Agenda review: Truckee Donner PUD, Truckee Tahoe Airport District and Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District

Truckee Donner Public Utility District

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Wednesday, May 7 at 6 p.m. at 10075 Jibboom Street, Truckee.

PUBLIC HEARING

8. Public Hearing Related to Adoption of the Annual Electric and Water Standby Charges

A. Conduct a public hearing at the regularly scheduled District Board Meeting on May 7, 2025, at 6:00PM, or as soon thereafter, to receive input on the adoption of annual Electric and Water Standby Charges; and

B. Adopt the following resolutions:

Resolution 2025-09 Continuing and Fixing Electric Standby Charges for the Fiscal Year 2025-2026; Resolution 2025-10 Continuing and Fixing Water Standby Charges for the Fiscal Year 2025-2026; Resolution 2025-11 Requesting Collection of Electric and Water Standby Charges on County of Nevada Tax Roll; and Resolution 2025-12 Fixing and Placing Electric and Water Standby Charges on Placer County Tax Roll for Collection.

9. Public Hearing Related to the Adoption of an Ordinance Authorizing the Board to Appoint and Establish Compensation for Officers of the District by Resolution

A. Conduct a Public Hearing regarding Ordinance No. 2025-01;

B. Adopt Ordinance No. 2025-01 approving the process for appointing and establishing compensation for officers of the District

WORKSHOP

13. Considering Review of the District’s 2024 Water Utility Annual Consumer Confidence Reports Review the Truckee Donner Public Utility District’s Main System and Hirschdale System’s 2024 Water Quality Consumer Confidence Reports and provide feedback to staff.

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Tahoe Airport District

The Truckee Tahoe Airport District is meeting Tuesday,, May 6 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting can be viewed in person at ​​10356 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee, CA 96161, and via live web streaming: http://ttctv.org/live‐meeting/truckee‐tahoe‐airport/ .

Board Worksho

1. Board Strategic Plan Workshop.

See the full agenda here .

Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District

The Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District Board of Directors will be meeting on Thursday, May 8, at 9 a.m. at the Veterans Hall, 10214 High Street, Truckee.

4. FY25/26 STRATEGIC RETREAT

4.1 Review of 2020 Strategic Plan Objectives

4.2 Year & Obstacles Ahead

4.3 10-Year Financial Projections

4.4 Goals and Priorities for the Board for FY25/26

See the full agenda here .

