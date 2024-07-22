Agenda Review: Placer Supes, TRPA and more

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, July 2 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at County Administrative Center, 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn, CA or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

10:35 a.m.

6. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

State Legislative Update

1. Receive a state legislative advocacy update from Shaw Yoder Antwih Schmelzer and Lange.

7. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT RESOURCE AGENCY

Authorize the Purchasing Manager to execute a contract with Coastland Civil Engineering, Inc., under the existing Master Services Agreement (SCN20487) to perform construction inspection services for Utility Encroachment Permits in the amount of $296,700 and to execute contract amendments up to $29,670 subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. Approve FY2024-25 Budget Amendment number AM-01019 for CC06001 – Engineering and Surveying in the amount of $326,370. Determine the proposed actions are not a project pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines Section 15378(b)(5).

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Tahoe Airport District

The Truckee Tahoe Airport District is meeting Wednesday, July 24 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at ​​10356 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee, CA 96161, and via live web streaming: http://ttctv.org/live‐meeting/truckee‐tahoe‐airport/ .

4. Board Committee Assignments and Ad Hoc Committee Reports

Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Joint Powers Authority UpdateJ Town of Truckee River Revitalization Steering Committee Climate Transformation Alliance Report ACT Attendance by Board of Directors

See the full agenda here

Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District

The Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District Board of Directors will be meeting on Thursday, July 25, at 6 p.m. at the Steve Randall Community Recreation Center, 10981 Truckee Way.

5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

5.1 Update on Truckee Library in Regional Park Project

5.2 Discussion / Possible Action Regarding the Pickleball Complex Design RFP

6. NEW BUSINESS

6.1 Position Reclassifications in Athletics

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission is meeting at Wednesday, July 24, at 9:45 a.m., on Zoom and at Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

Planning Matters

A. Update on Corridor Plans: State Routes 28 and 89

See the full agenda here .