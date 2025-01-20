Agenda review: TRPA, Placer and Nevada County Supervisors, and more

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at Placer County Administrative Center, 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

10. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

A. Placer County 2025 Legislative Advocacy

Provide staff direction on the draft 2025 Legislative Platform.

B. Approval of Transient Occupancy Tax Funding for Seven projects as recommended by North Tahoe Community Alliance via the TOT-TBID Dollars at Work FY 2024-25 Annual Grant Cycle and through the FY 2023-24 Sponsorship Cycle

Approve $722,500 in TOT funding for two projects (F2 – Community Art and Gathering Space and TR7 – North Tahoe Trail Access Improvements) and authorize the County Executive Officer, or designee, to execute Use of Funds Agreements with the North Tahoe Public Utility District upon County Counsel and Risk Management approval for each. Approve $1,377,720 in TOT funding for TR8 – 2025 West Shore Reconstruction Project and authorize the County Executive Officer, or designee, to execute Use of Funds Agreements with the Tahoe City Public Utility District upon County Counsel and Risk Management approval. Approve $2,237,625 in TOT funding and an amended and restated Use of Funds Agreement for TR2- TCPUD Trail Reconstruction Project and authorize the County Executive Officer, or designee, to execute agreement with the Tahoe City Public Utility District upon County Counsel and Risk Management approval. The amended Use of Funds Agreement total would be $3,900,000. Approve $1,215,000 in TOT funding and an amended and restated Use of Funds Agreement for TR5 – Martis Valley Trail and authorize the County Executive Officer, or designee, to execute the amended and restated Use of Funds Agreement with the Northstar Community Services District upon County Counsel and Risk Management approval. The amended Use of Funds Agreement total would be $3,125,000. Approve $2,885,000 in TOT funding and an interdepartmental memo for Placer County led projects (TR1B- North Tahoe Shared Use Trail, Segment 1 and T7 – Radar Speed Sign Project) upon County Counsel and Risk Management approval. Approve $741,000 in TOT funding and amended interdepartmental memos for one Placer County led projects T1- Tahoe City Downtown Access Improvements. This amended interdepartmental memo will be a total of $1,500,000. Approve a FY 2024-25 Budget Amendment #AM-01111 for CC10020 – Tahoe Economic and Community Enhancement Fund in the amount of $2,896,555 with a corresponding cancellation of Tahoe Economic and Community Enhancement reserves. Determine that the requested actions are each not projects under California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines Section 15378.

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Fire Protection District

The Truckee Fire Protection District Board of Directors is meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 12304 Joerger Drive Truckee, California at 5:30 p.m.

8. COMMITTEE REPORTS:

A. Measure T Citizens’ Oversight Committee (COC).

B. Fire Protection Funding from Annexation No. 7 Ad Hoc Committee.

9. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Discussion: Hundred Acre Wood, LLC Annexation Request.

10. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Discussion with Possible Action: Acknowledgement of Senate Bill (SB) 1205 Fire Inspections.

1. Discussion with Possible Action: Resolution 01-2025; A Resolution of The Board of Directors of the Truckee Fire Protection District of Nevada County Acknowledging Receipt of a Report Made by the Fire Marshal Regarding Occupancy Inspections Pursuant to Sections 13146.2 and 13146.3 of the California Health and Safety Code.

B. Discussion with Possible Action: Appointment of Board of Director Positions.

1. 2025 Finance Committee.

C. Discussion with Possible Action: 2025 Finance Committee Meeting Calendar.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission is meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 9:45 a.m., on Zoom and at Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

VI. PUBLIC HEARINGS

Proposed Amendments to the Homewood Mountain Resort Ski For Possible Area Master Plan and the Proposed New Homewood Gondola, 5145 West Lake Boulevard, Homewood, California, Placer County Assessor’s Parcel Number’s 097-060-044, et.al, TRPA File Numbers CEPP2014-0636-02 and CEPP2014-0636-03.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Truckee School District

The Tahoe Truckee School District will be meeting Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 4:30 p.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

