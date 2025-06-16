Agenda review: Truckee Fire and Truckee Donner and Tahoe City PUDs

Truckee Fire Protection District

The Truckee Fire Protection District Board of Directors is meeting on Tuesday, June 17 at 12304 Joerger Drive Truckee, California at 5:30 p.m.

9. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Discussion: Hundred Acre Wood, LLC Annexation.

1. Nevada County Auditor-Controller Letter.

10. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Discussion with Possible Action: TFPD Preliminary Budget for Fiscal Year 2025/2026.

1. Resolution 06-2025; A Resolution to Adopt the TFPD Preliminary Budget for Fiscal-Year 2025/2026.

B. Discussion with Possible Action: Measure T Preliminary Budget for Fiscal Year 2025/2026.

1. Resolution 07-2025; A Resolution to Adopt the Measure T Preliminary Budget for Fiscal-Year 2025/2026.

C. Discussion with Possible Action: Resolution 08-2025; A Resolution Authorizing Updates to Agency Signers for the Local Agency Investment Fund (LAIF).

D. Discussion with Possible Action: 2025 Fire Suppression Assessment Engineer’s Report.

E. Discussion with Possible Action: Special Tax, Benefit Assessment, CFD Special Tax and Measure T Special Tax Resolutions.

1. Resolution 09-2025; A Resolution Requesting the County of Nevada to Collect District Special Taxes on the Nevada County Secured Tax Roll for Fiscal Year 2025/2026.

2. Resolution 10-2025; A Resolution Requesting Collection of Charges on Tax Roll for Fiscal Year 2025/2026.

3. Resolution 11-2025; A Resolution Requesting Collection of Charges on Tax Roll for Fiscal Year 2025/2026.

4. Resolution 12-2025; A Resolution Requesting the County of Nevada to Collect District Special Taxes on the Nevada County Secured Tax Roll for Fiscal Year 2025/2026.

5. Resolution 13-2025; A Resolution Requesting the County of Nevada to Collect District Special Taxes on the Nevada County Secured Tax Roll for Fiscal Year 2025/2026.

6. Resolution 14-2025; A Resolution Requesting Collection of Charges on Tax Roll for Fiscal Year 2025/2026.

7. Resolution 15-2025; A Resolution Requesting Collection of Charges on Tax Roll for Fiscal Year 2025/2026.

8. Resolution 16-2025; A Resolution Requesting the County of Nevada To Collect District Special Taxes on the Nevada County Secured Tax Roll for Fiscal Year 2025/2026.

9. Resolution 17-2025; A Resolution Requesting Collection of Charges on Tax Roll for Fiscal Year 2025/2026.

F. Discussion with Possible Action: Fiscal Year 2025/2026 Measure T Community Wildfire Prevention Grand Awards.

1. Applications Awarded Summary for Fiscal Year 2025/2026.

G. Discussion with Possible Action: Measure T Partner Reimbursement Agreements For Community Wildfire Prevention Projects.

1. Sample Reimbursement Agreement: Town of Truckee 2025 Roadway Vegetation Management Project.

See the full agenda here .

Truckee Donner Public Utility District

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Wednesday, June 18 at 6 p.m. at 11570 Donner Pass Road Truckee.

PUBLIC HEARING

7. Public Hearing to Adopt the Updated Martis Valley Groundwater Management Plan

1. Conduct the Public Hearing for consideration of adopting the updated Martis Valley Groundwater Management Plan.

2. Adopt Resolution 2025-15 to adopt the updated Martis Valley Groundwater Management Plan.

ACTION ITEMS

11. Resolution No. 2025-16 Approving the District’s New Employment Agreement for the General Manager Adopt Resolution No. 2025-16 Approving the District’s Updated Employment Agreement with the General Manager

WORKSHOP

12. Updates in Pre-emptive Power Shutoff Policy Development Presentation, Discussion, Provide Input and Direction to Staff.

13. Setting the Stage For A Net Energy Metering Successor Rate Design Receive this informational presentation and provide input and direction to staff.

See the full agenda here .

Tahoe City Public Utility District

The Tahoe City Public Utility District Board of Directors will be meeting Friday, June 20 at 8:30 a.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City, or remotely at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86013028520 .

ACTION ITEMS / GENERAL BUSINESS – DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION

Accept the 2024 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report and Related Reports Employee Recognition Authorize the General Manager to vote for Steve Palmer in the California Special District Association (CSDA) Board Election Approve Amendment No. 1 to the Design-Build Agreement with Granite Construction Company for Field Investigation Services for the Tahoe Cedars Water System Reconstruction Project Approve a Professional Services Agreement with Lumos & Associates for Surveying and Design of the Multi-Use Trail Rehabilitation Project – West Shore Trail Segment 1 Approve Professional Services Agreement with Barker, Rinker, Seacat for a master planning and feasibility study of the Tahoe City Community Center Property Approve Professional Services Agreement with Auerbach Engineering Corp. for assistance with master planning of the Tahoe City Community Center Property

See the full agenda here .