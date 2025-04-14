Agenda review: Placer Supervisors and Truckee Fire Protection District

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, April 15 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at Placer County Administrative Center, 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

Time Specific Items

9:40 a.m.

2. PLACER COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY

Conduct a Public Hearing to receive public comment regarding the Placer County Housing Authority Public Housing Agency Five-Year Plan for Fiscal Years 2024-25 through 2029-30 and the updated Placer County Housing Authority Administrative Plan. Adopt a Resolution to:

Authorize acceptance of the Placer County Housing Authority Public Housing Agency Five-Year Plan and the updated Placer County Housing Authority Administrative Plan. Authorize the Executive Director of the Placer County Housing Authority to sign and submit the certifications of program compliance to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Authorize the Chair of the Board to sign the certifications of program compliance to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

10:30 a.m.

4. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

FY 2025-26 Fire Facilities Impact Fee Annual Capital Improvement Plan and Inflationary Adjustment Conduct a Public Hearing to:

Adopt a Resolution approving the FY 2025-26 Fire Facilities Impact Fee Capital Improvement Plan and making no change to the fee. Determine the proposed action is exempt from CEQA pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15273 and is not a project pursuant to the CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

10:40 a.m.

6. AGRICULTURE, PARKS, & NATURAL RESOURCES

FY 2025-26 Placer County Parks and Recreational Facilities Impact Fee Annual Capital Improvement Plan and Inflationary Adjustment Conduct a Public Hearing to:

Adopt a Resolution approving the FY 2025-26 Placer County Parks and Recreational Facilities Impact Fee Capital Improvement Plan and make an annual adjustment of 2.96 percent to the fee. Adopt a Resolution approving the FY 2025-26 Placer County Parks and Recreation Facilities Quimby Act Fee and make an annual adjustment of 2.08 percent to the fee. Determine the proposed action is exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15273 and, alternatively, is not a project pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

10:45 a.m.

7. PUBLIC WORKS

FY-2025-26 Countywide Traffic Fee Annual Capital Improvement Program Update and Inflationary Adjustment Conduct a Public Hearing to:

Adopt a Resolution approving the FY 2025-26 Countywide Traffic Fee Capital Improvement Program Update and make an annual adjustment of 1.90 percent to the fee. Determine the proposed action is exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15273 and, alternatively, is not a project pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

10:50 a.m.

8. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT RESOURCE AGENCY

FY 2025-26 Community Development Resource Agency Fees Annual Inflationary Adjustments Conduct a Public Hearing to:

Adopt a Resolution approving the Fiscal Year 2025-26 Adjusted Community Development Resource Agency Fees, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency pass thru fees, and make an annual adjustment of 2.96 percent for Consumer Price Index adjusted fees, 2.37 percent for California Construction Cost Index adjusted fees, and 1.84 percent for Construction Cost Index adjusted fees. Determine the proposed action is not a project pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines Section 15378.

11:15 a.m.

13. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

FY 2025-26 Affordable Housing and Employee Accommodation Fee Inflationary Adjustment Conduct a Public Hearing to:

Adopt a Resolution approving the FY 2025-26 Affordable Housing Fee and Employee Accommodation Fee Program annual adjustment of 1.5 percent to the fee. Determine the proposed action is exempt from CEQA pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15273 and is not a project pursuant to the CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

2:15 p.m.

17. HUMAN RESOURCES

Status of Vacancies at Placer County and Recruitment and Retention Efforts Conduct a Public Hearing pursuant to Government Code Section 3502.3 on the status of vacancies at Placer County and the County’s recruitment and retention efforts.

Consent

5. COMMITTEES AND COMMISSIONS

County Parks Commission Approve the appointment of Gordon Shaw to seat # 6 on the County Parks Commission.

B. Civil Service Commission

Approve the appointment of Robyn Kain to seat # 4 on the Civil Service Commission.

C. Placer Sierra Fire Safe Council

Approve the appointment of Frank Nann to seat # 4 on the Placer Sierra Fire Safe Council.

D. Tahoe Basin Design Review Committee

Approve the reappointment of Jim Williamson to seat # 5 on the Tahoe Basin Design Review Committee.

E. Placer County Older Adults Advisory Committee

Approve the reappointment of Cassidy Paganucci to seat # 18 on the Placer County Older Adult Advisory Commission.

I. Olympic Valley Municipal Advisory Council

Approve the reappointments of David Stepner to seat #1, Andrew Lange to seat #3, Mark Nemeth to seat #4, Mark Calhoun to seat #6 and the appointment of Steve Burke to seat #2 and Keith Fountain to seat #5 on the Olympic Valley Municipal Advisory Council.

K. North Tahoe Regional Municipal Advisory Council

Approve the reappointments of Megan Chillemi to seat #1, Rebecca McFadden to seat #3, Gerald Herrick to seat #4, Eugene Roeder to seat #7, Don Fulda to seat #8, Russell Hanson to seat #9 and the appointments of Maggie Steakley to seat #2, Linda Meckel to seat #5 and Edward Hilton to seat #6 on the North Tahoe Regional Municipal Advisory Council.

N. Resolution Regarding the Boundaries of the Donner Summit Municipal Advisory Council

Adopt a Resolution rescinding and replacing Resolution No. 2025-034 regarding the boundaries of the Donner Summit Municipal Advisory Council.

37. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

F. Establishment of a Fire and Emergency Medical Services Ad Hoc Committee

Establish a Fire and Emergency Medical Services Ad Hoc Committee to discuss fiscal and operational challenges pertaining to fire and emergency services agencies within Placer County. Appoint District 3 Supervisor Anthony DeMattei and District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson and to serve on the Fire and Emergency Medical Services Ad Hoc Committee.

42. PROCUREMENT – In accordance with County Policy, non-contested competitively awarded bids under $500,000 are placed on the Consent Agenda.

B. Trail Maintenance | Northstar Community Services District

Approve an increase to an agreement with Northstar Community Services District for trail maintenance services in the Martis Valley and Northstar communities, in the amount of $218,789 for a new maximum agreement amount of $287,109 through June 30, 2026.

Approve the option to extend the agreement for an additional one-year term for a revised maximum agreement amount of $366,185.

Authorize change orders in the maximum amount of 5% annually.

Authorize the Purchasing Manager to sign all required documents, subject to departmental concurrence and available funding.

43. PUBLIC WORKS

Authorize the Director of Public Works, or designee, to award and execute a construction contract for the Lower Sawtooth Trailhead Improvement Project to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder for an amount not-to-exceed $283,400, upon County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence, and to execute change orders up to $26,600 consistent with Public Contract Code Section 20142 and County Procurement Policy. Determine the proposed action is exempt from environmental review pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Sections 15301(c) and (d).

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Fire Protection District

The Truckee Fire Protection District Board of Directors is meeting on Tuesday, April 15 at 12304 Joerger Drive Truckee, California at 5:30 p.m.

9. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Discussion: Hundred Acre Wood, LLC Annexation.

10. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Discussion with Possible Action: Nevada County LAFCo Ballot Packet for Open District Member Seat.

B. Discussion with Possible Action: Present, Receive Feedback, and Discuss Next Steps on the Proposed Draft Truckee Fire Defensible Space Ordinance.

1. Discussion with Possible Action: Draft Truckee Fire Defensible Space Ordinance

See the full agenda here .