Agenda review: Tahoe Forest Health, Airport District and Tahoe Truckee School District

Tahoe Forest Health District

The Tahoe Forest Health District board of trustees are holding a meeting on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 5 p.m.

View in person at Tahoe Forest Hospital – Eskridge Conference Room, 10121 Pine Avenue, Truckee.

Items for board discussion

4.1. Draft President & Chief Executive Officer Leadership Profile.The Board of Directors will take public comment on the WittKieffer Draft Leadership Profile for the President & Chief Executive Officer position.

See the full agenda at https://www.tfhd.com/sites/default/files/agendas/2024-09-05%20Special%20Meeting%20of%20the%20Board%20of%20Directors_FINAL%20Agenda_0.pdf

Tahoe Transportation District

The Tahoe Transportation District will be meeting Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 3 p.m.

The meeting can be attended in person at 128 Market St., Stateline, Nev. or remotely https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4525786008528114783 .

VI. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION (TTC) BUSINESS ITEMS

A. For Possible Action: Recommend Approval of the Final 2025 Federal Transportation Improvement Program to the Tahoe Metropolitan Planning Organization Governing Board

VIII. TAHOE TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT (TTD) BUSINESS ITEMS

A. For Possible Action: Report on Final Meeting of the Nevada Legislative Committee for the Review and Oversight of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the Marlette Lake Water System and Approved Committee Actions

B. For Possible Action: Presentation of the Draft Short-Range Transit Plan for Fiscal Years 2024 through 2029 and Begin Public Comment Period

C. For Possible Action: Presentation and Discussion of Recruitment and Selection Process for District Manager Replacement

D. Informational Only: Update on the Formation of the South Tahoe Transit Joint Powers Authority for Transit Operations

E. For Possible Action: Conditional Approval of Operating Agreement with the South Shore Transportation Management Association for Third Party Subcontracted Micro-Transit and Van Pool Services

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Tahoe Airport District

The Truckee Tahoe Airport District is meeting Wednesday, August 28 at 1 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at ​​10356 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee, CA 96161, and via live web streaming: http://ttctv.org/live‐meeting/truckee‐tahoe‐airport/ .

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Truckee School District

The Tahoe Truckee School District will be meeting Wednesday, September 4 at 5:30 p.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.See the full agenda here .

CLOSED SESSION, 4:30 p.m.

Conference with Labor Negotiators-Government Code 54957.6 Kerstin Kramer, Superintendent CLO, Todd Rivera, Assistant Superintendent Chief Business Officer, and Mike Shepherd, Executive Director of Human Resources, will conference with the Board regarding negotiations with Tahoe Truckee Education Association (TTEA), California School Employees Association (CSEA), Confidential, and Management

OPEN SESSION

ACTION ITEMS

10.1 Resolution No. 4-2024-2025 of the Governing Board of the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District to Establish September as Attendance Awareness Month

10.2 Review and Consider Termination of Emergency Authorization Regarding Water Damage at North Tahoe High School

10.3 Approve Resolution No. 5-2024-2025 Designation of a Representative and Alternate to the Schools Insurance Group Joint Powers Board

11.2 Approve Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Adventure Risk Challenge (ARC) and Tahoe Truckee Unified School District

12.1 Approve Letter of Support for Adventure Risk Challenge to Apply for Grants on Behalf of the District Through the Truckee Tahoe Airport District

12.2 Accept Grant from the Excellence in Education Foundation for the 2025 Linda Brown Fellows Award