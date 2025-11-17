Agenda review: Placer, Nevada County Supervisors, Olympic Valley PSD and more

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at North Tahoe Event Center, 8318 North Lake Blvd. or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

9:30 a.m.

1. PUBLIC WORKS

A. Revocation of Exclusive Rights to Parking Area: Encroachment Permit #48 Alpine Peaks Residents Association | Courchevel Road / Ward Canyon

1. The Department of Public Works is requesting this item be continued to a future Board Meeting; the specific date has not yet been determined.

9:35 a.m.

2. GENERAL SERVICES

A. Portion of 490 W. River Road | Purchase and Sale Agreement

1. The Department of General Services is requesting to continue this item to the December 9, 2025, meeting at 9:00am or as soon thereafter as possible.

9:40 a.m.

3. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

A. Public Meeting and Introduction of an Uncodified Ordinance regarding the Proposed Renewal of the North Lake Tahoe Tourism Business Improvement District

1. Conduct a Public Meeting to allow members of the public to provide comments on the proposed renewal of the North Lake Tahoe Tourism Business Improvement District.

2. Introduce and waive oral reading of an Uncodified Ordinance to renew the North Lake Tahoe Tourism Business Improvement District.

3. Determine that the requested actions are each not a project pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines Section 15378.

10:20 a.m.

4. PUBLIC WORKS

A. Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit 2025 Systems Plan Update

1. Adopt a Resolution to approve Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit 2025 Systems Plan Update, and Proposed Service, Capital, and Institutional Alternative Recommendations, subject to funding and updated agreements with partnering jurisdictions.

2. Determine the proposed action is exempt from environmental review pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15306.

10:45 a.m.

5. PUBLIC WORKS

A. Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit | Approval of Extended Free to the Rider Bus Service

1. Approve the continuation of free to the rider bus service on Placer County’s Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit public bus system for an additional two-year period beginning December 12, 2025.

2. Determine the proposed action is not a project pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

11:00 a.m.

6. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT RESOURCE AGENCY

A. Tahoe Basin Area Plan Phase 2 Housing Amendments (PLN25-00073) – Addendum to the Placer County Tahoe Basin Area Plan and Tahoe City Lodge Project Environmental Impact Statement/ Environmental Impact Report, Amendments to the Placer County Tahoe Basin Area Plan Implementing Regulations – Supervisorial District 5

1. Conduct a Public Hearing to consider the Planning Commission’s September 11, 2025, recommendations related to the Tahoe Basin Area Plan Phase 2 Housing Amendments and take the following actions:

a. Adopt a Resolution adopting the Addendum to the previously certified Placer County Tahoe Basin Area Plan and Tahoe City Lodge Project Environmental Impact Statement/Environmental Impact Report (State Clearinghouse #2014072039) prepared for the project.

b. Adopt a Resolution approving amendments to the Placer County Tahoe Basin Area Plan Implementing Regulations.

c. Adopt an Ordinance approving amendments to the Placer County Tahoe Basin Area Plan Implementing Regulations.

7. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

A. Presentation on Potential Countywide Affordable Housing Priority Applicant Policy

1. Receive a presentation on the potential Countywide Affordable Housing Priority Applicant Policy.

2. Determine that the requested action is not a project pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15378.

B. Housing Trust for Eastern Placer County

1. Receive a presentation to consider support for a private housing trust for eastern Placer County to accelerate the acquisition, preservation, rehabilitation and construction of community-serving housing.

2. Direct staff to proceed with the development of an initial funds management agreement for consideration by the Board establishing the terms and conditions of release of County funds for the organizational development and early program activities of Housing Tahoe, a California non-profit public benefit corporation.

3. Determine the proposed actions are each not a project pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378 and, alternatively, are each exempt from environmental review pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15061(b)(3).

See the full agenda here .

Nevada County Supervisors

The Nevada County Supervisors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, November 18, starting at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

Consent

15. Resolution approving a contract between the County of Nevada and Design Workshop, Inc. for the design of Soda Springs Outdoor Visitor Center and Trailhead, in the maximum amount of $196,917, for the period November 25, 2025, through December 31, 2026, authorizing the Purchasing Agent to execute the contract, and directing the Auditor-Controller to amend the Fiscal Year 2025/26 Recreation budget. (⅘ affirmative vote required)

18. Resolution approving the Fiscal Year 2025/26 Subrecipient Agreement between the County of Nevada and the Nevada County Transportation Commission to accept funding in the amount of $17,500 for regional transportation plan activities, and authorizing the Chair of the Board of Supervisors to execute the Agreement.

19. Resolution approving Program Supplement No. F056 Rev 2 to Administering Agency-State Agreement No. 03-5917F15 for an additional amount of $273,000 for the Hirschdale Road over Truckee River Bridge Replacement Project, Federal Project Number BRLO-5917(092), and authorizing the Chair of the Board of Supervisors to execute the Agreement.

Department Head Matters

45. (Introduce/waive further reading) An Ordinance repealing No. 26 in Section 16.03.030 and adding No. 16 to Section 16.03.040 and No. 45 to 16.030.050 of the Nevada County Code pertaining to Speed Limits on Soda Springs Road.

See the full agenda here .

Olympic Valley Public Service District

The Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, November 18 at 8:30 a.m. at 305 Olympic Valley Road.

Old and New Business. Members of the public may address the board on each agenda item, up to three minutes or longer based on direction from the Board President.

