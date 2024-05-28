Agenda Review: Town of Truckee, Nevada County Supervisors, Olympic Valley PSD

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, May 28 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

5. Presentations

5.1 Annual Historic Preservation Advisory Commission Award.

5.2 Proclamation for the 75th Anniversary of Tahoe Forest Hospital.

5.3 Proclamation for Pride Month.

5.4 Proclamation for Affordable Housing Month.

5.5 Town Manager Report.

7. Discussion Items

7.1 Fiscal Year 2024/25 Annual Operating Budget and Five-Year Capital Improvement Project Budget Workshop.

Recommended Action: That Council conducts a workshop to discuss the draft fiscal year (FY) 2024/25 Annual Operating Budget and Five-Year Capital Improvement Project Budget.

7.2 Acceptance of the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report and Audit Reports for Fiscal Year 2022/23.

Recommended Action: That Council accepts the Town of Truckee Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR), Audit Report, Single Audit, and review of the Appropriations Limit for the year ended June 30, 2023

Olympic Valley Public Service District

The Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors will be meeting on Tuesday, May 28 at 8:30 a.m. at 305 Olympic Valley Road.

The Board of Directors will adjourn and reconvene as The Olympic Valley Groundwater Management Plan (GMP) Implementation Group.

A. Call to Order and Roll Call.

B. GMP Advisory Committee Report.

Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and consider recommendations from the Advisory Group

C. Adjourn

The Olympic Valley Groundwater Management Plan Implementation Group will adjourn and reconvene as the Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors.

F. Old and New Business. Members of the public may address the board on each agenda item, up to three minutes or longer based on direction from the Board President.

F-1 Olympic Valley Groundwater Management Plan (OVGMP) – Groundwater Database Update – Professional Services Agreement with UES.

Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve professional services agreement with UES in an amount not-to-exceed $25,454.00 and authorize The General Manager to execute contractual documents.

8:30 a.m. or as soon as the matter may be heard.

F-2 PUBLIC HEARING: Ordinance 2024-01 – Adopting Rates & Charges and Revised District Codes.

Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment and adopt Ordinance 2024-01 to revise District Code by adopting rates and charges.

F-3 Third Draft of FY 2024-2025 Budget and Rates.

Information Only: Review item and accept public comment.

F-7 Appointment of New General Manager as Treasurer and Assistant Secretary

Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, rescind Resolution 2011-21, and adopt Resolution 2024-16.

F-8 Adopt Resolution 2024-17 – Olympic Valley Public Service District Election.

Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment and adopt Resolution 2024-17, declaring an election to be held, requesting Placer County Board of Supervisors to consolidate the election with any other election on November 5, 2024, and requesting election services from the Placer County Clerk.

F-9 Water and Sewer System Annual Report.

Information Only: Review item and accept public comment.

F-10 Fire Department Long-Term Modeling.

Information Only: Receive information on the status of the Fire Department, accept public comment, and provide direction to staff.

F-11 Fuels Management Program.

Information Only: Review item and accept public comment.

F-12 Truckee Tahoe Airport District – Approve Grant Agreement.

Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and authorize the Board President to execute the grant agreement.

F-13 Olympic Valley Fuel Reduction Project, OV-4 – Feather River Forestry – Professional Services Agreement.

Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, approve professional services agreement with Feather River Forestry, and authorize the General Manager to execute all contractual documents.

Nevada County Supervisors

The Nevada County Supervisors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, May 28 starting at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 950 Maidu Avenue or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

44a. Resolution appointing the County Executive Officer and the Assistant County Executive Officer as the initial voting members and the appointment of the Deputy County Executive Officer as the alternate to the Board of the Joint Powers Authority for a New Library Facility in the Truckee Area.

44b. Resolution authorizing the County Executive Officer to sign a Letter of Intent to Placer County Board of Supervisors affirming Nevada County’s commitment to exploring a regional approach to the delivery of library services in Eastern Placer and Eastern Nevada Counties and acknowledging the intent of the Truckee Library Joint Powers Authority to finance the new regional Truckee library including seeking grants and implementing a bond measure.

Tahoe Truckee School District

The Tahoe Truckee School District will be meeting Wednesday, May 29 at 9 a.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

Study session – Student Substance Issues

Nevada County Joint Meeting

The County of Nevada Board of Supervisors, Town of Truckee Town Council, City of Nevada City City Council, and City of Grass Valley City Council will hold a special meeting on Friday, May 31 at 1 p.m.

The meeting will be held from inside the Center for the Arts, 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA. Truckee Town Council Members may attend remotely from the Trout Creek conference room, Truckee Town Hall Administrative Center, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee, CA. The public may also participate from the Trout Creek conference room, Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee, CA. All locations are open to in-person attendance.

1. Emergency Preparedness

Emergency preparedness collaboration between the elected leaders from the County of Nevada, City of Grass Valley, City of Nevada City, and Town of Truckee in partnership with local and regional first responders.

a. Welcome – Board Chair Hardy Bullock – 1:00 pm (5 min)

b. Leadership in an Emergency – 1:05 pm (45 min)

Chair Hardy Bullock will facilitate a conversation with the elected leaders about their experiences during a recent emergency, and what their constituents have told them are their top needs.

c. Current Tools and Collaboration Opportunities – 1:50pm (60 min)

County of Nevada OES Director Craig Griesbach will facilitate a panel discussion with local and regional first responders about what we are already doing collaboratively, and where we might expand collaborative efforts to better prepare and respond to emergencies.

Invited panelists include representatives from City of Nevada City, Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, Truckee Police Department (Disaster Preparedness), Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, CAL FIRE, Truckee Fire Protection District, and Grass Valley Police Department.

d. Break – 2:50 pm (10 min)

e. Insights and Lessons Learned from Communities – 3:00pm (60 min)

CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Chief Brian Estes will facilitate a panel discussion on lessons learned from recent wildfires with elected officials from Butte County. Invited panelists include Butte County Supervisor Bill Connelly and Town of Paradise Council Member Steve Crowder.

f. Public Comment – 4:00pm (45 min)

Members of the public are invited to participate. Comments will be limited to topics on the agenda.

g. Next steps – 4:45pm (15 min)

i. Key takeaways

i. Key takeaways

ii. Next meeting