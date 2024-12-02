Agenda review: Placer Supervisors, North Tahoe PUD, Truckee Tahoe Airport District, and more

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Dec, 3 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at Placer County Administrative Center, 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

10:40 a.m.

6. PUBLIC WORKS

A.Creation of County Service Area 28, Zone of Benefit Number 238 – Tahoe Cross Country Lodge | Set Assessment for Transit Services

Conduct a Public Hearing to consider all protests, if any, to the creation of County Service Area No. 28, Zone of Benefit 238 – Tahoe Cross Country Lodge for transit services, and determine whether written protests to the creation have been received from a majority of property owners who own more than 50 percent of the assessed value of all taxable property in the proposed zone. Adopt a Resolution creating County Service Area 28, Zone of Benefit 238 – Tahoe Cross Country Lodge and establishing an assessment, plus an annual cost of living modification for transit services for all parcels that are or will be a part of Tahoe Cross Country Lodge (Assessor’s Parcel Numbers 093-160-036-000 and 093-160-064-000). Determine the proposed actions are not projects pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378

1:30 p.m.

9. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT RESOURCE AGENCY

A.Housing Element Amendment Submittal – All Supervisorial Districts

Authorize the Community Development Resource Agency Director, or designee, to submit an amended draft Housing Element Amendment and any required subsequent amendments to the California Department of Housing and Community Development for review prior to Board of Supervisors consideration for approval. Determine that the action requested is not a project pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines Section 15378(b)(5) and is consistent with the previously adopted Addendum to the Placer County Housing Element Update 2013-2021 Negative Declaration and certified Housing Needs Rezone Program Final Environmental Impact Report.

11B. Carnelian Bay Office Building | Lease Agreement

Approve and authorize the Director of Facilities Management, or designee, to execute a Lease Agreement with 5225 North Lake Blvd., LLC, for an office building located at 5225 N. Lake Blvd., Carnelian Bay, California, and to execute any amendments to the agreement, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. Determine that the requested action is exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301.

13. PUBLIC WORKS

A. Tahoe Extended Winter Commute Service | Agreement with My Ride to Work LLC

Approve and authorize the Director of Public Works, or designee, to execute an agreement with My Ride to Work LLC, for the period of December 4, 2024, through April 7, 2025, in an amount not to exceed $707,821.21, for Turnkey Extended Winter Commute Services in North Lake Tahoe, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. Determine the proposed action is not a project pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

B. Authorization to Purchase Automated License Plate Recognition Technology | North Lake Tahoe Parking Management

Authorize the Purchasing Manager to purchase all components of an automated license plate recognition (ALPR) system to include two ALPR units under California Department of General Services Cooperative Agreement No. 1-20-58-47 in an aggregate amount not to exceed $100,000 and authorize any subsequent amendments up to $10,000 consistent with Placer County Procurement Policy, subject to Risk Management and County Counsel concurrence. Approve FY 2024-25 Budget Amendment #AM-01093 for CC19207 – Tahoe Parking Enforcement in the amount of $110,000. Authorize the addition of two each ALPR units to the FY 2024-25 Budget’s Capital Asset List. Determine the proposed actions are not projects pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

Consent

15B. Tahoe XC Lodge Relocation and Restoration Project | Appropriation of Park Dedication Fees

Authorize the Director of Agriculture, Parks, and Natural Resources, or designee, to execute an agreement with the Tahoe City Public Utility District and Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Education Association, Inc. for Park Dedication Fees from Recreation Area #2, Tahoe City Public Utility District Area, in the amount of $250,000, for the Tahoe XC Lodge Relocation and Restoration Project, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. Approve a FY 2024-25 Budget Amendment #AM-00997 to increase appropriations for CC12085 – Parks & Grounds – Capital Improvements – PJ02098 Park Fees – Other Agency Projects, in the amount of $250,000, with offsetting revenue from Park Dedication Fee Area #2, Tahoe City Public Utility District Area.

3 Determine the proposed actions are consistent with the Environmental Impact Report for the Tahoe XC Lodge Relocation and Restoration Project certified by the Tahoe City Public Utility District and subsequent addendum.

20A.Schaffer’s Mill Phase 2F/G Public Improvements Acceptance – Supervisorial District 5

Accept the public improvements for the Schaffer’s Mill Phase 2F/G as complete. Authorize the Cash Deposit to be refunded at the following amounts and authorize the Community Development Resource Agency Director, or designee, to refund the remaining cash deposit upon completion of the applicable retention period:

Faithful Performance Cash Deposit – 15 percent of the value of any otherwise unsecured public improvements immediately upon the Board of Supervisors’ approval, with the refund of the remaining cash deposit upon expiration of the warranty period. Labor and Materials Cash Deposit – 50 percent of the total estimated cost of the accepted public improvements, or in conformance with Government Code Section 66499.7, whichever is higher, with the refund of the remaining cash deposit upon expiration of the claims period.

3. Determine that the proposed actions are consistent with the Final Environmental Impact Report for the project (formerly known as Eaglewood), and the subsequent addendum.

