Agenda review: Placer, Nevada County Supes, Truckee Donner PUD, TRPA

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

5.b Kings Beach Center | Fourth Amendment to Purchase and Sale Agreement

Approve the Fourth Amendment to the Purchase and Sale Agreement for the sale of the 3.5-acre Kings Beach Center (16 Improved Parcels) located on North Lake Boulevard and Salmon Avenue in Kings Beach, CA (Kings Beach Center) to KB Kings Beach, LLC extending the Project Approvals Contingency Period for an additional two years with two additional 1-year options to extend, and authorizing the Director of Facilities Management, or designee, to execute and administer the Fourth Amendment subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. Determine the requested action is not a project pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15378.

6. SUCCESSOR AGENCY

Eastern Gateway Property | Second Amendment to Purchase and Sale Agreement

Approve the Second Amendment to the Purchase and Sale Agreement for the sale of 1.3-acre Eastern Gateway Property located at the southwest corner of the intersection of North Lake Boulevard and Chipmunk Street in Kings Beach, CA (Eastern Gateway Property) to KB Kings Beach, LLC, extending the Project Approvals Contingency Period to March 31, 2026, with two additional options to extend for one year each, and authorize the Placer County Successor Agency Officer, or designee, to execute and administer the Second Amendment subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. Execution of the Second Amendment would be contingent upon approval by the Placer County Consolidated Oversight Board. Determine the requested action is not a project pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15378.

Nevada County Supervisors

The Nevada County Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 950 Maidu Avenue or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

37. Resolution approving the Notice of Acceptance and Completion of the contract between the County of Nevada and Pro-Ex Construction Inc. for the Truckee Library Improvements Project, with contract costs totaling $171,668, and directing the Clerk of the Board to record the Notice in accordance with Civil Code section 9208.

39. Resolution approving the capital asset purchase of 8 self-check kiosks from Bibliotheca with installation and software for the Nevada County Library System, in the amount of $75,179, and directing the Auditor-Controller to amend the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Library budget. (4/5 affirmative vote required)

40. Resolution approving Amendment 4 to the contract between the County of Nevada and Innovative Interface Incorporated pertaining to the Polaris hosted Integrated Library System (Res. 19-166), increasing the maximum contract amount from $365,141 to $378,793.98, and authorizing the Chair of the Board of Supervisors to execute the amendment.

41. Resolution accepting a grant from the California State Library in the amount of $42,260 through California Library Literacy Services grant funds for adult literacy service and family literacy services, for use during the period July 1, 2023 through December 31, 2024, and authorizing the County Librarian to execute the grant documents.

63. Informational presentation from the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services, CAL FIRE, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, and National Weather Service regarding winter weather planning and preparedness.

64. Approve the appointments of 17 applicants to the Nevada County Youth Commission for unexpired one-year terms ending June 30, 2024.

Truckee Donner Public Utility District

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.

Action Items

13. Consideration of FY24 Annual Contract and Procurements

a) Authorize the routine annual procurements totaling $11,857,800 from the vendors listed in attachment 1.

b) Authorize the General Manager to execute the required documents necessary to procure the products and services listed in attachment 1.

14. Consideration Adoption of Resolution 2023-16 Approving a Qualified Use Certificate for a Prepaid Gas Contract Adopt Resolution No. 2023-16 Authorizing a Tax Certificate and Agreement for UAMP’s Payson Power Project, and Related Matters

Workshop

15. TDPUD Strategic Plan Board Initiatives Mid-Cycle Review Receive this report and provide input and direction to staff.

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission is meeting at Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., on Zoom and at the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

Planning Matters

Presentation on 2020 U.S. Census demographics for the Tahoe Region and Other Available Data

Public Hearings

Economic sustainability and housing amendments to Placer County's Tahoe Basin Area Plan