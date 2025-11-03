Agenda review: Placer Supervisors, Tahoe Donner and Tahoe City PUDs and more

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at County Administrative Center, 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

9.COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT RESOURCE AGENCY

A. Ordinance to Delete Chapter 15, Article 15.70, Section 15.70.120 of the Placer County Code to Make the Fee Deferral Program Permanent – All Supervisorial Districts

1. Introduce and waive oral reading of an Ordinance to delete Chapter 15, Article 15.70, Section 15.70.120 of the Placer County Code to make the Fee Deferral Program permanent.

B. Local Adoption of the 2025 California Building Standards Code as Amended – All Supervisorial Districts

1.Introduce and waive oral reading of an Ordinance repealing and reenacting Placer County Code, Chapter 15, Article 15.04, adopting the 2025 California Building Standards Code as amended.

Consent Agenda

16. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT RESOURCE AGENCY

A. Homewood Mountain Resort Ski Area, Phase 1C Lot 3 Subdivision Acceptance ESD21-00133 – Supervisorial District 5

1. Accept the improvements for the Homewood Mountain Resort Ski Area, Phase 1C, Lot 3 Subdivision as complete.

2. Authorize the Faithful Performance and Labor and Materials sureties to be set at the following amounts and authorize the Community Development Resource Agency Director, or designee, to release the remaining surety upon completion of the applicable retention period:

a. Faithful Performance – 10 percent of the value of any otherwise unsecured public improvements immediately upon the Board of Supervisors’ approval, with the release of the remaining security upon expiration of the warranty period.

b. Labor and Material – 50 percent of the total estimated cost of the accepted public improvements, or in conformance with Government Code Section 66499.7, whichever is higher, with the release of the remaining security upon expiration of the claims period.

3. Determine the proposed actions are consistent with the Final Environmental Impact Report for the Homewood Mountain Resort Ski Area Master Plan certified by the Board of Supervisors on December 6, 2011.

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Donner Public Utility District

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. at 11570 Donner Pass Road Truckee.

PUBLIC HEARING

8. Consideration to Adopt Ordinance 2025-02 Setting Electric Utility Rates for FY26 and FY27, including new Customer Generator rates and new Commercial Electric Vehicle Charger rates

a) Conduct a Public Hearing for the purpose of receiving input on the adoption of proposed electric rates for FY26 and FY27, including new Customer Generator rates and new Commercial Electric Vehicle Charger rates; and

​​b) Adopt Ordinance 2025-02 setting electric rates for FY26 and FY2027, including new Customer Generator rates and new Commercial Electric Vehicle Charger rates; taking effect 30 days from adoption and implemented with the first bill printed after January 1st of each year beginning in 2026, as applicable.

9. Conduct a Public Hearing regarding Budget FY26 & FY27 and Consideration of Adopting Resolution 2025-29 approving Budget for FY26 and FY27

a. Conduct a public hearing on the FY26 and FY27 Budgets; and

b. Adopt Resolution 2025-29 approving the Budget for FY26 and FY27.

ACTION ITEMS

14. Consideration of an Appeal to the Board of Directors for Award of Property Damage Claim Review the details of the appeal to the Board of Directors pertaining to the Claim for Reimbursment of Property Damages submitted by Mr. Derrek Horn and make a determination as to the District’s responsibility for reimbursement of claimed damages.

15. Consideration for a Professional Services Contract to Conduct the District’s FY2025 Annual Audit Authorize the Board President to execute a contract with Baker Tilly to conduct the FY25 annual audit, in an amount not to exceed $70,000, with an option to extend two years to FY26 at $75,000 and FY27 at $80,000, not to exceed.

16. Consideration of Authorizing the General Manager to Execute the Agreement Regarding APN# 043-010-005-000.

a. Determine that the waiver of current Penalty and Interest for APN# 043-010-005-000 agreement complies with the requirements of Government Code section 53340(f); and

b. Authorize the General Manager to execute the Agreement regarding APN# 043-010-005-000; accepting full payment for all installment special tax amounts past due, in exchange for waiving current Penalty and Interest amounts.

17. Consideration of Authorizing the General Manager to Execute the Agreement Regarding APN# 019-770-002-000.

a. Determine that the waiver of current Penalty and Interest for APN# 019-770-002-000 agreement complies with the requirements of Government Code section 53340(f); and

b. Authorize the General Manager to execute the Agreement regarding APN# 019-770-002-000; accepting full payment for all installment special tax amounts past due, in exchange for waiving current Penalty and Interest amounts

18. Consideration of Approval of a 2025 Q3 Power Cost Adjustment of $0.0105 credit per kWh Billed in December 2025, January 2026, and February 2026. Approve Power Cost Adjustment for 2025 Q3 of $0.0105 credit per kWh billed in December 2025, January 2026 and February 2026 and authorize the transfer of $237,900 from the electric operating fund to the electric rate reserve fund.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Truckee School District

The Tahoe Truckee School District will be meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 5, at 4:30 p.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

First Read – Board Policy

18.1 First Read of Proposed Revision to Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 5145.7 Sexual Harassment

18.2 First Read of Proposed Revision to Administrative Regulation 5145.71 Title IX Sexual Harassment Complaint Procedures

18.3 First Read of Proposed Revision to Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 5145.3 Nondiscrimination/Harassment

See full agenda here .

Tahoe City Public Utility District

The Tahoe City Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City, or remotely at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86013028520 .

Action items

Review of Proposed Draft 2026 Operating and Capital Budgets and Utility Rates

See the full agenda here .

