Agenda review: Truckee Council; Placer, Nevada Supervisors; Olympic Valley PSD; Tahoe Truckee Unified School District; TRPA

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

Presentations

5.1 – BCycle Presentation.

5.2 – Code Compliance Update.

5.3 – Town Manager Report.

Consent Agenda

6.2 – Truckee Home Access Program Budget Amendment.

Recommended Action: That Council approve a budget amendment for the Truckee Home Access Program (C2014) for Fiscal Year 23/24 to increase the budget by $500,000 to a total of $2,249,250.

6.5 – Dark Skies Awareness Campaign and Lighting Rebate/Grant Program.

Recommended Action: That Council approve a new Capital Improvement Project and budget adjustment of $75,000 for continuation of the Dark Skies Awareness Campaign in Spring 2024 to include a Dark Sky compliant and energy efficiency lighting rebate/grant program administered by Sierra Business Council and the Climate Transformation Alliance

6.6 – Emergency Warming Center.

Recommended Action: That Council: (1) Adopt Resolution 2023-66 waiving notice of Nevada County’s operation of the Emergency Warming Center from December 2023 through March 2024 at the Joseph Government Center property located at 10075 Levon Avenue; and (2) Authorize the Town Manager to enter into an agreement with Nevada County to fund Emergency Warming Center Operations from December 2023 through March 2024 for a one-time contribution of $25,000.



Council Reorganization

7.1 – Selection of Mayor, Selection of Vice-Mayor, Comments from outgoing Mayor, Presentation from Mayor to outgoing Mayor, Council Member comments.

Discussion Items

8.1 – Special Events Policy Updates.

Recommended Action: That Council receive presentation and provide direction to staff regarding Special Event Policy updates.

8.2 – Pioneer Trail and Bridge Street Extension (C1503) – Project Update.

Recommended Action: That Council: (1) Accept the studies completed to-date as presented in the staff report and attachments; and (2) Direct staff to suspend work on the Pioneer Trail and Bridge Street Extension (PTBSE) project until community and staff capacity exist to conduct community opinion polling related to a local tax measure to fund this specific project.

View the full agenda here .

Olympic Valley Public Service District

The Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 8:30 a.m. at 305 Olympic Valley Road.

Old and New Business. Members of the public may address the board on each agenda item, up to three minutes or longer based on direction from the Board President.

F-1 Audit Report for Fiscal Year 2022-2023

Information Only: Receive report from McClintock Accountancy Corporation and accept public comment.

F-2 Fuels Management Program

Information Only: Review item and accept public comment.

F-3 2024 Board Meeting Schedule

Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment and adopt a meeting schedule for 2024.

F-4 Selection of President and Vice-President

Proposed Action: Accept public comment, nominate, and elect President and Vice President by adoption of Resolution 2023-22.

F-5 2024 Committee Assignments and Appointments.

Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment and the President will determine the 2024 Committee assignments and appointments.

F-6 Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal – Garbage Service Agreement – Scheduled Cost Increase.

Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and renew agreement.

F-7 Strategic Plan – Work Plan Progress Report

Information Only: Receive update, accept public comment, and provide direction to staff.

F-8 Strategic Plan Consulting Contract

Proposed Action: Review item, accept public comment, and authorize the General Manager to execute the agreement for strategic plan consulting services.

See the full agenda here .

Placer County Board of Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

10:25 a.m.

5. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT RESOURCE AGENCY

Receive an informational presentation on the Mobility and Infill Acceleration Study. Determine that the proposed action is not a project pursuant to Section 15378 of the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines.

10. FACILITIES MANAGEMENT

A. Disposition Salmon Avenue Parking Lot – Kings Beach | Property Transfer Agreement

Adopt a Resolution approving the disposition of the Salmon Avenue Parking Lot parcel located at 8671 Salmon Avenue, Kings Beach, CA (APN 090-126-020-000) to KB Kings Beach, LLC, and authorizing the Director of Facilities Management, or designee, to execute and administer a Property Transfer Agreement, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management concurrence. Determine the requested action is not a project pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15378.

11. COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Approve $2,212,375 in TOT funding for three projects (TR2 – Tahoe City Public Utility District Trail Reconstruction Project, TR3 – North Tahoe Public Utility District Pam Emmerich Memorial Pinedrop Trail Reconstruction and Extension Project, and H2 – Sierra Community House Workforce Housing Direct Assistance Program) and authorize the County Executive Officer, or designee, to execute Use of Funds Agreements upon County Counsel and Risk Management approval. Approve $2,081,000 in TOT funding and interdepartmental memos for three Placer County led projects (TR1 – North Tahoe Trail Segment 1, T2 – Resort Triangle Transportation Plan: SR89 and SR267 Adaptive Corridor Management/Transit Priority, and T6 – Kings Beach Western Approach Project) upon County Counsel and Risk Management approval. Determine that the requested actions are all not projects under California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines 15378.

18. COMMITTEES & COMMISSIONS

C. Tahoe City Cemetery District

Approve the reappointment of Bonnie Dyer to seat #2 and Jill Pomin to seat #4 of the Tahoe City Cemetery District.

E. North Tahoe Community Alliance Board of Directors

Approve the reappointment of Sue Rae Irelan as the Placer County representative on the North Tahoe Community Alliance Board of Directors.

View the full agenda here .

North Tahoe Public Utility District

North Tahoe Public Utility District will be holding a meeting on Tuesday Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.. The meeting can be viewed in person at 8318 North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach.

F. GENERAL BUSINESS

1. Review, Discuss, and Possibly Accept the Annual Independent Audit Report of Financial Statements for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 with Presentation by Brad Bartells of MUN CPAs

2. Review, Discuss, and Possibly Set the Date/Time for the Public Hearing on Proposed Wastewater and Water Rate Adjustments and Discuss Public Notice Campaign Messaging

3. Review, Discuss, and Provide Direction to Staff Regarding North Tahoe Regional Park Peak Parking Fees for Winter 2023

G. BOARD ORGANIZATIONAL MATTERS FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2024

1. Selection of Officers for 2024

a. President

b. Vice President

c. Secretary

2. Committee Appointments for 2024

a. Development and Planning Committee

b. Finance Committee

c. Personnel Committee

d. Recreation and Parks Committee

e. Other Committees

3. Set Regular Meeting and Committees Date/Time/Locations for 2024

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe Truckee School District

The Tahoe Truckee School District will be meeting Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. at 11603 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

12 Resolutions

12.1 – Approve Resolution No. 10-2023-2024 Authorizing Participation in the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) Public School Bus Set-Aside Action

12.2 – Approve Resolution No. 11-2023-2024 – Authorize Superintendent to Sign Application for Continued Funding for the General Child Care and Development Program Contract Action

12.3 – Approve Resolution No. 12-2023-2024 – Adopting the CalSTRS Request for Separation from Service Requirement Exemption for Anne Chippendale

19 Business Services

A) Facilities

19.1 – Approve Agreement #23-31-19 with NV5 to Provide Materials Testing and Inspection Services at the North Tahoe Campus Modernization Project

B) Fiscal Services

19.2 – Approve the 2023-2024 First Interim Report

19.3 – Approve the 2022-2023 Measure AA Annual Financial Report

20 – Board Business

20.1 – Recess of Regularly Scheduled TTUSD Board Meeting to Hold Annual Meeting of the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District Financing Corporation

20.2 – Reconvene TTUSD Board Meeting

20.3 – Updated Board Governance HandbookView the full agenda here.

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Governing Board

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Governing Board is meeting at Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, starting no earlier than 12:30 p.m., on Zoom and at the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

Public hearing

Discussion and possible action of the Phase 2 Housing Amendments, including proposed changes to Code of Ordinances Chapters 1, 13, 30, 31, 34, 36, 37, 52, and 90; and changes to the Regional Plan Goals and Policies, Land Use and Housing Sections; that would only apply to projects applying for deed-restricted bonus units.

See the full agenda here .