8:30 a.m. or as soon as the matter may be heard.

F-1PUBLIC HEARING: Fire Impact Fee Program. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve the Annual Findings Report, Capital Improvement Plan, and approve the annual inflationary adjustment to the Fire Impact Fee Program by adoption of Resolution 2025-23.

F-2 Village at Palisades Tahoe Project Update. Information Only: Receive update and accept public comment.

F-3 Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal Garbage Agreement Proposed Rate Increase. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and direct staff to allow or deny automatic renewal.

F-4 Flexible Benefit Plan Amendment. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment and adopt Resolution 2025-24 approving the Flexible Benefit Plan Amendment with Benefit Resource, Inc.

F-5 Award Contract – OV-2. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve contract with Cross Check Services in an amount not-to-exceed $525,000, and authorize the General Manager to execute contractual documents.

F-6 Award Contract – 305 Olympic Valley Road Boiler and Controls Replacement Project. Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve contract with Stephens Construction, Inc. in an amount not-to-exceed $1,744,000, and authorize the General Manager to execute contractual documents.

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Fire Protection District

The Truckee Fire Protection District Board of Directors is meeting on Tuesday, November 18, at 12304 Joerger Drive Truckee, California at 5:30 p.m.

9. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Discussion with Possible Action: Hundred Acre Wood, LLC Annexation.

10. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Discussion with Possible Action: Replacement Battalion Chief Vehicle.

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Donner Public Utility District

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at 11570 Donner Pass Road Truckee.

PUBLIC HEARING

7. Public Hearing on Proposed Water Rates and Adoption of Resolution 2025-32 Responding to Timely Written Objections and Ordinance 2025-03 Setting Water Rates for FY26-FY30

a) Conduct a Public Hearing on Proposed Water Rates for FY26-FY30

b) Accept and Direct Staff to File the Truckee Donner Public Utility District 2025 Water Rate Study

c) Adopt Resolution 2025-32 Responding to Timely Filed Written Objections to the Proposed Increase in Water Rates Pursuant to the Requirements of AB2257 and Making Determinations Required by AB2257

d) Adopt Ordinance 2025-03 Setting Water Rates for FY26-FY30

8. Continued Public Hearing for Budget for Fiscal Years 2026 & 2027 and Consideration of Adopting Resolution 2025-29 approving FY26-27 Budget

a. Continue Public Hearing originally opened on November 5, 2025, regarding the FY26 and FY27 Budgets; and

b. Adopt Resolution 2025-29 approving the Budget for FY26 and FY27.

ACTION ITEMS

13. Consideration of the Hirschdale Pipeline Construction Contract Authorize the General Manager to execute a construction contract to Brady General Engineering for the Hirschdale Pipeline Construction Contract in an amount of $366,298.93, plus a ten percent change order allowance of $36,700 for a total authorization not to exceed $403,000

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Forest Health District

The Tahoe Forest Health District Board of Trustees is meeting on Thursday, November 20 at 5 p.m.

View in person at Tahoe Forest Hospital – Eskridge Conference Room, 10121 Pine Avenue, Truckee.

15. ITEMS FOR BOARD ACTION

15.1. FY 2025 Audited Financial Statements. The Board of Directors will review and consider approval of the Fiscal Year 2025 Audited Financial Statements.

15.2. FY 2025 President & Chief Executive Officer Incentive Compensation. The Board of Directors will review and approve the Fiscal Year 2025 President and Chief Executive Officer Incentive Compensation.

15.3. FY 2026 President & Chief Executive Officer Incentive Compensation Metrics. The Board of Directors will review and consider approval of Fiscal Year 2026 President & CEO Incentive Compensation Metrics.

15.4. Resolution 2025-09 Authorizing the Use of Design-Build Contracting Procedures. The Board of Directors will review and consider approval a Resolution authorizing the use of Design-Build contracting procedures in accordance with Health & Safety code section 32132.6 and delegating certain responsibilities to the President & CEO.

15.5. Awarding Public Construction Projects, ABD-26. The Board of Directors will review and consider approval updates to a Board Policy relating to awarding public construction projects.

15.6. 2026 Board Officer Elections. The Board Chair will preside over the Board Officer elections of the Chair, Vice Chair, Secretary and Treasurer of the Tahoe Forest Board of Directors for the 2026 calendar year.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe City Public Utility District

The Tahoe City Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Friday, November 21 at 4 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City, or remotely at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86013028520 .

E. PUBLIC HEARING

Public Hearing of Vacancies, Recruitments, and Retention Efforts – AB 2561

F. ACTION ITEMS / GENERAL BUSINESS – DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION

1. Adopt Resolution No. 25-26 Establishing Sewer Rates at the Approved Proposition 218 Rates for 2026

2. Adopt Resolution No. 25-27 Establishing Water Base and Tiered Consumption Rates at the Approved Proposition 218 Rates for 2026

3. Adopt Resolution No. 25- 28 Adopting the Sewer Fund Operating & Capital Budgets for 2026

4. Adopt Resolution No. 25- 29 Adopting the Water Fund Operating & Capital Budgets for 2026

5. Adopt Resolution No. 25-30 Adopting the Governmental Funds Operating & Capital Budgets for 2026

6. Update to the NTCA 2025 Annual Grant Application for the West Shore Trail Reconstruction Project & Possible Direction

See the full agenda here .

