all installment special tax amounts past due, in exchange for waiving current Penalty and Interest amounts

19. Consideration of Authorizing the General Manager to Execute the Agreement Regarding APN# 019-770-002-000.

A. Determine that the waiver of current Penalty and Interest for APN# 019- 770-002-000 agreement complies with the requirements of Government Code section 53340(f),

B. Authorize the General Manager to execute the Agreement regarding APN# 019-770-002-000 (Attachment 1); accepting full payment for all installment special tax amounts past due, in exchange for waiving current Penalty and Interest amounts

20. Consideration for Designation of Labor Negotiators for the General Manager’s Employment Contract Appoint two members of the District’s Board of Directors to serve as negotiators for the General Manager’s Employment Contract

21. Consideration of Vote for Local Agency Formation Commission of Nevada County’s Open Regular Member Seat Consider two candidates for open Special Districts Regular Member seat on Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo) of Nevada County and take action for vote on the attached LAFCo Election Ballot.

Tahoe Transportation District

The Tahoe Transportation District will be holding a meeting Wednesday, April 2 at 3 p.m. The meeting can be attended in person at 128 Market St., Stateline, Nev. or remotely https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4525786008528114783 .

III. FOR INFORMATION: REGIONAL TRANSIT AND CAPITAL PROGRAMS COMMITTEE

REPORT OF APRIL 1, 2025 MEETING

IV. FOR INFORMATION: FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE REPORT OF APRIL 2,

2025 MEETING

VI. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT (TTD) BUSINESS ITEMS

A. Informational Only: Informational Transit System Report for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

B. Informational Only: Presentation of TTD’s Transit Operations Financial Overview for Fiscal Year 2026 Budget Development

C. For Possible Action: Discussion and Direction on Recruitment for the District Manager Position

VIII. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION (TTC) BUSINESS ITEMS

A. For Possible Action: Public Hearing and Recommendation of Draft Fiscal Year 2025/26 Tahoe Regional Planning Agency/Tahoe Metropolitan Planning Organization Transportation Planning Overall Work Program

X. FOR INFORMATION: STANDING REPORT ON LEGISLATION PERTAINING TO TRANSIT AND TRANSPORTATION PROGRAMMING WITHIN THE LAKE TAHOE BASIN

XI. FOR INFORMATION: STANDING REPORT ON TTD AND LAKE LINK RIDERSHIP NUMBERS

