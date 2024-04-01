Agenda review: Truckee Art Commission, Truckee Donner Public Utility District

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Public Art Commission of Truckee will meet on Tuesday, April 2 at 4 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

Presentations

4.2 Pride Week Art Project.

Discussion items

6.1 Church Street – Truckee Way Roundabout Request for Qualifications (RFQ) & Fiscal Year 24/25 Budget Summary.

Staff Recommendation: PACT review and approve the Church Street – Truckee way RFQ. Upon approval and implementation of final comments, staff will publish the document to begin the selection process. PACT review and approve the proposed budget of $120,000 for the Church Street – Truckee Way Roundabout Project ($72,000 for the art piece, $6,000 for the artist concept designs, $30,000 for installation, and $12,000 for 10% contingency).

6.2 Future Agenda Items and Work Plan Schedule.

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Donner Public Utility District

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Wednesday, April 3 at 6 p.m. at 10075 Jibboom Street, Truckee.

Public Hearings

Public Hearing Related to Adoption of the Annual Electric and Water Standby Charges

A. Conduct a public hearing at the regularly scheduled District Board Meeting on April 3, 2024, at 6 p.m., or as soon thereafter, to receive input on the adoption of annual Electric and Water Standby Charges; and

B. Adopt the following resolutions:

Resolution 2024-05 Continuing and Fixing Water Standby Charges for the Fiscal Year 2024-2025; Resolution 2024-06 Continuing and Fixing Electric Standby Charges for the Fiscal Year 2024-2025; Resolution 2024-07 Requesting Collection of Electric and Water Standby Charges on Placer County Tax Roll; and Resolution 2024-08 Fixing and Placing Electric and Water Standby Charges on County of Nevada Tax Roll for Collection.

Action Items

15. Considering the Approval of the District’s Integrated Resources Plan (IRP)

A. Provide feedback and direction to staff; and

B. Approve the District’s Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) as proposed.

16. Considering Review of the District’s Purchase Power Plan for FY23 Provide input to staff on the District’s actual versus budgeted purchase power costs and energy consumption for FY23.

17. Considering Approval of a Contract with GEI Consulting for Martis Valley GMP 5-Year Update Authorize the General Manager to enter into a contract with GEI Consulting, contingent on approval of joint funding with Northstar Community Services District and Placer County Water Agency, for an amount of $104,119, plus a 10% change order authorization of $10,412, for a total not to exceed contract amount of $114,531.

18. Considering Approval of an MOU Among the District, Northstar Community Services District, Placer County Water Agency, and Truckee River Watershed Council Regarding the Martis Valley Groundwater Basin. Authorize the General Manager to execute the Memorandum of Understanding between the District, Northstar Community Services District, Placer County Water Agency, and Truckee River Watershed Council Regarding the Martis Valley Groundwater Basin.

19. Considering Acceptance of the District’s Fiscal Year End 2023 Budget Performance Review and Fund Transfers

A. Accept this report of Budget Performance for 2023 end of year, which includes variances identified since the adoption of the budget for 2023.

B. Consistent with Budget FY24 Financial Master Plan expectations, authorize internal book fund transfers as of 12/31/2023 as follows:

Electric Utility – $475,763 from General Fund Operating Reserve to Rate Reserve, for CVPIA litigation settlement proceeds received in 2023 Water Utility – $1,985,000 from General Fund Operating Reserve to Capital Reserve, for capital expenditure timing variances between years in 2023

Workshops

20. Considering Review of the District’s 2023 Water Utility Annual Consumer Confidence Reports Review the Truckee Donner Public Utility District’s Main System and Hirschdale System’s 2023 Water Quality Consumer Confidence Reports and provide feedback to staff.See the full agenda here .