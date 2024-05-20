Agenda review: Placer Supervisors, Truckee Fire, Truckee Tahoe Airport, TRPA and more

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, May 21 at 8:15 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at Health and Human Services Hearing Room, 11434 B Avenue, Auburn or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

10:00 a.m. – COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT RESOURCE AGENCY

A. Housing Needs Rezone Program General Plan Amendment, Zoning Text Amendment, Rezone, Environmental Impact Report – All Supervisorial Districts

Conduct a Public Hearing to:

Adopt a Resolution to certify the Housing Needs Rezone Program Final Environmental Impact Report prepared pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act and to adopt the Mitigation Monitoring Reporting Program, the Findings of Fact and Statement of Overriding Considerations. Adopt a Resolution to amend the General Plan, including Table 1-1 (Relationship Between General and Community Plan Land Use Designations), Table 1-2 (Development Standards), and Table 1-3 (General Plan Land Use Consistent Zoning Districts), to create a new land use designation “High Density Residential 20/30”. Adopt an Ordinance to amend Placer County Code Chapter 17 (Zoning Ordinance), Articles 17.06 and 17.48 to incorporate amendments to the same to create a new zoning designation, Residential Multifamily 30, and to amend Section 17.60.120: Nonconforming uses. Adopt an Ordinance to fulfill Housing Element Program 1 by rezoning properties from their current zoning designations to RM30-Dc (Residential Multifamily, Combining Design Corridor). Properties to be selected for rezoning will be chosen from the following parcels (019-191-020-000; 043-060-045-000; 043-060-048-000; 047-150-053-000; 046-090-042-000; 048-132-073-000; 468-060-019-000; 038-104-095-000; 076-420-063-000; 076-420-064-000; 052-043-009-000; 054-290-064-000; 054-290-065-000; 023-240-077-000, 023-240-038-000, 473-010-001-000, 473-020-015-000, 095-050-042-000, 043-060-032-000, 474-130-001-000, 474-130-002-000 and 052-071-001-000). Authorize the Community Development Resource Agency Director to prepare a draft Housing Element Amendment, submit it to the State Department of Housing and Community Development for review based on the rezoned sites, and return to the Board of Supervisors for final approval. Direct staff to prepare a nexus study that analyzes in-lieu fees and other incentives to provide affordable housing in Placer County and provide a recommendation to the Board for further action by February 7, 2025.

11. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

A. Fiscal Year 2023-24 3rd Quarter Fiscal Update

Receive the FY 2023-24 3rd Quarter Fiscal Report Update including American Rescue Plan Act funds.

B. Legislative Letters- 2024

Position letters signed by the Chair on behalf of the Placer County Board of Supervisors regarding state and federal legislation between January 1, 2024 and April 30, 2024.

Truckee Planning Commission

The Truckee Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, May 21 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

Public Hearings (Major Review)

7.1 Application 2021-00000060/DP (Silver Creek Estates); No Address Assigned (APN 019-820-001-000); Applicant/Owner: Neptune Investment LLC – Reza Shera; Agents: FormGrey Studio/SCO Planning

Recommended Action: That the Planning Commission adopt Resolution No. 2024-08, approving the following actions based on the recommended findings and subject to the recommended conditions of approval:

Determine the project to be exempt from the provisions of CEQA per the Class 32 exemption for In-Fill Development Projects (Section 15332 of the CEQA Guidelines); and approve the Development Permit

7.2 Application No. 2024-00000029/APL (10198 Thomas Dr SB9 Appeal)

Recommended Action: That the Planning Commission adopt Resolution 2024-09 thereby taking the following actions:

Determine the Community Development Director’s determination exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines per Section 15300.1 (Relation to Ministerial Projects).

Uphold the decision of the Community Development Director in denying the 10198 Thomas Drive SB9 Two-Unit Development application (Planning Application 2023-00000154).

Deny the appeal requesting reconsideration of the height requirements and rereview the project based on the development standards applicable to single-family residences, on the basis that Senate Bill 9 legislation allows for local agencies to impose objective zoning standards and by definition, the proposal has failed to satisfy these objective standards.

Truckee Fire Protection District

The Truckee Fire Protection District Board of Directors is meeting on Tuesday, May 21 at 12304 Joerger Drive Truckee, California at 5:30 p.m.

9. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Discussion with Possible Action: Fire Protection Funding from Placer County Related to Annexation #7.

1. Discussion with Possible Action: Resolution 01-2024; A Resolution of the Board of Directors of the Truckee Fire Protection District Asking the Board of Supervisors of Placer County to Place an Immediate Moratorium on Building and Improvement in the Area Designated as Annexation No. 7 – Truckee Fire Protection District Due to Inadequate Fire Protection Funding.

10. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Discussion with Possible Action: Truckee Fire Protection District Draft Preliminary Budget for Fiscal Year 2024/2025.

B. Discussion with Possible Action: Measure T Draft Preliminary Budget for Fiscal Year 2024/2025.

C. Discussion with Possible Action: Resolution 04-2024; A Resolution Declaring an Election Be Held in its Jurisdiction; Requesting the Board of Supervisors to Consolidate this Election with Any Other Election Conducted on Said Date; and Requesting Election Services by the County Clerk for Placer County.

D. Discussion with Possible Action: Resolution 05-2024; A Resolution Calling General District Election for Nevada County.

E. Discussion with Possible Action: Audit Planning Memo from James & Marta Company

Truckee Tahoe Airport District

The Truckee Tahoe Airport District is meeting Wednesday, May 22 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at ​​10356 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee, CA 96161, and via live web streaming: http://ttctv.org/live‐meeting/truckee‐tahoe‐airport/ .

SPECIAL PRESENTATION

9. Truckee Roundhouse Annual Presentation

10. CalFIRE Grant Presentation – Waddle Ranch

11. 2024 Airshow and Family Festival Preview

ACTION ITEMS

12. Annual Audit Presentation and Acceptance

13. Approval of Resolution 2024-01 GASB 87 Lease Policy and Resolution 2024-02 GASB 96 Capitalization Policy

14. Approval of Resolution 2024-06 Appropriations Limit

15. Approval of General Manager’s Merit Increase

Tahoe Donner Association

The Tahoe Donner Association will be meeting on Friday, May 24 at 9 a.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 11509 Northwoods Blvd, Truckee or remotely via https://tahoedonner.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qYIvV4FISo-1XFyFu0G-rg#/registration.

9:30 a.m. Annual Meeting and Election Update (Annie Rosenfeld, General Manager) – The Board of Directors will receive an update from staff on the 2024 Board of Directors Election schedule. The Board of Directors will discuss and may consider approval of the draft agenda for the Annual Meeting.

9:50 a.m. Q1 Treasurer’s Report (Steve Mahoney, Treasurer) – The Board of Directors will receive an update on the Q1 Treasurer’s Report.

10:05 a.m. Truckee Fire Protection District Services Overview (Kevin McKechnie, Fire Chief) – The Board of Directors will receive a presentation from the Truckee Fire Protection District regarding the District’s roles and responsibilities, fire mitigation and protection, and information on response time and the fire station in Tahoe Donner.

10:35 a.m. Break

10:45 a.m. Draft Workforce Housing Assessment and Action Plan (Annie Rosenfeld, General Manager, and Sydney Stokes, Administrative Services Manager) – The Board of Directors will receive a presentation on the Draft Workforce Housing Assessment and Action Plan. The Board will discuss and have a Q&A period with staff and the consultant. The Board may act on the draft plan by formally accepting the plan as presented or with modifications or may provide staff with guidance.

11:45 a.m. Management Update (Annie Rosenfeld, General Manager, and Staff) – The Board of Directors will receive an update from the General Manager, and may provide direction to the General Manager for future Board consideration, on the following:

A. 2024 Capital Projects Construction Update Downhill Ski Lodge Replacement, Golf Course Cart Path Replacement and Other Projects

B. Trails Master Plan 2024 Projects Implementation

C. Summer Operations Preview

D. 2024 Budget Recovery Status Reporting

12:15 p.m. Lunch

1:00 p.m. Management Update Continued from the morning session.

1:30 p.m. Town of Truckee Police Department and Office of Emergency Services Overview (Town of Truckee Police Chief Danny Renfrow, and Robert Womack, Emergency Services Manager) – The Board of Directors will receive a presentation from the Town of Truckee Police Department and Office of Emergency Services on departmental roles and responsibilities, overview, emergency response initiatives including evacuation modeling, and information on traffic pattern data, and response times to Tahoe Donner.

2:15 p.m. Suspension of Membership Rights and Authorization to Forward Delinquent Accounts to Collection Services (Justin Malley, Director of Finance and Accounting, and Steve Hogan, Controller) -The Board of Directors will be asked to consider the suspension of membership rights and authorize turning over the delinquent accounts to Tahoe Donner’s contracted collection services for those properties of members who have failed to bring their assessment accounts current.

2:30 p.m. Executive Session (Closed to Members) The Board is allowed to meet in “executive session” to discuss certain topics (Civil Code §4935).

The Board of Directors plans to meet in Executive Session to discuss the following:

• Contracts

• Personnel Matters

• Member Delinquencies

• Legal

• Approval of Executive Session Minutes

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission is meeting at Wednesday, May 22, at 9:45 a.m., on Zoom and at Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

VII. PLANNING MATTERS

A. Resolution in support of the Lake Tahoe Wildfire Awareness Campaign, May – October 2024 (Staff: Jeff Cowen)

B. Tahoe Science Advisory Council Briefing on Microplastics (Staff: Dan Segan)

C. Demonstration of the new Online Climate Resilience Dashboard for the Tahoe Region (Staff: Devin Middlebrook)

D. 2050 Regional Transportation Plan Briefing (Staff: Kira Richardson)

VIII. APPEAL

A. Appeal of Figone Garage/Accessory Dwelling Unit Permit, 32 Moana Circle, Placer County, California, Assessor’s Parcel Number (APN) 098-191-018, TRPA File No. ERSP2023-0701, Appeal File No. ADMIN2024-0005 (Staff: Graham St. Michel)

IX. PUBLIC HEARINGS

A. Proposed revisions to environmental threshold carrying capacities (threshold standards):

1) Restoration of stream environment zones, SC11-SC13

2) Tahoe Yellow Cress threshold standard, VP21

3) Aquatic Invasive Species threshold standards, WQ9-WQ14

