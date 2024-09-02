Agenda review: Tahoe Forest Health, Airport District and Tahoe Truckee School District
Tahoe Forest Health District
The Tahoe Forest Health District board of trustees are holding a meeting on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 5 p.m.
View in person at Tahoe Forest Hospital – Eskridge Conference Room, 10121 Pine Avenue, Truckee.
Items for board discussion
4.1. Draft President & Chief Executive Officer Leadership Profile.The Board of Directors will take public comment on the WittKieffer Draft Leadership Profile for the President & Chief Executive Officer position.
See the full agenda at https://www.tfhd.com/sites/default/files/agendas/2024-09-05%20Special%20Meeting%20of%20the%20Board%20of%20Directors_FINAL%20Agenda_0.pdf
Tahoe Transportation District
The Tahoe Transportation District will be meeting Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 3 p.m.
The meeting can be attended in person at 128 Market St., Stateline, Nev. or remotely https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4525786008528114783.
VI. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION (TTC) BUSINESS ITEMS
A. For Possible Action: Recommend Approval of the Final 2025 Federal Transportation Improvement Program to the Tahoe Metropolitan Planning Organization Governing Board
VIII. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT (TTD) BUSINESS ITEMS
A. For Possible Action: Report on Final Meeting of the Nevada Legislative Committee for the Review and Oversight of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the Marlette Lake Water System and Approved Committee Actions
B. For Possible Action: Presentation of the Draft Short-Range Transit Plan for Fiscal Years 2024 through 2029 and Begin Public Comment Period
C. For Possible Action: Presentation and Discussion of Recruitment and Selection Process for District Manager Replacement
D. Informational Only: Update on the Formation of the South Tahoe Transit Joint Powers Authority for Transit Operations
E. For Possible Action: Conditional Approval of Operating Agreement with the South Shore Transportation Management Association for Third Party Subcontracted Micro-Transit and Van Pool Services
See the full agenda here.
Truckee Tahoe Airport District
The Truckee Tahoe Airport District is meeting Wednesday, August 28 at 1 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 10356 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee, CA 96161, and via live web streaming: http://ttctv.org/live‐meeting/truckee‐tahoe‐airport/.
See the full agenda here.
Tahoe Truckee School District
The Tahoe Truckee School District will be meeting Wednesday, September 4 at 5:30 p.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.See the full agenda here.
CLOSED SESSION, 4:30 p.m.
Conference with Labor Negotiators-Government Code 54957.6 Kerstin Kramer, Superintendent CLO, Todd Rivera, Assistant Superintendent Chief Business Officer, and Mike Shepherd, Executive Director of Human Resources, will conference with the Board regarding negotiations with Tahoe Truckee Education Association (TTEA), California School Employees Association (CSEA), Confidential, and Management
OPEN SESSION
ACTION ITEMS
10.1 Resolution No. 4-2024-2025 of the Governing Board of the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District to Establish September as Attendance Awareness Month
10.2 Review and Consider Termination of Emergency Authorization Regarding Water Damage at North Tahoe High School
10.3 Approve Resolution No. 5-2024-2025 Designation of a Representative and Alternate to the Schools Insurance Group Joint Powers Board
11.2 Approve Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Adventure Risk Challenge (ARC) and Tahoe Truckee Unified School District
12.1 Approve Letter of Support for Adventure Risk Challenge to Apply for Grants on Behalf of the District Through the Truckee Tahoe Airport District
12.2 Accept Grant from the Excellence in Education Foundation for the 2025 Linda Brown Fellows Award