15.0 Business Services. Approve the 2023-2024 Audit Report

16.0 Educational Services. Approve the 2024-2025 School Accountability Report Cards (SARCs)

18.0 First Read – Board Policy

First Read of Proposed Revision to Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 5131.7 Weapons and Dangerous Instruments First Read of Proposed Revision to Administrative Regulation 5141.3 Health Examinations First Read of Proposed Revision to Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 5142 Safety First Read of Proposed Revision to Administrative Regulation 5142.2 Safe Routes to School Program First Read and Proposed Revisions to Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 3515.5 – Sex Offender Notification

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Tahoe Airport District

The Truckee Tahoe Airport District is meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at ​​10356 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee, CA 96161, and via live web streaming: http://ttctv.org/live‐meeting/truckee‐tahoe‐airport/ .

SPECIAL ACTION ITEM

1. Selection of Board President and Vice President

SPECIAL PRESENTATION

6. Annual Board of Directors Training – Presented by District Counsel Josh Nelson (BBK)

ACTION ITEMS

7. TTAD Property Insurance Renewal

8. Appointment of Board Representative to the Climate Transformation Alliance

See the full agenda here .

Donner Summit Municipal Advisory Council

The Donner Summit Municipal Advisory Council will be holding a meeting on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Judah Lodge, 629 Sugar Bowl Rd, Norden.

7. Action Item(s):

A. Selection of 2025 Chair & Vice Chair. At the beginning of each year the MAC members move to select a new Chair and Vice Chair to lead quarterly MAC meetings.

B. Ice Lake Lodge: Tentative Parcel Map, Conditional Use Permit – Planned. Development, Design Review | PLN24-00042 Consider and make recommendation on an application from Andy Cassano of Nevada City Engineering, Inc. on behalf of the owners Tucker Haus, LLC et al and take action on a Tentative Map, Conditional Use Permit – Planned Development and Design Review for the subdivision of the existing 2.86-acre property (APNs: 069-490-016-000, 069-490-017-000, 069-490-018-000) into two parcels consisting of the following: the existing Ice Lakes Lodge building located on Parcel 1 will subdivision the existing four multi-family residential units into four separate condominium units on one parcel (Parcel 1); and develop Parcel 2 as a single-family residential parcel with the allocation of Parcels 2a and 2b, as the parcel is bifurcated by a roadway resulting in two land masses that are not contiguous and as identified on the Tentative Map.

8. Information Item(s):

A. Cisco Grove Campground Conditional Use Permit Modification. PLN24- 00086. Receive an informational presentation of a Conditional Use Permit Modification for the Cisco Grove Campground located at 48415 Hampshire Rocks Road in the Emigrant gap area. The campground is divided between Placer County and County with 144 campsites within Placer County and 273 campsites within Nevada County. Proposed updates on the Placer County portion of the site include a renovated guardhouse, general store, and bathrooms. Proposed new features include a boat dock, pickleball courts, a crafts pavilion, a sledding hill, mini golf, pool, playground, employee areas, guest laundry and a golf cart pavilion.

B. Placer 2050, General Plan Update. Staff will provide an update on the Placer 2050 program, including upcoming plans to start community engagement and website launch (Placer2050.com). Placer 2050 will look ahead to the year 2050 and is expected to update the general plan for current issues and emerging trends, positioning Placer County to create balanced physical and economic growth for approximately the next 25 years. Community members are strongly encouraged to go to the webpage and sign up for notifications to receive updates.

See the full agenda here .

Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District

The Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District Board of Directors will be meeting on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. at the Steve Randall Community Recreation Center, 10981 Truckee Way.

5. New Business

5.1 Discussion / Possible Action Adopting a New Policy #312 – Contributions & Donations

5.2 Discussion / Possible Action Approving Refunds Requested by Contributors for the Pickleball Complex Project

See the full agenda here .

Nevada County Supervisors

The Nevada County Supervisors will be holding a special meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 22-24 starting at 8:45 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at Gold Miners Inn Ballroom 121 Bank Street, Grass Valley, California or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

1. BOARD WORKSHOP

Annual Board Workshop of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors

See the full agenda here .

The Agenda Review is powered by Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation.