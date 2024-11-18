Agenda review: Placer County, Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, Tahoe Forest Health District, and more

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Monday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at North Tahoe Event Center, 8318 North Lake Blvd., Kings Beach or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

2:05 p.m.

1. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT RESOURCE AGENCY

Amendment to Article 9.42: Short Term Vacation Rentals Ordinance – Supervisorial District 5 Introduce and waive oral reading of an Ordinance to amend Placer County Code Chapter 9, Article 9.42.

Non-time specific

2.COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Short Term Vacation Rental Program Management Update 2024 Receive an annual update presentation from the County Executive Office and Community Development Resource Agency on significant actions, outcomes and next steps for the Short Term Vacation Rental Program.

3. FACILITIES MANAGEMENT

Tahoe Justice Center Replacement Project | Project Update Receive a progress update on the Tahoe Justice Center Replacement Project.

Consent

8. COMMITTEES & COMMISSIONS

Olympic Valley Design Review Committee Approve the reappointment of Robert Barnett to seat #2 on the Olympic Valley Design Review Committee.

12. PUBLIC WORKS

Adopt a Resolution abandoning a portion of an accepted Public Utility Easement over a portion of 10252 Lyndhurst Court in Truckee, as described in the attached Exhibits, subject to the findings set forth herein. Determine the proposed action is not a project pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

C. ERL MRF Incline Belt Replacement | Integrated Waste Management Services Agreement | Placer County Eastern Regional Sanitary Landfill, Inc. & Tahoe Truckee Disposal Co., Inc.

Approve payment in the amount $180,827.75, to Placer County Eastern Regional Sanitary Landfill, Inc. and Tahoe Truckee Disposal Co., Inc. for the replacement of the incline belt at the Eastern Regional Material Recovery Facility. Determine the proposed action is not a project pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

D. Notice of Completion | Contract No. 000956 – A. Teichert & Son, Inc. | Martis Valley Trail Segment 3B

Adopt a Resolution accepting the Martis Valley Trail Segment 3B, Contract No. 000956 as complete, and authorizing the Director of Public Works, or designee, to sign and record the Notice of Completion.

See the full agenda here .

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting again on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at North Tahoe Event Center, 8318 North Lake Blvd., Kings Beach or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

9:10 a.m.

1. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT RESOURCE AGENCY

WellQuest Granite Bay Cottages – General Plan Amendment; Rezone; Conditional Use Permit (PLN22-00506) – Supervisorial District 4 – Request for Continuance On October 8, 2024, the Board of Supervisors conducted a public hearing for the WellQuest Granite Bay Cottages and voted to take tentative action to approve the project and continued the item to November 19, 2024, for final action. Staff requests this matter be continued to the December 17, 2024, agenda at 9:00 A.M. or as soon thereafter.

9:15 a.m.

2. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT RESOURCE AGENCY

Adoption of a Resolution to certify the Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan Environmental Impact Report (SCH# 2012102023) consisting of the 2016 Draft and Final Environmental Impact Report and the 2024 Draft and Final Partially Revised Environmental Impact Report, prepared pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act, and adopt the Findings of Fact and Statement of Overriding Considerations, and adopt the Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program. Adoption of a Resolution to approve the Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan. Adoption of an Ordinance to approve the Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan Development Standards and Design Guidelines. Adoption of a Resolution to amend the Olympic Valley General Plan and Land Use Ordinance (formerly the Squaw Valley General Plan and Land Use Ordinance) to (a) incorporate the Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan (VPTSP) land use designation and (b) to add Section VI(E)(7) related to emergency preparedness. Adoption of an Ordinance to rezone all acreage in the VPTSP plan area from the current zoning designations to SPL-VPTSP (Specific Plan – Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan). Approval of the Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan Large-Lot Vesting Tentative Subdivision Map. Adoption of an Ordinance to approve the Development Agreement relative to the Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan. Adoption of a Resolution to approve the Water Supply Assessment. Adoption of a Resolution granting an exception to the State Minimum Fire Safe Regulations.

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Fire Protection District

The Truckee Fire Protection District Board of Directors is meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 12304 Joerger Drive Truckee, California at 5:30 p.m.

11. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Discussion with Possible Action: Add Division Chief – Operations Jeff “Crash” Davis to the Finance Committee and Remove Division Chief – Operations Matt Parkhurst and Update All Banking Signature Cards.

B. Discussion with Possible Action: Establish a Policy Relating to Employer-

Employee Relations.

1. Discussion with Possible Action: Resolution 20-2024; A Resolution of the Board of Directors of the Truckee Fire Protection District Adopting Policy Relating to Employer-Employee Relations.

C. Discussion with Possible Action: Board of Directors Policies & Procedures – Approval of Procedure for Fire Code Appeals.

1. Discussion with Possible Action: Procedure for Fire Code Appeals.

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Donner Public Utility District

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. at 10075 Jibboom Street, Truckee.

ACTION ITEMS

9. Consideration of Adopting Resolution 2024-21 Approving the Execution of a Power Sales Contract with Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems. Adopt Resolution 2024-21 Approving the Execution of a Power Sales Contract with Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems.

10. Consideration of Approval of a 2024 Q3 Power Cost Adjustment (PCA) of $0.0096 credit per kWh Billed in December 2024 and January 2025. Approve Power Cost Adjustment for 2024 Q3 of $0.0096 credit per kWh billed in December 2024 and January 2025

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Truckee School District

The Tahoe Truckee School District will be meeting Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 4:30 p.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

14. Curriculum and Instruction

14.1 First Read of Proposed High School Course for School Year 2025-2026, AP Spanish Literature

16. First Read – Board Policy

16.1 First Read and Proposed Revisions to Board Policies and Administrative Regulations 4119.11/4219.11/4319.11 – Sex Discrimination and Sex-Based Harassment

16.2 First Read and Proposed Revisions to Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 4030 – Nondiscrimination in Employment

16.3 First Read and Proposed Revisions to Board Policy 4033 – Lactation

See the full agenda here .

Olympic Valley Municipal Advisory Committee

The Olympic Valley MAC will be meeting on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. at 305 Olympic Valley Rd, Olympic Valley.

8. Information Item(s): A. Placer 2050 General Plan Update (10 minutes) Staff will provide an update on the Placer 2050 program, including upcoming plans to start community engagement and website launch (Placer2050.com). Placer 2050 will look ahead to the year 2050 and is expected to update the general plan for current issues and emerging trends, positioning Placer County to create balanced physical and economic growth for approximately the next 25 years.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Forest Health District

The Tahoe Forest Health District board of trustees are holding a meeting on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 5 p.m.

View in person at Tahoe Forest Hospital – Eskridge Conference Room, 10121 Pine Avenue, Truckee.

14. ITEMS FOR BOARD DISCUSSION

14.1. Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Agency Update. The Board of Directors will receive an update on the efforts of the Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Agency.

14.2. Vizient Project Update. The Board of Directors will receive an update on the Access to Care project, Management Systems and Behavioral Health & Orthopedic service line optimization projects.

14.3. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Five Star Rating. The Board of Directors will receive education on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Five Star Rating system.

See the full agenda here .

