Agenda Review: Truckee Council, Placer Supes, TRPA, and more

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

View in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

5. Presentations

5.1 Proclamation for Recognition of Truckee River Watershed Council Executive Director Lisa Wallace.

5.2 Recognition of the Retirement of Terry Tkachenko.

5.3 Winter Weather Readiness Presentation.

5.4 Town Manager Report

7. Election Program

7.1 Certification of Election Results. Recommended Action: That Council adopt Resolution 2024-77 certifying the results of the Municipal General Election held on November 5, 2024.

7.2 Council Reorganization.

Selection of Mayor.

Selection of Vice Mayor.

Comments from outgoing Mayor.

Presentation from Mayor to outgoing Mayor.

Council Member comments.

8. Discussion Items

8.1 Truckee Tourism Business Improvement District Annual Report. Recommended Action: That Council approve the Truckee Tourism Business Improvement District 2024-2025 Annual Report.

8.2 Building Energy and Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Reach Codes. Recommended Action: That Council: (1) Receive a summary of the analysis, stakeholder committee engagement, and community feedback processes to explore options for building energy and EV reach codes; (2) Direct staff not to pursue development of a building energy or EV charging reach code for new construction (3) Direct staff to engage a consultant to: (a) develop a residential heat pump air conditioning incentive program, (b) analyze potential policy options for a heat pump air conditioning requirement for single-family homes in Truckee and present recommendations to the Town Council for consideration, and (c) integrate heat pump air conditioning training into contractor education programs.

8.3 Fiscal Year (FY) 2023/2024 Assembly Bill (AB) 1600 Traffic and Facility Impact Fee Public Hearing and Fee Adjustments.Recommended Action: That Council: (1) Conduct a Public Hearing on FY 2023/2024 AB 1600 fee revenues and expenditures; (2) Adopt Resolution 2024-75 making findings to retain AB 1600 fees collected in excess of five years ago, which remain unspent; and (3) Approve the annual AB 1600 program fee adjustments.

8.4 Urgency Ordinance Adopting Development Code Amendments for Urban Lot Splits/Two-Unit Projects (Senate Bill 9, Chapter 18.95) and Accessory Dwelling Units (Section 18.58.025). Recommended Action: That Council conduct a public hearing to introduce, waive oral reading and adopt Urgency Ordinance 2024-10, determining the Senate Bill 9 ordinance amendments statutorily exempt from CEQA, the Senate Bill 450 and Senate Bill 1211 amendments exempt pursuant to CEQA Sections 15060(c)(2), 15060(c)(3) and 15061(b)(3), and the Senate Bill 1211 ADU amendments statutorily exempt from CEQA pursuant to Public Resources Code Section 21080.17, approving Development Code amendments to the Town’s Urban Lot Splits/Two-Unit Projects (Senate Bill 9) ordinance (Chapter 18.95) and Accessory Dwelling Units (Section 18.58.025).

8.5 Approval of Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) Plan and Five-Year Plan Amendment for PLHA Formula Component Grant Funds. Recommended Action: That Council conduct a Public Hearing and: (1) Adopt Resolution 2024-74 approving the updated Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) Plan; and (2) Authorize the Town Manager to submit an application for PLHA five-year plan amendment to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

8.6 Updates to the Town Fee Schedule for Road Acceptance and Snow Removal Reimbursement Fees. Recommended Action: That Council conduct a Public Hearing and adopt Resolution 2024-73 approving changes to the Town Wide Fee Schedule.

Placer County Supervisors

The Placer County Board of Supervisors will be meeting on Tuesday, Dec, 10 at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at Placer County Administrative Center, 175 Fulweiler Avenue, Auburn or remotely at https://www.placer.ca.gov/boslive .

11:15 a.m.

2. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT RESOURCE AGENCY

a.Determine the proposed actions are within the scope of the previously certified Environmental Impact Report pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15168(c)(2) and no subsequent environmental review is triggered pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Sections 15162 through 15164.

b.Adoption of a Resolution granting an exception to the State Minimum Fire Safe Regulations (Cal. Code Regs, tit. 14, Sections 1270-1276.05) for the Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan.

c.Approval of a Vesting Large-Lot Tentative Subdivision Map to create 46 lots with no development rights on 93.3 acres of land within the Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan to allow for phased development.

12. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT RESOURCE AGENCY

Adopt a Resolution to accept the FY 2023-2024 Placer County Development Impact Fee Annual Report for the Placer County Conservation Program and make findings as required by Government Code Section 66000 et seq. Determine the action is not a project pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines Section 15378 and alternatively is exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines Section 15061 (b)(3).

B. Amendment to Article 9.42: Short Term Vacation Rentals Ordinance -Supervisorial District 5

Adopt an Ordinance introduced on November 18, 2024 amending Placer County Code Chapter 9, Article 9.42, Sections 9.42.080 and 9.42.090 regarding short-term rentals. Determine the proposed action is not a project pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines Section 15378

15. PUBLIC WORKS

Adopt a Resolution to approve and authorize the Director of Public Works, or designee to sign the Updated Placer County Department of Public Works 2024 Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan required by the Federal Transit Administration for Placer County Transit and Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit. Determine the proposed action is exempt from environmental review pursuant to Public Resources Code Section 21080(b)(10).

B. Purchase Agreement with Motorola Solutions for Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit Radio Upgrade

Approve and authorize the Director of Public Works, or designee, to execute a purchase agreement with Motorola Solutions, in an amount not to exceed $108,069.00, for Radio Upgrades at Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit. Determine the proposed action is not a project pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15378

Nevada County Supervisors

The Nevada County Supervisors will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10 starting at 9 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City, California or remotely at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/boardmeetings and http://www.YouTube.com/c/CountyofNevadaCA .

Consent agenda

4. Resolution approving Amendment No. 2 to the contract with Nevada County Housing Development Corporation for services related to community-based housing projects and specialized housing programs (Res. 23-306), increasing the maximum contract price from $2,791,167 to $2,944,077, revising Exhibit “A” Schedule of Services to include the Ranch House and Supportive Housing in Truckee, amending Exhibit “B” Schedule of Charges and Payments to reflect this increase and to add funds for fiscal year 2024/25, and authorizing the Chair of the Board to execute the amendment.

North Tahoe Public Utility District

North Tahoe Public Utility District will hold a meeting on Tuesday,, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at 8318 North Lake Boulevard, Kings Beach.

G. GENERAL BUSINESS

1. Review, Discuss, and Possibly Adopt Resolution 2024-29 Commending Linda Slack- Cruz for Her Leadership and Outstanding Public Service as a Recreation and Parks Commissioner of the North Tahoe Public Utility District (Time Certain 2:30 p.m.)

2. Review, Discuss, and Possibly Accept the Annual Independent Audit Report of Financial Statements for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 with Presentation by Brad Bartells of MUN CPAs (Time Certain 3:00 p.m.)

3. Review, Discuss, and Possibly Appoint Three Recreation and Parks Commissioners– Three-Year Terms (1/1/25 through 12/31/27) and One Alternate Recreation and Parks Commissioner – One-Year Term (1/1/25 through 12/31/25)

4. Review and Discuss Summer 2024 Park and Boat Launch Utilization

H. BOARD ORGANIZATIONAL MATTERS FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2025

Selection of Officers for 2025

President Vice President Secretary

2. Committee Appointments for 2025

Development and Planning Committee Finance Committee Personnel Committee Recreation and Parks Committee Other Committees

3. Set Regular Meetings and Committees Date/Time/Locations for 2025

a. Please note: Veterans Day is Tuesday, November 11, 2025 and an alternative date should be selected for the Board of Directors’ Regular

Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Advisory Planning Commission is meeting at Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 9:30 a.m., on Zoom and at the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market Street, Stateline, Nev.

V. PUBLIC HEARINGS

V. PUBLIC HEARINGS

A. Discussion and possible recommendation for approval of amendments to the Homewood Mountain Resort Ski Area Master Plan, 5145 West Lake Boulevard, Homewood, California, Placer County Assessor's Parcel Number's 097-060-044, et.al, TRPA File Number CEPP2014-0636-03