21.F. Resolution to approve Olympic Valley Public Services District Fire Impact Fee Annual and Five-Year Findings Report, FY 2023-24

Adopt a Resolution to approve the Olympic Valley Public Services District Fire Impact Fee Program Annual and Five-Year Findings Reports, FY 2023-24, and to make the necessary findings as mandated by Government Code Section 66000 et seq. Determine the proposed action is exempt from CEQA pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15273.

K. Approval of Transient Occupancy Tax Funding and Amended and Restated MOU with the Truckee-North Tahoe Transportation Management Association as recommended by North Tahoe Community Alliance via the TOT-TBID Dollars at Work FY 2024-25 Annual Grant Cycle

Approve $230,782 in TOT funding for T7-Winter TART Park and Ride Expansion and authorize the County Executive Officer, or designee, to execute an Amended and Restated MOU with the Truckee-North Tahoe Transportation Management Association upon County Counsel and Risk Management approval. Determine that the requested actions are each not projects under California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines Section 15378.

25D. Truckee Tahoe Airport District Funding Agreement for TART Services

Approve and authorize the Director of Public Works, or designee, to execute a Funding Agreement in the amount of $284,933 with the Truckee Tahoe Airport District for TART services operated by Placer County and the Town of Truckee in FY 2023-24 and FY 2024-25. Determine the proposed action is not a project pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378.

See the full agenda here .

North Tahoe Public Utility District

North Tahoe Public Utility District will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 8318 North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach.

G. General Commission/Committee Business

1. Review, Discuss, and Recommend Appointment of Three Recreation and Parks Commissioners – Three-Year Terms (1/1/25 through 12/31/27) – Timed Item 6:30 p.m.

2. Review and Discuss the Tahoe Vista Recreation Area 2024 Boat Launch Operations End of Season Report

3. Organizational Matters for 2025 – Set Regular Meeting Date, Time, and Location

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Donner Public Utility District

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. at 10075 Jibboom Street, Truckee.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

8. 2025 Board Meeting Calendar

1. Cancel the Regularly scheduled Board Meeting on January 1, 2025

2. Set the next regularly scheduled Board Meeting for January 15, 2025, at which point the Board will determine the meeting calendar for the remainder of 2025

ACTION ITEMS

11. Consideration of FY25 Annual Contract and Procurements.

a) Authorize FY25 routine annual procurements totaling $12,456,485 from the vendors listed in attachment 1.

b) Authorize the General Manager to execute the required documents necessary to procure the products and services listed in attachment 1.

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Tahoe Airport District

The Truckee Tahoe Airport District is meeting Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at ​​10356 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee, CA 96161, and via live web streaming: http://ttctv.org/live‐meeting/truckee‐tahoe‐airport/ .

SPECIAL ORDERS OF BUSINESS

• RESOLUTION 2024-08 COMMENDING DIRECTOR RICK STEPHENS

• RESOLUTION 2024-09 APPRECIATION TO DAVE HOFFMAN

SPECIAL PRESENTATION

6. Wildfire Mitigation Project(s) Update – CalFire & Fire Chiefs

7. Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe – Annual Program Review

8. Mission to Mars Summer Camp – Program Review

9. Truckee Arts Alliance – Annual Art in the Airport Review

ACTION ITEMS

10. TTAD Agency Partnership Determinations

11. PMCD Updates – General Aviation Leasing, Rents & Fees

MANAGEMENT TEAM REPORTS

13. General Managers Report

Truckee Tahoe Airport District Budget Priorities District Counsel Report Aviation and Community Services Report

a. Monthly Operations and Comment Report

Finance and Administration Report

a. Monthly Financial Report

14. Future Agenda Priorities and Meeting Management

Review of Upcoming Meetings Review of Rolling Agenda

15. Staff and Board Member Conference Attendance Reports

16. Meeting Review and Direction to Staff

SPECIAL ACTION ITEM

17. Selection of Board President and Vice President PRO TEM

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Transportation District

The Tahoe Transportation District will be meeting Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. The meeting can be attended in person at 128 Market St., Stateline, Nev. or remotely https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4525786008528114783 .

V. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT (TTD) CONSENT ITEMS

A. For Possible Action: Review and Acceptance of the District’s Financial Statement of Operations for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Through September 30, 2024

B. For Possible Action: Adopt Resolution 2024-006 Authorizing the Replacement of Carl Hasty as Authorized Signatory for all Nevada State Bank Accounts with James Marino Effective January 1, 2025

VI. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT (TTD) BUSINESS ITEMS

A. For Possible Action: Review and Acceptance of TTD’s Fiscal Year 2023-24 Financial and Single Audit Reports

B. For Possible Action: Conduct a Public Hearing for the Draft Short-Range Transit Plan to Receive Public Comment and Close Public Comment Period

C. Informational Only: Informational Report on Proposed Short Range Transit Plan Near-Term Service Modifications

D. For Possible Action: Discussion and Possible Approval of a Snow Removal Pilot Program at Tunnel Creek Parking Lot

E. For Possible Action: Adoption of Resolution 2024-009 Approving Clean-Up Revisions to the Policies and Procedures Handbook

F. For Possible Action: Nomination and Election of Chair and Vice-Chair for Fiscal Years 2025 and 2026

See the full agenda here .

